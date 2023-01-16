Read full article on original website
California Man Has Shocking Reaction to Trying Whataburger in Texas [Video]
A hill that many Texas will die on is their belief that Whataburger is superior to any other burger chain. They will especially get upset if you even hint at In-N-Out possibly being better in any way, shape, or form. While In-N-Out is well-known in Texas, California, and every state...
Texas witness says large hovering cylinder-shaped object went 'stealth'
A Texas witness at La Grange reported watching a large, cylinder-shaped object hovering overhead at 3:30 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
Here’s How to Scare Customers Away From Your 7-Eleven in Texas
(Austin, Texas): We've all noticed it at one point while visiting somewhere haven't we? Someone is just hanging outside a store for no other apparent reason than to just be there. To be fair, sometimes they're just waiting for a friend to get off work or meet them. Let's be...
WDSU
Texas baby tries King Cake for the first time
NEW ORLEANS — A little girl from Texas got quite the treat while visiting Louisiana this week. Scarlett Pellerin and her parents, Alexis and Kyle, traveled to Morgan City over the weekend. The family, who lives in Houston, was in the state because Alexis is a krewe captain for...
24 Hour Drive-Thru Dispensary Expanding 4.20 Miles From Texas
Not long ago, I was writing about a 24-hour drive-thru opening in Las Cruces. Well now, there is another one and it's much closer to El Paso - just 4.20 miles from the state line to be exact. A pure, budding coincidence I presume. 4.20 miles from the Texas border...
Madonna Announces New Global Tour: Includes Dallas
The Material Girl has announced she's hitting the road again for her "Madonna: The Celebration Tour." Her last tour was 2019-2020 when she was promoting her album: "Madame X." Madonna's new tour, produced by Live Nation, will be a 35 city global tour that includes three stops in Texas, including Dallas, Houston, and Austin. Other US cities include major stops like New York, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, and Detroit. The tour will also make it's way to Europe where it will hit 11 cities including London, Paris, and Barcelona, before wrapping up in Amsterdam on December 1st.
Abbott pledges to provide largest property tax cut in Texas history during third inauguration
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was sworn in to his third term Tuesday, vowing to cut property taxes, fight for parents' rights in schools and more. Abbott emphasized the state’s economic prowess and highlighted several priorities on his legislative agenda. They include keeping Texas the number one state for business, providing the largest property tax cut in state history, dedicating state funds to infrastructure projects and strengthening the state grid, advancing parental rights in education and school safety measures, bail reform, and expanding criminal penalties for fentanyl-related crimes.
Military widow says Texas law is costing her thousands
A Georgetown widow suddenly owes thousands of dollars in property taxes after a tax exemption she's had for years turned out to be not quite what she thought.
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
The Texas Ten Unbreakable Rules Every Texans Must Abide By
I was having dinner Thursday night with my wife and a couple of friends when the conversation turned to rules we Texans follow as if they were law and that we have somehow forgotten to teach our kids. I was curious so I asked, "exactly what rules are you eluding to?"
Coyote Sightings On The Rise In Texas; Residents Are 'A Little Nervous'
Here's what you should do if you spot a coyote.
KWTX
Health coverage for thousands of Central Texans in jeopardy amid unresolved contract negotiations
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Ascension Texas health care network and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas are locked in ongoing contract negotiations that, if unresolved by the end of January, could affect the coverage of thousands of Central Texans. Ascension Texas, parent company of facilities in Waco, Austin...
How To Become A Legal Marijuana Dealer In Texas
If You're Ready To Get In The Cannabis Business Read On... Back in 2015, The State Of Texas created the Compassionate Use Program (CUP) which is administered through the Texas DPS. DPS operates a secure online registry of qualified physicians who can prescribe low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to patients with specific medical conditions.
Here's The Most Gorgeous Waterfall In Texas
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most gorgeous waterfalls in each state.
Legal Gambling Could Be Becoming More of a Reality in Texas
How cool it would be to not have to drive outside of Texas to be able to play blackjack or test our luck at a slot machine. The talk has been there for years about legalizing casino gambling in Texas with a majority of the state's residents in favor of it. Casino lobbyist are in Texas to make a huge push towards the legalization of casino gambling with the Texas House of Representatives speaker very much behind putting the subject in front of voters.
forwardtimes.com
THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS
Could proposed legislation by Lt. Governor Patrick and recent legislation giving people increased access to guns be a setup for a mass incarceration push in Texas?. African Americans in Texas should be very cautious, concerned, and cognizant about what is happening in plain sight regarding the carefree attitude that many of our top elected officials in the Lone Star State have about giving people unfettered access to guns, guns, and more guns.
fox29.com
Rent The Chicken offers Texas residents a chance to have their own eggs
HOUSTON - The cost of eggs is going up at grocery stores, and you may have entertained the idea of having your own in your backyard. Well, now might be your chance!. Rent The Chicken offers Texas residents the opportunity to raise their own chickens and farm their own eggs.
