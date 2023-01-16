Georgetown at Villanova odds, picks and predictions

The Georgetown Hoyas (5-13, 0-7 Big East) face off against the Villanova Wildcats (8-10, 2-5) on Monday. Tip from Finneran Pavilion is set for noon ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Georgetown vs. Villanova odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Georgetown fell to Seton Hall 66-51 on Tuesday, failing to cover as 8.5-point home underdogs. The Hoyas are just 2-8 against the spread (ATS) in the last 10 games and 5-12 ATS on the season. The Hoyas have struggled defensively, ranking 334th in the nation for opponent points per game (77.7).

The Wildcats lost to Butler 79-71 on Friday, failing to cover as 3-point road favorites. They have covered just once in their previous 5 games, are 4-6 in their last 10 and 6-12 ATS on the season. Villanova is the top-ranked team in the country for free throw percentage (84.3%).

Georgetown at Villanova odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:44 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Georgetown +625 (bet $100 to win $625) | Cavaliers -1100 (bet $1,100 to win $100)

: Georgetown +625 (bet $100 to win $625) | Cavaliers -1100 (bet $1,100 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Georgetown +14.5 (-115) | Villanova -14.5 (-105)

: Georgetown +14.5 (-115) | Villanova -14.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 142.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Georgetown at Villanova picks and predictions

Prediction

Villanova 75, Georgetown 60

PASS. Nothing to see here, move along.

LEAN VILLANOVA -14.5 (-105).

In their 1st matchup of the season on Jan. 3, Villanova trounced Georgetown 73-57 on the road, covering as 9-point home favorites. Villanova has not won a game since and will be looking to re-correct its season with another conference win. Georgetown has not played well on the road this season, going 0-5.

BET UNDER 142.5 (-110).

Last time these teams played, the closing line was also set at 142.5 and the Under hit by 12.5 points.

In its last 4 games, the Georgetown Under has hit 3 times with a margin of 16.6 points under the closing spread each game. For Villanova, the Under is 3-2 in its last 5 games.

