Los Angeles, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Baldwin Hills Apartment Fire Displaces One Resident

Sunday afternoon Nicolet Ave fire knocked down in under 15 minutes. LAFD crews put out a Baldwin Hills fire in under 15 minutes over the weekend. The blaze was confined to one unit but displaced a resident of the apartment. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident...
LOS ANGELES, CA
DOJ Secures Over $31 Million from City National Bank to Address Lending Redlining Claims

Represents the largest redlining settlement under Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Combating Redlining Initiative. The Justice Department has announced a settlement to resolve claims that City National Bank was engaging in discriminatory loan practices, known as “redlining”, within Los Angeles County. This resolution will grant more than $31 million in relief to those affected and their communities.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Students Receive Education Awards from The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition

Clockwise from top left: Apriltroy Coleman, Maleeyah Frazier, Maya Calderon, Miles Christopher Mauldin, Shawn Johnson Jr., Xavier Devion Mauldin. Photos: Courtesy SMC. Apriltroy Coleman, Maleeyah Frazier, Maya Calderon, Miles Christopher Mauldin, Shawn Johnson Jr. and Xavier Devion Mauldin 2023 recipients. Six local high school seniors were presented Education Awards by...
SANTA MONICA, CA

