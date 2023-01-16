Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Related
Police: Bridgeport woman struck and killed by car while walking on Route 8 in Shelton
State Police say the 32-year-old woman from Bridgeport was pronounced dead at the scene.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Killed
Police UPDATE: On January 17, 2023, at approximately 1044 hours, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received a phone call stating a pedestrian was struck by a dark green Toyota Camry, bearing Connecticut Classic registration 00SHRD, at the Intersection of East Main Street and Pulaski Street. The witness stated the pedestrian was bleeding from injuries sustained from the collision, and a dark green Toyota Camry drove away from the scene.
DoingItLocal
I-95 Crash
DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Officers In Westport Attacked By Man Drinking Fuel Additive, Police Say
A Connecticut man who was found walking down the middle of a street drinking liquid fuel additive has been arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring police officers. The incident took place in Westport on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, when police responded to the area of Center Street on a report of an individual, acting erratically and drinking motor oil.
Eyewitness News
Crash on Route 8 in Shelton leaves woman dead
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 32-year-old woman was killed in a crash that happened on Route 8 north in Shelton, according to state police. Troopers identified the victim as Joan Marie Forgas of Bridgeport. According to state police, Forgas had her vehicle parked between the right lane and right shoulder...
DoingItLocal
Route 8 Shutdown
State Police UPDATE: State police said State Police say the woman, later identified as Joan Marie Forgas, 32, of Bridgeport, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Forgas was struck and killed by a car in the northbound lane near Exit 13 after leaving her Jeep, which was parked in between the right lane and shoulder of the roadway.
trumbulltimes.com
Prosecutor: Greenwich man was going 86 mph when he killed Stamford restaurant workers in hit-and-run
STAMFORD — A Greenwich man accused of killing two people in a hit-and-run crash in Stamford was arraigned Tuesday as the friends and family members of the victims filled the courtroom behind him. Judge Kevin Randolph deemed Michael Talbot, 24, “a flight risk” and a potential danger to the...
Man stole, damaged over $200K in cars from Meriden dealership: PD
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man possibly linked to 10 other car thefts is accused of stealing and damaging over $200K in cars from a dealership in Meriden last year. Police said on April 6, 2022, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to Roberts Dodge on South Broad Street for a burglar alarm. When they arrived, […]
Waterford police look to identify Best Buy thieves
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a group of people involved in a theft from Best Buy earlier this month. According to police, the theft was valued at $909.91. See photos of the suspects below: Police said the suspects were seen driving in a red car. […]
‘They did mad illegal stuff’: Man shot at by East Haven police says officers should have called off chase
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old man shot at by East Haven police following a chase on Interstate 95 claimed to media on Wednesday that police broke his foot. “Why was they chasing me on the highway?” Nicholas Gambardella told News 8 following a scheduled court appearance. “They were supposed to call that chase […]
Fatal crash into I-95 guard rail in Darien under investigation
DARIEN, Conn. — A New Haven man died in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Dairen on Monday morning. Around 5 a.m., state police responded to I-95 north near Exit 12 for a report of a one-car crash. Police found one car under the metal beam guard rail...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Water Main Break
2023-01-16@4:11pm–#Fairfield CT– Brooklawn TERRACE is blocked in the 200 block due to a water main break. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Eyewitness News
Crash in Darien briefly closes I-95, serious injuries reported
DARIEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Shortly after 5 A.M. Monday morning, officials responded to reports of a crash on I-95 in Darien. State police confirmed that a single vehicle was involved in the collision near exit 12. Serious injuries have been reported, and the extent of the injuries are unclear at...
themonroesun.com
Remo Tartaglia Sr., a notable restaurateur, ran Bonanza chain in Connecticut, established American Steakhouse
Remo J. Tartaglia, Sr., 91, of Wilton, beloved husband of the late Sebastiana Gionfriddo Tartaglia, peacefully entered into eternal life on Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home. Born on a farm in Alanno, Italy to the late Alfredo and Maria DiMarco Tartaglia, Remo earned a degree in Economics and...
Eyewitness News
Bottle redemption centers seeing increase in traffic as state’s bottle bill changes
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The new year is well underway and that means changes have been made to the state’s bottle bill. Bottle redemption centers are also seeing an increase in traffic. MT Bottle Return just opened its Middletown location and it has been busy already. “We had a...
connecticutexplorer.com
6 AMAZING Portuguese Restaurants in CT in 2023
Are you looking for some amazing Portuguese restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. Portuguese food is so delicious and unique in its preparation. The garlic, the olives, the kids of pasta – everything is just so delicious and beautifully prepared. Whether you’re in the...
Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
Know Them? Trio Wanted For Stealing Wallet At Stamford Restaurant, Police Say
Police in Stamford are asking the public for help identifying three people who allegedly stole a woman's wallet from her purse at a local restaurant.The incident took place in Stamford on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Mecha Noodle Bar, at 151 Broad St., when the woman reported her wallet was stolen from …
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest
#Bridgeport News: On Wednesday night, January 11, 2023, officers responded to 804 Fairfield Avenue for an assault. When they arrived, they found the victim, 49-year-old Daniel Engeldrum, suffering from a head injury. Endgeldrum, who was homeless, was taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries two days later, on January 13, 2023. A subsequent autopsy confirmed his death was due to the assault and ruled a homicide. Detective Brian Coyne of the Homicide Unit was assigned the case and was assisted by the other members of the unit. A local man, 32-year-old Elijah Humphrey of 944 Fairfield Avenue, was quickly developed as a suspect, and during questioning, confessed.
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: What is an Aneurysm? Dr. Gabriele Di Luozzo, Chief of Cardiac Surgery, Bridgeport Hospital
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Gabriele Di Luozzo, Chief of Cardiac Surgery at Bridgeport Hospital about aneurysms: what they are, and how they are treated. In this segment, Dr. DiLuozzo answers the following questions:. What causes someone to have an...
Comments / 0