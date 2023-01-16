Read full article on original website
Look: 5-Star Quarterback Dylan Raiola Announces His Top Four Schools
The recruitment of Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 prospect in the nation for the class of 2024, has already been a wild ride. Raiola, who plays his high school football for Chandler High School in Arizona, initially committed to Ohio State but withdrew his pledge to the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Since then, ...
Rudder girls basketball team loses to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY (19-8, 4-4) — Savannah Piro 23, Morgan Ligon 2, Presli Harts 8, Kayla Zimny 3, Rylee Langley 4, Keelie Henneke 6, Janessa Tennison 9. RUDDER (4-19, 1-7) — Alaina Hill 13, Paris Mitchell 10, T’yana Smith 5, K. Maxey 8, Aalaya Jones 3. Montgomery 15 13...
College Station boys basketball team locks up Montgomery Lake Creek for 48-42 district win
The College Station boys basketball team got back to its defense-first approach Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. Since giving up 69 points in a losing effort two games ago, the Cougars’ emphasis has been on shoring up their defense, and they did just that Tuesday against Montgomery Lake Creek. With baskets hard to come by, the Cougars did enough on offense to keep the Lions at bay for a 48-42 win in District 21-5A play.
Bryan's TJ Johnson nets 1,000th point in Viking win over Temple
When Bryan boys basketball coach Jonathan Hines handed guard TJ Johnson the game ball after Tuesday night’s district matchup with Temple, the senior looked confused. It wasn’t until that moment that Hines revealed to his team leader that he had surpassed the 1,000 career point mark with his 13th point of the game.
A&M Consolidated boys, College Station girls play league-leaders
The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team will try to climb back into first place in District 21-5A on Tuesday night at 6:30 on the road against league-leading Magnolia West. The Tigers (16-7, 4-1) were heading toward an unbeaten showdown with the Mustangs (14-4, 5-0) until getting upset Friday in Montgomery. The Bears (11-10, 3-2) pulled out a 47-45 overtime victory as Jake Hutchinson capped a 24-point night with a game-winning shot after taking a pass from fellow sophomore Noah Stull. The loss knocked the Tigers from the state rankings and also into a tie with Rudder (22-4, 4-1) for second place in 21-5A. Rudder will be at Montgomery on Tuesday night. The league’s other 6:30 games are Lake Creek at College Station and Brenham at Magnolia.
Chris Ford dies at 74: Villanova's Jay Wright remembers Celtics champ, former 76ers interim coach
Chris Ford, an Atlantic City native and former Philadelphia 76ers interim head coach who is credited with scoring the league's first 3-point basket, has died.
Starmount bests Cardinals in back-and-forth affair Cardinals hold off Elkin late, salvage tri-match split ...
BOONVILLE — Thursday night’s wrestling match between Starmount and East Wilkes very much resembled an old grandfather clock where the pendulum of momentum swung back and forth multiple times. […]RONDA — An East Wilkes reserve came through when his number was called on Friday night during its 39-36 win over Elkin in the regular-season finale tri-match for both wrestling squads. […]MORAVIAN FALLS — Starmount’s girl’s basketball team entered last Wednesday night’s nonconference tilt in need of a win before it resumed Northwest 1A Conference play. […]BOONVILLE — The chants of “we want Darren” started midway through the first half of...
