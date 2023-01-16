Read full article on original website
1 wounded, 1 arrested after shooting at Huntington Beach park
A man was injured in a shooting at a Huntington Beach park early Wednesday, police said. The shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. at the Murdy Park and Community Center in the 7000 block of Norma Drive, Lt. Roman Altenbach of the Huntington Beach Police Department said. The victim was found with a gunshot wound […]
newsantaana.com
Three Fountain Valley home invasion robbery suspects were arrested after a police pursuit
The Fountain Valley Police responded to a home invasion robbery on Tuesday, January 17, at the 17100 block of Santa Suzanne, at 2:48 a.m. The police officers determined that several suspects had entered the home. The suspects assaulted the victim, stole property from the victim’s residence, including two vehicles, and then fled from the scene.
newsantaana.com
Tustin police officers arrested two suspects and recovered over $3K worth of stolen medication
Tustin police officers were dispatched to a local business regarding suspicious subjects that were inside of the store filling trash bags with numerous retail items. The police officers arrived on the scene prior to the subjects leaving and met them outside of the store. Despite denying their thievery intent, employee testimony and surveillance cameras suggested otherwise.
orangecountytribune.com
Man is held on assault charge
A 30-year-old Norwalk man was arrested Tuesday by Huntington Beach police on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with a firearm. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, the arrestee was identified as Scott Catalano. At around noon, officers responded to reports of a shooting...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Predator’ stalked woman while she shopped at mall before kidnapping her, CA cops say
CBS LA
Kidnapping suspect arrested in Santa Ana
A Santa Ana man was behind bars on Wednesday after he was arrested for sexual assault, robbery and kidnapping a 19-year-old woman. According to police, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, 28, kidnapped a woman who was shopping on Monday at the Main Place Mall in the 2800 block of N. Main Street. Roberson is said to have stalked the victim as she was shopping before he followed her into the parking structure and kidnapped her, forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange, where he sexually assaulted her, stole her personal belongings and...
Investigators identify wanted suspect in South LA dump truck rampage
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department identified the suspect in the South LA dump truck rampage as 60-year-old Ronald Lee Dunn.
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects are arrested following shooting incident in San Bernardino
Two suspects were arrested following a shooting incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to the area of Maple Street and Marvin Drive for a call for service regarding a shooting, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 17. Dispatch...
KTLA.com
Lucerne Valley man accused of murder in attack on ATV riders in May
A Lucerne Valley man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a May 2022 killing and assault of ATV riders in the desert near Barstow. The May 3 attack in the 32400 block of Jiggs Road left 26-year-old Ivan Garcia dead from an apparent gunshot wound and injured a Phelan man. A third man, also from Phelan, reported the incident to law enforcement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Trial Proceedings Pending for OC Man Accused of Assaulting Indio Cop
(CNS) – A pretrial hearing is slated before the end of this week ahead of jury selection for the trial of a 33-year-old Orange County man accused of hitting an Indio police officer with his pickup and leading law enforcement on a brief chase that began near the Coachella Music & Arts Festival.
2 bicyclists killed by suspected DUI driver in Rancho Cucamonga
A suspected DUI driver was arrested after two bicyclists were struck and killed in Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday night. The suspect Robert Gubany, 23, from Fontana was taken into custody by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies. The victims were identified as a 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both...
Rapper files $10 million claim after video shows LA County deputy threatening to shoot him
Lawyers for rapper Feezy Lebron filed a $10 million claim, alleging L.A. County sheriff's deputies threatened to shoot and kill him as he sat alone in his car on New Year's Eve.
oc-breeze.com
Homicide in Stanton, suspect arrested
CBS LA
Irvine man dies after Seal Beach officer-involved shooting
Seal Beach police officers responding to a report of a suspicious person fatally shot an Irvine man Monday night.At about 9:36 p.m., Seal Beach police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at an apartment complex on the 100 block of Old Ranch Road.Arriving officers located a man and confronted him. Police said the man produced a gun, whereupon an officer-involved shooting occurred.The man, described as a 47-year-old Irvine resident, was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead, police said.Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene.No officers were injured.Seal Beach police and Orange County sheriff's personnel were on scene investigating Tuesday morning.
foxla.com
22-year-old woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in triple stabbing in OC
orangecountytribune.com
Arrest made in fatal stabbing
Orange County man arrested in connection with fatal South LA street takeover crash
An Orange County man was tracked down and arrested in New Mexico in connection with a street racing crash in South Los Angeles that killed a woman on Christmas Day.
San Gabriel man gets 10 years for Pomona police officer’s death
A man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of a Pomona police SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at a San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison. Defense attorney Brady...
newsantaana.com
Stanton man arrested for fatally stabbing his girlfriend
Stanton, Ca. (Jan. 16, 2022) – At 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2023, Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in the city of Stanton reference a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found Serena Celeste Gallardo, (22) suffering from life-threatening injuries. Gallardo was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Two additional adult victims were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Convicted killer now charged with murder of Camarillo plumber found dead in Santa Monica Mountains
A convicted killer released two years ago is now being charged with the murder of a Camarillo plumber who went missing last summer and was found by hikers in the Santa Monica Mountains. Investigators said he was murdered for financial gain.
