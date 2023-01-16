ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corry Evans gives injury update after Sunderland return against Swansea

By Michael Graham
 3 days ago

Is Sunderland captain Corry Evans carrying an injury?

Corry Evans says his absence from the Sunderland team over the New Year period was more a case of managing his minutes than an injury.

Evans has had problems with injury in his career, with it initially hampering his impact at Sunderland following his move from Blackburn in 2021.

He has gone on to establish himself as a key part of the Sunderland side since, but he recently sat out the games against Wigan, Blackpool at Shrewsbury.

The Northern Irishman was back at the heart of the Sunderland midfield against Swansea, though, and he says his absence was nothing to worry about.

"My numbers were quite high on the physical data so the manager was just using that to give me little rest and use the squad as he should have done,” Evans said .

“It worked out well for us, we played some great football over those two games and thought we were unlucky against Blackpool not to win.

“Obviously the cup game as well was a chance for players to get minutes and stake their place in the starting team.

“We get feedback everyday after every training session and every game and you just sort of have a percentage of what you would normally do in a match and what percentage you were for that game.

“I was obviously quite high after the Blackburn game and the Hull game as well when we were down to 10 men so it’s a lot of running in the legs.

“I feel better for it now and probably needed that couple of games rest.

“We have also had that little winter break as well but I think the numbers I was putting in in the games after that were quite high, more than I would usually do.”

Despite his absence, the injury was never serious, although at Evans’ stage of his career he is aware he needs to manage his minutes carefully.

He was also happy to see other players getting a chance to play – and justify Tony Mowbray’s faith in them with results.

“I just had a tight hamstring and it was more of a precaution so has probably done me the world of good.

“The team managed to continue their good form as well which is great for the belief in the squad and the belief the manager has now to change things up if he needs to.

“I have been training for the last week or so but maybe that little break after the Blackburn game on Boxing Day has helped.”

