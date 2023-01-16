Read full article on original website
Today’s daily horoscope for Jan. 16, 2023
The Scorpio moon in a visionary trine to Neptune rains down drops of hope to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Now to overcome the tension of Mercury retrograde and a lunar square to Saturn in Aquarius... “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” -- Martin Luther King Jr.
February 2023 Horoscopes: Love is in the Air
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, love is definitely in the air in February. But even if you’re not feeling particularly romantic, there’s still plenty in store for each of the 12 astrological signs.
Elite Daily
The Luckiest Day In January 2023 For Every Zodiac Sign
As you put the finishing touches on your New Year’s resolutions, you’ll be glad to know that the cosmos have some resolutions of their own: While 2022 ended with Mercury, Mars, and Uranus each retrograde, all three of those retrogrades will end in January. One of these planets in particular has been wreaking havoc in ways like no other since Oct. 30, and that’s Mars — the planet of conflict, hostility, and confrontation. The good news is, the best day in January 2023 for every sign will be Jan. 12, the day that Mars finally ends its retrograde in Gemini.
iheart.com
Here's Your 2023 Horoscope In One Word
ICYMI, here's your 2023 horoscope in one word for the entire year!. Taurus: Happy - Jupiter is in your sign this year which makes things great. Cancer: Next Level - You will level up at work and in personal relationships. Leo: Achievement - The second half of the year will...
Elite Daily
Your 2023 Money Horoscope, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
With a new year on the horizon, you’re presented with a clean slate where you can set new intentions and pursue new goals. If managing your finances or making more money is on your to-do list for the new year, then you’ll want to read your 2023 money horoscope.
Your Weekly Horoscopes: January 15 to 21, 2023
Now is when we finally get to shake off the old and step into some new year glow. Here, your weekly horoscopes for January 15-21, 2023.
suggest.com
January 15-21 Horoscope: The Calm After The Storm
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, two nearby...
What 2023 has in store for your love life according to astrology
Whether you’re currently coupled up or looking for love, we all want to know what the future holds in terms of romance.Will this be the year you meet the love of your life and settle down for good? Is it time to rethink your relationship status or dive back into dating after a much-needed break?While you may be waiting for the universe to answer your burning questions, it’s important to remember that ultimately, you’re in control of your own destiny, which is why making the right choices in your love life is key.We asked astrologists for their predictions on how...
boldsky.com
Daily Horoscope, 19 January 2023: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
2023 Horoscope: See What the New Year Has in Store For Your Sign
Happy new year! Welcome to your 2023 horoscope, the forecast for a year that will elevate our passions and lust for life. The new year begins while Mercury and Mars are retrograde. Mars retrograde began on October 30 in Gemini and lasts until January 12. Mercury retrograde began on December 29 and lasts until January 18 in Capricorn. Therefore, the year will get off to a very slow start. Of course, the Mercury retrograde that starts our year won't be the only one. There are three more occurring in 2023: April 21 to May 14 in Taurus, August 23 to September 15 in Virgo, and December 13 to January 1 in the signs of Capricorn and Sagittarius (Mercury retrograde backspins into Sagittarius on December 23).
collective.world
The True Color Of Your Aura, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
You have a gray aura because you are a cynic who has trouble trusting others. You have a yellow aura because you are a lighthearted, playful person who is excited about the future. Gemini. You have a pink aura because you are sensitive and sensual. Cancer. You have a blue...
collective.world
Why You Chase The Wrong People, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Because you assume they are playing hard to get and secretly want to be with you but just won’t admit it yet. Because you are used to being the one who cares more and don’t even realize you are receiving less than you deserve. Gemini: May 21st –...
Hypebae
2023 Will Be a Game-Changing Year for Your Zodiac Sign
2023 is a year for the brave. While the past few months have given us plenty of moments that left us wanting to run and hide under our covers, the swiftly approaching year is coming with a sleigh full of presents, lessons and opportunities. You may have the universe on...
msn.com
The 4 Seekers and Healers of the Zodiac
Not all of us are meant to follow a spiritual path. We’re perfectly comfortable living “normal” lives: going to work, hauling our kids around to after school activities, and checking off life’s big milestones one by one. But others couldn’t imagine being stuck on the hamster wheel of life. These are the free spirits, the wild child types, the friend who’s always selling all her furniture and taking a cross country road trip “just for fun.” But what makes someone a seeker or healer type? Well, per usual, we think astrology has something to do with it. Here’s our picks for the seekers and healers of the zodiac.
Earth Signs, Explained: Here's What It Means to Be a Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn
In astrology there are four elements that correspond to the 12 zodiac signs: earth, fire, air, and water. Each element brings its own imprint on the signs that it covers. Our earth signs—Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn—are the doers, creators, and organizers of the zodiac. Their artistic and innovative capabilities are unmatched (think Salvador Dali, a Taurus, or music icon Beyoncé, a Virgo). They are rooted and grounded in their approach to life and encourage others to follow suit. Their work, finances, and lifestyles reflect their groundedness back to them, and they truly are the type that will work hard in order to play even harder.
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You to Rise Above the Drama & Be the Bigger Person
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of January 16 to 22 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
Women's Health
What Your January 2023 Horoscope Has In Store For Your Zodiac Sign, Per An Astrologer
It’s a new dawn, a new day, a new life, and you’ll be feeling...alright at the start of this New Year, according to the stars. There’s good news and not-so-good news when it comes to January’s astrological happenings, says Donna Page, a professional astrologer with a graduate degree in counseling psychology based in Atlanta.
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re On the Verge of a Beautiful New Beginning
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of December 26 to January 1 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
Air Signs, Explained: Here’s What It Means to Be a Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius
In astrology there are four elements that correspond to the 12 zodiac signs: air, fire, earth, and water. Each element brings its own imprint to the signs that it covers. Case in point: Our air signs—Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius—are the thinkers, ideators, and communicators of the zodiac. The...
Refinery29
The New Moon In Aquarius Says To Cut Toxic Ties And Lean Into Friendships
The first new moon of 2023 has arrived. On January 21, we'll be graced with the presence of a new moon in Aquarius, providing us with a clean slate and some luck as we march forward into the new year. Even if you've already quit your resolutions, we can use this energy to start anew once again.
