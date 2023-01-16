Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Related
Beech Grove father charged after child waves gun around
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — New details are coming from police about the shocking video that swept the nation, showing a toddler waving a handgun in Beech Grove. And it all played out on live TV, as "On Patrol: Live on Reelz" caught the moments officers found the gun and arrested the father.
Police chase of stabbing suspect ends in crash in Fountain Square
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman accused in an early morning stabbing was the subject of a police chase that ended in a serious crash in Fountain Square Wednesday. Police say 32-year-old Jasmine Flemming stabbed a man at around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Watergate Road, near West 34th Street and Moller Road.
IMPD: 21-year-old man arrested for role in shooting on city's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man Tuesday for his alleged role in a shooting that injured a woman on Indianapolis' east side Sunday night. Just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 15, officers responded to the 3000 block of North Shadeland Avenue, near East 30th Street, for a report of a person shot.
Mother injured when shots fired into near northwest Indy home was running for cover with baby
INDIANAPOLIS — A mother is recovering after someone shot multiple rounds into her home on the near northwest side of Indianapolis early Wednesday morning. She told 13News how she ran for cover to save her baby. Police responded to the shooting just after midnight Wednesday at a home on...
Police arrest woman in connection with north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a 36-year-old woman in connection with a Sunday shooting on the north side. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Northwest District were dispatched to the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive in response to a shooting. They found a woman suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot […]
Court docs: argument over baby bottle results in shooting
Court documents indicate a domestic dispute involving a baby bottle happened shortly before a shooting Sunday evening.
IMPD: Person injured in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 16th Street and North Ritter Avenue for a report of a person shot. There they located a victim who was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.
WTHR
Alabama man arrested for allegedly driving 109 mph while intoxicated with child in car on I-65
SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday in southern Indiana for speeding while driving under the influence with a child in the car. An Indiana state trooper stopped 36-year-old Anthony Reed of Huntsville, Alabama for driving 109 mph on Interstate 65 northbound near the Jackson-Bartholomew county line. Reed, who had an adult female and a child as passengers in his car, was showing signs of intoxication during the stop.
2 arrested on meth charges after Indiana woman falsely claimed to be kidnapping victim, police say
MADISON, Ind. — Police arrested two people in southern Indiana on meth charges after a woman claimed to be a kidnapping victim. The Madison Police Dept. was contacted by Indiana State Police Saturday after a woman called for help, telling ISP dispatchers that she had been kidnapped and was currently in a car travelling from […]
Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being Asian
An 18-year-old Indiana University student was repeatedly stabbed in the head on a public bus in an incident that the school claims was motivated by the victim's Asian ethnicity, prompting the arrest of a 56-year-old woman.
WISH-TV
IMPD searches for suspects after woman injured in drive-by shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were searching for suspects and information after an early morning drive-by shooting. At around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot inside a home at 31st and Harding Streets. That’s a residential area about 1.5 miles northwest of Riverside Park near the White River.
Woman hit by SUV in Kokomo, taken to hospital in critical condition
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police say a woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in Kokomo on Tuesday. The crash happened a little before 7 p.m. at the intersection of North Washington and West Jefferson streets. The Kokomo Police Department said the 25-year-old driver was...
WANE-TV
Police: Crash in Grant County leaves 1 dead
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in Grant County Wednesday morning left one person dead, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO). The GCSO said authorities were dispatched to the area of 53rd Street and South Western Avenue at approximately 9:32 a.m. on reports of a crash and arrived to find two vehicles in the northbound lane of South Western Avenue.
IMPD: Woman injured when shots fired into near northwest side home
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a woman was injured by gunshots fired into a near northwest side home early Wednesday morning. An IMPD spokesperson said officers were called to a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 31st Street. The location is near the intersection of 30th and Harding streets.
‘Serious violent felon’ arrested after fight inside Indiana Walmart
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An armed man described by police as a “serious violent felon” has been arrested after fighting another person inside an Indiana Walmart and fleeing police. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart store on W. State Road 45 in Bloomington to investigate a […]
Guns, valuables stolen from cars parked in Broad Ripple over the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Coleman was out in the heart of Broad Ripple Sunday, celebrating with friends. "Came back to my car at 10:30 and my door side window was shattered," said Coleman. "Glass was on the ground and then glass was inside the vehicle as well." Coleman wasn't alone....
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE BLOTTER: Traffic stop leads to felony drug charge; Driver crashes, leaves scene
MORGANTOWN — A Morgantown man, 20-year-old Benjamin Goldfarb, faces a felony and two misdemeanors for drug possession after crashing his car in poor weather conditions earlier this month. In the early morning hours of Jan. 3, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Griggs responded to a crash on State Road...
Suspect accused in cross-country burglary spree arrested in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A million-dollar, cross-country crime spree ended in Marion County last month, authorities said. According to court documents, it started in California, where suspect Sebastian Marcelo Orlando Briones Tapia is alleged to have stolen, with several accomplices, $132,000 in merchandise from a Vallejo, California store. Police said they drove off in a silver Dodge van with no license plates.
insideradio.com
Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of Bob & Tom Show’s Ron Sexton.
A man accused of shooting at Ron Sexton, known as Donnie Baker on the Westwood One-syndicated “The Bob & Tom Show,” is facing an attempted murder charge. According to an investigation by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Paul Berkemeier shot at the vehicle Sexton was driving during the early morning hours of Dec. 11, 2022. Sexton said he counted nine bullet holes in the car after the incident.
1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash
FISHERS, Ind. — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a car Tuesday night in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway in the area was shut down […]
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0