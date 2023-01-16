Read full article on original website
Seeing showers increase
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a wintry note to begin the weekend, we’re looking milder as we end the long weekend but showers increase as we head into what, for many, is a short work week. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Showers continue to scoot into the region as we...
Jenkins to move to 14th Region this fall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jenkins Cavaliers are switching regions in several sports, the KHSAA announced Wednesday. After being in the 15th Region for many years, the school based out of Letcher County is heading to the 14th Region. After gaining unanimous support from members of both the 14th and...
KYTC officials warn of overnight refreeze as temperatures drop
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said roads were relatively clear on Saturday, but they warned of black ice and slick roads following a refreeze Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Following Friday’s snowfall, crews with KYTC worked to ensure roads were safe and clear,...
High School Basketball Scoreboard (Jan. 18)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a small, but loud night of high school basketball in the mountains, including a rivalry shootout in Salyersville. Magoffin County 69, Morgan County 65 (OT) Middlesboro 62, J. Frank White Academy (Tenn.) 32. GIRLS. Johnson Central 49, Betsy Layne 33. Leslie County 38, Letcher...
Appalachian School of Luthiery featured on CBS Mornings
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian School of Luthiery in Hindman was featured on CBS Mornings. CBS News reporter Mark Strassman visited the school. His reporting covers how Hindman was hit hard by the opioid epidemic, but shows how the Appalachian School of Luthiery is working to combat that through music.
Renovations continue in Buckhorn months after deadly flood
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been nearly six months since devastating and deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Several schools were heavily damaged, including Buckhorn in Perry County. When the school year started, Buckhorn students could not attend their school, instead, they had to find a temporary home at A.B....
Laurel County first responders rescue hiker who fell on ice in creek
According to the London-Laurel Rescue Squad, they responded around 11 a.m. to the call of a 65-year-old woman who had fallen on ice in a creek while hiking near the Falls City Road area.
Housing issues slow down flood recovery process
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Finding a place to live was already an issue in Eastern Kentucky. Hollows can only take up so much space between steep mountainsides. “We don’t have a ton of flat property to build on. So, you know, you go through some urban communities and you got neighborhoods with hundreds of homes. We don’t have spaces traditionally to set that up the same way,” Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance Executive Director Zach Lawrence said.
SWVA family looking for place to live following weekend fire
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Wise County family is without a home after a weekend fire destroyed theirs. On Saturday afternoon, members of the Big Stone Gap Fire Department were dispatched to Cumberland Avenue for a house fire. When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the garage and...
Pikeville Missing Woman - Buddy 6
Ways to keep up on your cat’s physical, mental health. Cats don’t always show their hurting, according to Young-Williams Animal Center.
Knott Co. ATC students help repair homes in community
TOPMOST, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Area Technology Center BAM class is all about learning basic handyman skills. “For the past few years, we’ve been working on tiny houses. It has been a big project for us we were one of the first technology centers to do the project when they first started,” said Teddy Martin, BAM Instructor.
Section of I-75 expected to be shut down for hours after police chase
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says the southbound portion of Interstate 75 at mile marker #46 is closed due to a crash. The East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue units say those driving through in the vicinity...
Floyd County community remembers life of 15-year-old with candlelight vigil
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks in Floyd County gathered at the Betsy Layne Community Park on Tuesday evening to remember the life of 15-year-old Kylie Clark of Harold, Ky. who died due to a congenital heart defect. Clark, who was a freshman at Pikeville High School, died on Jan....
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Abigail Wynn
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Abigail Wynn is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Abigail is a senior at Harlan High School where she has a 4.18 GPA. She is senior class treasurer, historian for the Beta Club, Vice President of the Future Business Leaders of American, and a four year varsity cheerleader.
Shooting threat leads to brief standoff in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What could have turned into a very bad situation this weekend ended with a Southeastern Kentucky man facing a host of charges. Early Sunday morning, Knox County deputies were called to a home on KY 3439 after reports one man with a rifle was threatening to shoot another man and a woman.
‘There will only be one’: Pike County mourns loss of former tourism director
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - 77-year-old Phyllis Hunt of Pikeville died on Jan. 2. A former Pike County Tourism director, friends and former coworkers say Hunt loved her community. “She was so kind and so sweet,” said former First Lady of Kentucky and Chairwoman of Pike County Tourism CVB Judi Patton. “She loved Pikeville, she loved Pike County, she loved her family, she loved her friends, but most of all, she loved her church.”
Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee. Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville. Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999. In addition to his work in the...
Missing Pike County woman reported safe
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE:. A woman last seen earlier this month in Pikeville has been reported safe. Tony Conn with the Pikeville Police Department told our sister station WSAZ that Chasity Sowards saw news reports of herself being reported missing and called police. Pikeville Police officers have also spoken with her and made visual contact as well.
$371K grant awarded to Wise Sports Complex for improvements
WISE, Va. (WYMT) - Improvements are coming to the Wise Sports Complex. The town of Wise received a $371,000 grant from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) program. Officials plan to install new lighting at the complex. The new lighting will open up the Wise Sports Complex to hosting...
Eastern Ky. man marries woman in December, kills her on Saturday
An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested in the murder of his wife. The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Berry Johnson, 62, of Jackson, and charged him in the Saturday morning shooting death of his wife, 39-year-old Tammy Thorpe, according to WYMT.com. The couple married in December 2022. Johnson,...
