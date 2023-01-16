Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
WLWT 5
Looking to get tickets for Bengals-Bills game in Buffalo? Here's how much they cost
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday in Buffalo in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Kick off is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Bills and Bengals will meet three weeks after their game in Cincinnati was canceled in the wake of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field.
WLWT 5
'You can't catch me': Sam Hubbard reacts on the field to historic 98-yard fumble return
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals Sam Hubbard broke a record Sunday after his 98-yard fumble return touchdown, and in even better news, he was mic'd up during the game. The NFL tweeted out a clip, showing Hubbard's historic hustle after recovering a fumble during the game against the Ravens and returning it 98 yards to the other side of the field for a touchdown.
WLWT 5
'My heart says yes...these skinny jean legs say no': Whitworth shoots down potential return to Bengals
CINCINNATI — As injuries along the offensive line for the Cincinnati Bengals continue to pile up, one fan-favorite replacement option has taken himself off the table. First, fans called for former Bengals tackle Andrew Whitworth to come out of retirement to fill in for La'el Collins, after his season ended following an ACL and MCL injury.
WLWT 5
Game ball giving tradition has returned with Bengals playoff win
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' tradition of handing out game balls to local bars and restaurants has returned like a fumble and runback 98 yards into the end zone. After the dramatic win on a fumble returned for a touchdown, Bengals head coach Zach Taylor made a surprise appearance at the Blind Pig to present a game ball.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
WLWT 5
'Go win the Super Bowl': Andrew Whitworth's kids cheer on Bengals, Burrow after win
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are getting some Cincinnati love from Andrew Whitworth's kids. The former left tackle for the Bengals and last year's Super Bowl Champion with the Rams is now living amongst Bengals fans. "Thank you Joe for signing our jerseys go win the Super Bowl, we're going...
WLWT 5
Bengals deliver game winning ball to Clutch OTR
CINCINNATI — The tradition continues as local restaurants receive game winning balls from the Bengals last playoff game. It was started by Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor after the Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years against the Las Vegas Raiders. The latest stop is Clutch...
WLWT 5
Deserving fans making memories at Paycor Stadium Sunday night
CINCINNATI — A close bond between two family members is growing stronger through the Bengals. On Sunday, they were sent to the home playoff game for free. Now, this priceless experience is living on forever. Lucas Lauer is a huge Bengals fan. He witnessed history on Sunday. "To see...
WLWT 5
Riding shotgun with Joe Burrow: Young Bengals fan meets team, head coach at practice
CINCINNATI — The dream of hanging out with Coach Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow, and nearly half a dozen Bengals players became a reality for a young member of Who Dey Nation. In early December, Calvin Theetge and his father, Derrick Theetge, attended a practice hoping to get up close to the team.
WLWT 5
Chicken wings gauge excitement building over Bengals playoff game
CINCINNATI — The level of playoff excitement around the Cincinnati Bengals' upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills is getting an unconventional measurement — using chicken wings and hamburgers. The orders for traditional football foods by some large local restaurants have doubled for this weekend’s game. “We do...
Comments / 0