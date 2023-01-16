Ravens star blasts playcalling on game-changing play

While the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 in Sunday’s Wild Card Game, Baltimore’s J.K. Dobbins led both teams with 62 rushing yards. But on the game’s biggest play, the ball was not in his hands. And immediately after the game, Dobbins made it known that he was not happy.

With the game tied at 17 in the fourth quarter, the Ravens faced a third-and-goal from the one. Baltimore going to score a touchdown or kick a field goal. Even a turnover on downs would have given the Bengals the ball in the shadow of their own goal line. Every scenario seemed to benefit the Ravens — except for the one that actually happened.

Baltimore quarterback Tyler Huntley attempted a quarterback sneak. But as he tried to stretch the ball over the goal line, he was met by Cincinnati linebacker Logan Wilson. Wilson swatted the ball away, the fumble fell into the hands of Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, who ran it 98 yards for the touchdown .

The touchdown did not end the game. In fact, the Ravens nearly scored on a desperation Hail Mary as time expired . But shortly after the game, it was fresh on Dobbins’ mind. Dobbins (per Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic), stated that he should get the ball more, questioned why Huntley was in that position and added that had he played, Lamar Jackson would have led the team to victory.

“J.K. Dobbins said he’s tired of not getting the ball, tired of being held back,” Zrebiec tweeted . “Said Huntley should have never been in that position on sneak. And then he added, “If we would’ve had Lamar, we would’ve won, too.”

Jackson’s injury was a major talking point both before and during the game. So, it’s no surprise to hear a Raven bring it up after a close loss. The comments about the playcalling, though? While not unprecedented, those are not as common.

And to say the least, people took notice. More notably, there wasn’t a lot of pushback on Dobbins’ comments. It seems as though his frustrations with the Ravens are shared.

“Greg Roman has driven everyone mad in Baltimore, it appears,” observed Nick Farabaugh , who covers the Pittsburgh Steelers for Pittsburgh Sports Now.

“Fire,” said Morgan Adsit , a sports anchor and journalist for Fox 45 in Baltimore.

“Is he wrong?” asked Steve Benko , a sports producer for CBS’ KDKA in Pittsburgh.

“J.K. Emptied the clip. Sheesh,” said Tony Jones , who covers the Utah Jazz for The Athletic.

Matt O’Leary, a New York Jets podcaster, made it known that he’s ready for a Lamar Jackson trade.

“Ravens crumbling. Good thing I have 85 Lamar Jackson swaps saved to my phone to fire off over the next few months #Jets”

Jackson’s contract lingers as the elephant in the room. John Harbaugh has a phenomenal record as Baltimore’s coach. But since winning the Super Bowl 10 years ago, the Ravens have only two playoff wins. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman remains a source of frustration, much as he was with the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills before.

Time will tell if the Ravens are crumbling. But there’s a lot of frustration mounting and a tumultuous offseason in Baltimore seems like a foregone conclusion.

[ Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter ]

