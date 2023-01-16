Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada warns of eviction crisis
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada is warning of an eviction crisis as rent prices remain high across the valley. Those with the Legal Aid Center believe a wave of evictions is coming. They said affordable housing is not widely available, and there will be less funding for assistance.
news3lv.com
Adopt Buzz at the Nevada SPCA today!
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for a little cuddle bug during all these storms. Maybe check out the Nevada SPCA. Joining me now is executive director, Lori Heeren and Buzz.
news3lv.com
Mining company issued trespass notice for using Nevada endangered flower habitat
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Federal officials say a trespass notice was issued to a lithium mining company for using the habitat for an endangered species of wildflower found only in rural Nevada. The Bureau of Land Management says it issued the notice to Ioneer Rhyolite Ridge because the company...
news3lv.com
Rain shower, T-storm chances continue through Las Vegas valley Monday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Our next weather maker is moving in on Monday. We're starting Martin Luther King Jr. Day off with light valley rain, mountain snow, and areas of low clouds & patchy fog. Valley rain totals since midnight range from .04" to .17" as of 9:15 am....
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas proposes removing citizenship requirement for Nevada police officers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of North Las Vegas has proposed removing a U.S. citizenship requirement for becoming a law enforcement officer in Nevada. The city announced Tuesday that it's sponsoring Assembly Bill 30 in the upcoming Nevada legislative session. The bill would allow anyone who is legally...
news3lv.com
UNLV's Rebel Girls & Company take home first place in national championships
Las Vegas (KSNV) — UNLV's dance team was winning big over the weekend. The Rebel Girls & Company attended this year's UDA/UCA College Nationals in Orlando, Flordia, along with the UNLV cheer team. The team took place first in division 1A Game Day and Hip-Hop dance groups, with the...
news3lv.com
Jeremy Renner says he's at home after snow plow accident in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he's at home now after spending several days in the hospital for serious injuries he suffered in a snow plow accident in Nevada. Renner tweeted Monday night in reply to the account for "Mayor of Kingstown," a Paramount+ series in which he stars. The first episode of the second season was released for streaming on Sunday.
