Kochis to be sworn in this afternoon
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – New Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis is set to be sworn in this afternoon between sessions of the City Council meeting. His swearing-in is on the Council agenda at 5:15. That’s between the 4pm report session, and closed meeting portion. Council then begins their evening session at 6.
Proposed new voting precincts introduced to City Council
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – On January 17, 2023, revised boundary lines for the nine Charlottesville voting precincts were presented before City Council. The proposal included the retirement of Tonsler Recreation Center and Alumni Hall as polling places and introduced Jackson-Via Elementary and Charlottesville High School as replacements. There will be...
Callsen announces her 54th House District Democratic candidacy
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Mayor Lloyd Snook and Vice Mayor JuanDiego Wade were among those in attendance to watch Albemarle Rio District School Board member Katrina Callsen officially announce her candidacy for the new 54th House of Delegates District. Kicking off her campaign at Cville Coffee, she talked about priorities… among them saving public education, fighting for a clean Virginia, and defending reproductive rights.
Albemarle Police release ID of Charlottesville man killed in Friday night 29 pedestrian crash
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police have released the identity of the person killed Friday night in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident on 29 near Rio Road. Police say 53-year old Harry Steven Allen of Charlottesville was among three pedestrians crossing northbound Seminole Trail where the road separates for the grade interchange when two of them were struck.
Shots fired at Cherry Ave. and Hanover St.
Incident Summary: A shots fired incident was reported to Charlottesville Police on January 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM. The reported incident occurred on January 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM, at Cherry Avenue and Hanover Street Charlottesville, VA . On January 16, 2023, at approximately 4:37 PM, Charlottesville Police responded to...
Here comes the Wienermobile!
What’s cooking? Ketchup Kaitlyn here! I am a Hotdogger, driver of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. If you are not familiar, the Wienermobile is a 27 ft long hotdog that drives across the country sharing miles of smiles—and we would relish the chance to meat up with you in Charlottesville this week.
