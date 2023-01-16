Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks odds, picks and predictions

The Indiana Pacers (23-21) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (27-16) Monday with tip-off from Fiserv Forum set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Pacers vs. Bucks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Pacers are on a 3-game losing streak after Saturday’s 130-112 loss vs. Memphis as7.5-point home underdogs. The Pacers only had 1 player top 20 points and they shot 37% from the field while allowed Memphis to shoot 55% from the field.

The Bucks lost both games of a 2-game series at the Miami Heat on Thursday and Saturday, largely a result of an injury to superstar F Giannis Antetokounmpo. With him more than likely back in the lineup look for the Bucks to end their 2-game losing streak.

Pacers at Bucks odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:19 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Pacers +450 (bet $100 to win $450) | Bucks -600 (bet $600 to win $100)

: Pacers +450 (bet $100 to win $450) | Bucks -600 (bet $600 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Pacers +10.5 (-105) | Bucks -10.5 (-115)

: Pacers +10.5 (-105) | Bucks -10.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 225.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Pacers at Bucks key injuries

Pacers

C Goga Bitadze (illness) questionable

(illness) questionable F Kendall Brown (tibia) out

(tibia) out G Tyrese Haliburton (knee) out

(knee) out C Daniel Thies (knee) out

(knee) out C Myles Turner (back) questionable

Bucks

F Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable

(knee) probable G Jrue Holiday (ankle) probable

(ankle) probable F Serge Ibaka (personal reasons) out

(personal reasons) out F Joe Ingles (knee) out

(knee) out G Kris Middleton (knee) out

(knee) out F Bobby Portis (quad) probable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Pacers at Bucks picks and predictions

Prediction

Bucks 107, Pacers 103

AVOID.

The Bucks should win this game at home vs. an injured Indiana squad. Neither team is hot, nor particularly healthy, but the Bucks have a home court advantage and Pacers C Turner is injured and he’d likely be the primary defender on Giannis. The line is a reaction to that, and while the Bucks should win, I disagree with how drastic the line is.

BET PACERS +10.5 (-105).

The recent trends for Indiana suggest that the spread should be the best bet, but beyond that I believe this spread is outrageous for 2 teams as battered up as these. Indiana is 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games playing on 1 day of rest and 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games after an ATS loss.

LEAN UNDER 225.5 (-108).

The Under is 5-1 in the Pacers last 6 Monday games and is 4-0 in the Bucks last 4 games overall. With 2 teams that are banged up and solid defensively the under will always be safely, especially when even the stars for both teams are both injured.

