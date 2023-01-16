ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
WDSU

Texas baby tries King Cake for the first time

NEW ORLEANS — A little girl from Texas got quite the treat while visiting Louisiana this week. Scarlett Pellerin and her parents, Alexis and Kyle, traveled to Morgan City over the weekend. The family, who lives in Houston, was in the state because Alexis is a krewe captain for...
News Radio 710 KEEL

Madonna Announces New Global Tour: Includes Dallas

The Material Girl has announced she's hitting the road again for her "Madonna: The Celebration Tour." Her last tour was 2019-2020 when she was promoting her album: "Madame X." Madonna's new tour, produced by Live Nation, will be a 35 city global tour that includes three stops in Texas, including Dallas, Houston, and Austin. Other US cities include major stops like New York, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, and Detroit. The tour will also make it's way to Europe where it will hit 11 cities including London, Paris, and Barcelona, before wrapping up in Amsterdam on December 1st.
The Center Square

Abbott pledges to provide largest property tax cut in Texas history during third inauguration

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was sworn in to his third term Tuesday, vowing to cut property taxes, fight for parents' rights in schools and more. Abbott emphasized the state’s economic prowess and highlighted several priorities on his legislative agenda. They include keeping Texas the number one state for business, providing the largest property tax cut in state history, dedicating state funds to infrastructure projects and strengthening the state grid, advancing parental rights in education and school safety measures, bail reform, and expanding criminal penalties for fentanyl-related crimes.
LoneStar 92

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
NewsTalk 940 AM

How To Become A Legal Marijuana Dealer In Texas

If You're Ready To Get In The Cannabis Business Read On... Back in 2015, The State Of Texas created the Compassionate Use Program (CUP) which is administered through the Texas DPS. DPS operates a secure online registry of qualified physicians who can prescribe low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to patients with specific medical conditions.
Mix 93.1

Legal Gambling Could Be Becoming More of a Reality in Texas

How cool it would be to not have to drive outside of Texas to be able to play blackjack or test our luck at a slot machine. The talk has been there for years about legalizing casino gambling in Texas with a majority of the state's residents in favor of it. Casino lobbyist are in Texas to make a huge push towards the legalization of casino gambling with the Texas House of Representatives speaker very much behind putting the subject in front of voters.
forwardtimes.com

THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS

Could proposed legislation by Lt. Governor Patrick and recent legislation giving people increased access to guns be a setup for a mass incarceration push in Texas?. African Americans in Texas should be very cautious, concerned, and cognizant about what is happening in plain sight regarding the carefree attitude that many of our top elected officials in the Lone Star State have about giving people unfettered access to guns, guns, and more guns.
News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

