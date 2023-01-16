Read full article on original website
Johnf Krohn
3d ago
Absolutely no! If they want their child in other than public schools, they need to pay for it. Why should the general public pay for the special schools?
pcsch88
2d ago
Absolutely not! Public schools are available to anyone... if you want something different for your child it's up to you to pay for it, not the taxpayers.
Bellmara
2d ago
Read the article about the Scary Fairy Tale. The writer break's it all down perfectly and shows exactly why every Iowan should NOT back this. Kimmy is corrupt!
