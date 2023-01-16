Represents the largest redlining settlement under Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Combating Redlining Initiative. The Justice Department has announced a settlement to resolve claims that City National Bank was engaging in discriminatory loan practices, known as “redlining”, within Los Angeles County. This resolution will grant more than $31 million in relief to those affected and their communities.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO