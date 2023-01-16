ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Killed

Police UPDATE: On January 17, 2023, at approximately 1044 hours, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received a phone call stating a pedestrian was struck by a dark green Toyota Camry, bearing Connecticut Classic registration 00SHRD, at the Intersection of East Main Street and Pulaski Street. The witness stated the pedestrian was bleeding from injuries sustained from the collision, and a dark green Toyota Camry drove away from the scene.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

I-95 Crash

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Officers In Westport Attacked By Man Drinking Fuel Additive, Police Say

A Connecticut man who was found walking down the middle of a street drinking liquid fuel additive has been arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring police officers. The incident took place in Westport on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, when police responded to the area of Center Street on a report of an individual, acting erratically and drinking motor oil.
WESTPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash on Route 8 in Shelton leaves woman dead

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 32-year-old woman was killed in a crash that happened on Route 8 north in Shelton, according to state police. Troopers identified the victim as Joan Marie Forgas of Bridgeport. According to state police, Forgas had her vehicle parked between the right lane and right shoulder...
SHELTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Route 8 Shutdown

State Police UPDATE: State police said State Police say the woman, later identified as Joan Marie Forgas, 32, of Bridgeport, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Forgas was struck and killed by a car in the northbound lane near Exit 13 after leaving her Jeep, which was parked in between the right lane and shoulder of the roadway.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Man stole, damaged over $200K in cars from Meriden dealership: PD

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man possibly linked to 10 other car thefts is accused of stealing and damaging over $200K in cars from a dealership in Meriden last year. Police said on April 6, 2022, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to Roberts Dodge on South Broad Street for a burglar alarm. When they arrived, […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Waterford police look to identify Best Buy thieves

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a group of people involved in a theft from Best Buy earlier this month. According to police, the theft was valued at $909.91. See photos of the suspects below: Police said the suspects were seen driving in a red car. […]
WATERFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Water Main Break

2023-01-16@4:11pm–#Fairfield CT– Brooklawn TERRACE is blocked in the 200 block due to a water main break.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash in Darien briefly closes I-95, serious injuries reported

DARIEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Shortly after 5 A.M. Monday morning, officials responded to reports of a crash on I-95 in Darien. State police confirmed that a single vehicle was involved in the collision near exit 12. Serious injuries have been reported, and the extent of the injuries are unclear at...
DARIEN, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

6 AMAZING Portuguese Restaurants in CT in 2023

Are you looking for some amazing Portuguese restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. Portuguese food is so delicious and unique in its preparation. The garlic, the olives, the kids of pasta – everything is just so delicious and beautifully prepared. Whether you’re in the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest

#Bridgeport News: On Wednesday night, January 11, 2023, officers responded to 804 Fairfield Avenue for an assault. When they arrived, they found the victim, 49-year-old Daniel Engeldrum, suffering from a head injury. Endgeldrum, who was homeless, was taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries two days later, on January 13, 2023. A subsequent autopsy confirmed his death was due to the assault and ruled a homicide. Detective Brian Coyne of the Homicide Unit was assigned the case and was assisted by the other members of the unit. A local man, 32-year-old Elijah Humphrey of 944 Fairfield Avenue, was quickly developed as a suspect, and during questioning, confessed.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

