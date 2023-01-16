Read full article on original website
No. 23 Texas A&M men's tennis team drops dual-match opener at San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The 23rd Texas A&M men’s tennis team won the doubles point, but San Diego rallied in singles for a 4-3 victory Wednesday in the Aggies’ dual-match season opener. A&M’s JC Roddick and Giulio Perego beat Lambert Ruland and Oliver Tarvet 6-3 at No. 2...
Former Texas A&M men’s golfer Chandler Phillips earns first Korn Ferry win
GREAT EXUMA, Bahamas — Former Texas A&M All-American Chandler Phillips won the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic on Wednesday for his first Korn Ferry Tour victory. Phillips, who is from Huntsville, shot a final-round 4-under 68 to finish at 14-under 274 at the Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club, rallying from four strokes down to win by two strokes over Cody Blick and Peter Knade.
No. 5 Aggie women's tennis team opens spring season with two shutouts
The fifth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team shut out Houston and Prairie View A&M by 7-0 scores Tuesday at the Mitchell Tennis Center in the Aggies’ dual-match openers. A&M’s Mia Kupres, Daria Smetannikov, Lizanne Boyer and Gianna Pielet each won two singles matches over the doubleheader, while Salma Ewing-Jayci Goldsmith and Pielet-Kupres each won two doubles matches.
Texas A&M's Tyrece Radford shaves head in support of former academic advisor's cancer battle
While Buzz Williams was working through a shooting drill with another player, a seemingly inconsequential statement from senior guard Tyrece Radford caught the interest of the Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach. Radford mentioned he was going to cut off his dreadlocks, which he had been growing for more...
local roundup
• Former Consol coach Raffield resigns: Bridgeland football coach David Raffield announced his retirement Tuesday. Raffield was at A&M Consolidated from 2011-16, going 46-26 and making the playoffs every year. Raffield, who was head coach at Cypress Falls from 2003-10 after being an assistant for 11 years, returned to the Cy-Fair ISD when Bridgeland opened in 2017. The Bears played a JV schedule that first season. He was 41-19 in five seasons.
Texas A&M baseball PA announcer Rick Hill retires from Blue Bell Park booth
After every well-timed drop of a window shattering as a foul ball flew over the roof of Blue Bell Park, the rowdy fans of Section 203 always chanted the name of their leader in approval: “Rick, Rick Rick.”. This season, the fans of the Texas A&M baseball program will...
College Station boys basketball team locks up Montgomery Lake Creek for 48-42 district win
The College Station boys basketball team got back to its defense-first approach Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. Since giving up 69 points in a losing effort two games ago, the Cougars’ emphasis has been on shoring up their defense, and they did just that Tuesday against Montgomery Lake Creek. With baskets hard to come by, the Cougars did enough on offense to keep the Lions at bay for a 48-42 win in District 21-5A play.
A&M Consolidated boys, College Station girls play league-leaders
The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team will try to climb back into first place in District 21-5A on Tuesday night at 6:30 on the road against league-leading Magnolia West. The Tigers (16-7, 4-1) were heading toward an unbeaten showdown with the Mustangs (14-4, 5-0) until getting upset Friday in Montgomery. The Bears (11-10, 3-2) pulled out a 47-45 overtime victory as Jake Hutchinson capped a 24-point night with a game-winning shot after taking a pass from fellow sophomore Noah Stull. The loss knocked the Tigers from the state rankings and also into a tie with Rudder (22-4, 4-1) for second place in 21-5A. Rudder will be at Montgomery on Tuesday night. The league’s other 6:30 games are Lake Creek at College Station and Brenham at Magnolia.
Former A&M Consolidated coach David Raffield retires from Bridgeland
Bridgeland football coach David Raffield announced his retirement Tuesday. Raffield coached A&M Consolidated from 2011-16, going 46-26 and making the playoffs every year. Raffield, who was head coach at Cypress Falls from 2003-10 after serving as an assistant for 11 years, returned to the Cy-Fair ISD when Bridgeland opened in 2017. The Bears played a JV schedule their first season. He was 41-19 in five seasons.
Rudder girls basketball team loses to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY (19-8, 4-4) — Savannah Piro 23, Morgan Ligon 2, Presli Harts 8, Kayla Zimny 3, Rylee Langley 4, Keelie Henneke 6, Janessa Tennison 9. RUDDER (4-19, 1-7) — Alaina Hill 13, Paris Mitchell 10, T’yana Smith 5, K. Maxey 8, Aalaya Jones 3. Montgomery 15 13...
A&M Consolidated athletic facility concerns, needs discussed at CSISD board workshop
A&M Consolidated sophomore quarterback Will Hargett shared health and safety concerns about Consol’s athletics facilities at the College Station school board’s workshop Tuesday night. Concerns listed by the two-year varsity starter included how multiple Consol student-athletes sometimes have to share the training room’s three training tables while others...
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Calendar for Thursday, Jan. 19
Henry Cisneros, a former San Antonio mayor who served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Bill Clinton in the 1990s, will discuss the role of modernized infrastructure in the nation’s economic and national security future at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center (1002 Bush Dr. W., in College Station). Contact the Mosbacher Institute via email at bushschoolmosbacher@tamu.edu or call 979-845-1927.
CSISD board approves Calendar A for 2023-24
In a process that began in October, the College Station school district board of trustees unanimously voted in favor of Calendar A for the 2023-24 school year at its meeting Tuesday. Tiffany Parkerson, executive director of secondary education, presented the two calendar options (A and B) during the Dec. 13...
Calendar for Wednesday, Jan. 18
“Peter & The Starcatcher” comes to the Theatre Company (3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan) for five shows this week. This Tony-winning play upends the century-old story of Peter Pan. Adapted from Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s best-selling novels. Molly, a Starcatcher-in-training, a young orphan and his mates discover a powerful celestial substance in this journey turned thrilling adventure. Shows 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday. theatrecompany.com/tickets.
FishTales: Reel Life Adventure Yegua Creek
When Lake Somerville is more than two feet below pool level there is no safe passage into the creeks that feed the lake so to our great surprise there are some whitebass already in the Yegua all the way up to Irwin bridge. Small males mostly which is expected as they are the first to arrive before the party even begins.. JMoe had done well on MLK Monday before the noon hour so we were hoping for a repeat Tuesday afternoon...
B-CS community honors MLK Day
As hundreds of patrons walked along East Martin Luther King Jr. Street from Sadie Thomas Memorial Park to the Rudder Athletic Field on Monday, a feeling of camaraderie swept the Bryan-College Station community. Hosted by the Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the 27th annual...
RED Program seeks to instill safe driving among Brazos County youth
The RED Program takes no shortcuts when educating young drivers about the dangerous risks impaired driving can cause, even visiting county morgues to drive the point home. Whether it’s taking students to CHI St. Joseph hospital in Brazos County or to neighboring counties where trauma center professionals inform students what can happen if they don’t wear a seat belt to hearing first-hand stories from first responders, hospital trauma staffs and surviving family members about young drivers exhibiting high-risk behaviors behind the wheel, the Reality Education for Drivers Program tells an important story.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 24 min ago.
