ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada warns of eviction crisis

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada is warning of an eviction crisis as rent prices remain high across the valley. Those with the Legal Aid Center believe a wave of evictions is coming. They said affordable housing is not widely available, and there will be less funding for assistance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Adopt Buzz at the Nevada SPCA today!

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for a little cuddle bug during all these storms. Maybe check out the Nevada SPCA. Joining me now is executive director, Lori Heeren and Buzz.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Jeremy Renner says he's at home after snow plow accident in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he's at home now after spending several days in the hospital for serious injuries he suffered in a snow plow accident in Nevada. Renner tweeted Monday night in reply to the account for "Mayor of Kingstown," a Paramount+ series in which he stars. The first episode of the second season was released for streaming on Sunday.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy