Beech Grove, IN

WTHR

Beech Grove father charged after child waves gun around

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — New details are coming from police about the shocking video that swept the nation, showing a toddler waving a handgun in Beech Grove. And it all played out on live TV, as "On Patrol: Live on Reelz" caught the moments officers found the gun and arrested the father.
BEECH GROVE, IN
FOX59

Police arrest woman in connection with north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a 36-year-old woman in connection with a Sunday shooting on the north side. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Northwest District were dispatched to the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive in response to a shooting. They found a woman suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Person injured in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 16th Street and North Ritter Avenue for a report of a person shot. There they located a victim who was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Alabama man arrested for allegedly driving 109 mph while intoxicated with child in car on I-65

SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday in southern Indiana for speeding while driving under the influence with a child in the car. An Indiana state trooper stopped 36-year-old Anthony Reed of Huntsville, Alabama for driving 109 mph on Interstate 65 northbound near the Jackson-Bartholomew county line. Reed, who had an adult female and a child as passengers in his car, was showing signs of intoxication during the stop.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WISH-TV

IMPD searches for suspects after woman injured in drive-by shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were searching for suspects and information after an early morning drive-by shooting. At around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot inside a home at 31st and Harding Streets. That’s a residential area about 1.5 miles northwest of Riverside Park near the White River.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Crash in Grant County leaves 1 dead

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in Grant County Wednesday morning left one person dead, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO). The GCSO said authorities were dispatched to the area of 53rd Street and South Western Avenue at approximately 9:32 a.m. on reports of a crash and arrived to find two vehicles in the northbound lane of South Western Avenue.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Woman injured when shots fired into near northwest side home

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a woman was injured by gunshots fired into a near northwest side home early Wednesday morning. An IMPD spokesperson said officers were called to a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 31st Street. The location is near the intersection of 30th and Harding streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

‘Serious violent felon’ arrested after fight inside Indiana Walmart

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An armed man described by police as a “serious violent felon” has been arrested after fighting another person inside an Indiana Walmart and fleeing police. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart store on W. State Road 45 in Bloomington to investigate a […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Suspect accused in cross-country burglary spree arrested in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A million-dollar, cross-country crime spree ended in Marion County last month, authorities said. According to court documents, it started in California, where suspect Sebastian Marcelo Orlando Briones Tapia is alleged to have stolen, with several accomplices, $132,000 in merchandise from a Vallejo, California store. Police said they drove off in a silver Dodge van with no license plates.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
insideradio.com

Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of Bob & Tom Show’s Ron Sexton.

A man accused of shooting at Ron Sexton, known as Donnie Baker on the Westwood One-syndicated “The Bob & Tom Show,” is facing an attempted murder charge. According to an investigation by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Paul Berkemeier shot at the vehicle Sexton was driving during the early morning hours of Dec. 11, 2022. Sexton said he counted nine bullet holes in the car after the incident.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash

FISHERS, Ind. — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a car Tuesday night in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway in the area was shut down […]
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

