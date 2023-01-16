Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Flyer filmed Nepal crash; co-pilot met same fate as husband
NEW DELHI (AP) — Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal’s 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway by flying over buildings and green fields over Pokhara, a Nepalese city in the foothills of the Himalayas. Everything looked normal as Jaiswal’s livestream on Facebook shifted from the picturesque...
WDIO-TV
2 more people killed in southern Peru amid unrest
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Protesters set fire to the police station and judicial office in the Peruvian town of Macusani Wednesday after two people were killed and another seriously injured by gunfire amid antigovernment protests. The deaths were confirmed by Macusani health official Dr. Iván Fernández and brought to...
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
WDIO-TV
China records 1st population fall in decades as births drop
BEIJING (AP) — For the first time in decades, China has fewer people than it did at the start of last year, according to official figures released Tuesday. The world’s most populous country has worried for years about an aging population’s effect on the economy and society, but the population was not expected to go into decline for almost a decade.
WDIO-TV
China announces first population decline in recent years
BEIJING (AP) — China has announced its first overall population decline in recent years amid an aging society and plunging birthrate. The National Bureau of Statistics reported the country had 850,000 fewer people at the end of 2022 than over the previous year. It counts only the population of mainland China while excluding Hong Kong, Macao and self-governing Taiwan as well as foreign residents.
Comments / 0