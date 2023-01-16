The MidAmerican Energy Foundation has announced over $1.5 million in charitable contributions to projects throughout the state, including nearly $300,000 in west-central Iowa. The foundation, which is funded through MidAmerican Energy’s shareholders, distributes awards quarterly through CARES, the MidAmerican corporate citizenship program. The City of Fonda was selected to receive $5,000 to fund the installation of new bleachers at the community’s baseball and softball fields, the City of Odebolt was awarded $10,000 for a new pool liner at the Odebolt Pool, and Webster County Conservation received $25,000 to create a new youth learning and discovery center. One of the largest 2022 contributions was $250,000 to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation and Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to purchase the Little Sioux Scout Ranch in Monona County to establish a public 1,776-acre reserve. MidAmerican Vice President of Economic Connections Kathryn Kunert says, “MidAmerican is more than a reliable partner that provides essential energy services. We also partner with the communities we serve by supporting them through our corporate citizenship. That includes corporate giving and thousands of employee volunteer hours each and every year.” A complete list of the foundation grants is included below.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO