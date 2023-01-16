ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Georgetown at Villanova odds, picks and predictions

By Seth Orlemann
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0c5b_0kG1PQkg00

The Georgetown Hoyas (5-13, 0-7 Big East) face off against the Villanova Wildcats (8-10, 2-5) on Monday. Tip from Finneran Pavilion is set for noon ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Georgetown vs. Villanova odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Georgetown fell to Seton Hall 66-51 on Tuesday, failing to cover as 8.5-point home underdogs. The Hoyas are just 2-8 against the spread (ATS) in the last 10 games and 5-12 ATS on the season. The Hoyas have struggled defensively, ranking 334th in the nation for opponent points per game (77.7).

The Wildcats lost to Butler 79-71 on Friday, failing to cover as 3-point road favorites. They have covered just once in their previous 5 games, are 4-6 in their last 10 and 6-12 ATS on the season. Villanova is the top-ranked team in the country for free throw percentage (84.3%).

: USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Georgetown at Villanova odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:44 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Georgetown +625 (bet $100 to win $625) | Cavaliers -1100 (bet $1,100 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Georgetown +14.5 (-115) | Villanova -14.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 142.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Georgetown at Villanova picks and predictions

Prediction

Villanova 75, Georgetown 60

PASS. Nothing to see here, move along.

LEAN VILLANOVA -14.5 (-105).

In their 1st matchup of the season on Jan. 3, Villanova trounced Georgetown 73-57 on the road, covering as 9-point home favorites. Villanova has not won a game since and will be looking to re-correct its season with another conference win. Georgetown has not played well on the road this season, going 0-5.

BET UNDER 142.5 (-110).

Last time these teams played, the closing line was also set at 142.5 and the Under hit by 12.5 points.

In its last 4 games, the Georgetown Under has hit 3 times with a margin of 16.6 points under the closing spread each game. For Villanova, the Under is 3-2 in its last 5 games.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @seth_orlemann on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps land highly regarded in-state transfer

Despite his small school background, Gottlieb Ayedze was one of the better offensive tackles in the transfer portal. The former standout at Division II Frostburg State (Md.) had an invite from the Reese's Senior Bowl and a grade as an NFL Draft pick. Instead of leaving for the NFL, though, he entered the transfer portal, and today he decided on his next home: Maryland.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Bay Net

Lottery Player Crosses Into Maryland, Lands $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – A Washington, D.C. player says her Lottery loyalties lie with Maryland, especially since she just won $100,000 on the $10 Six Figures scratch-off game. “I still can’t believe it. I am so overwhelmed,” said the D.C. resident, who is going by the pseudonym “Maryland Scratch-Off Lover” for purposes of telling her tale of winning.
CLINTON, MD
MassLive.com

Maryland commit Jamie Kaiser Jr. dominant during 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic

SPRINGFIELD - Jamie Kaiser Jr. did not dislike any shot he faced at the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Monday. The Maryland commit finished the first half by leading IMG Academy with 10 points and looked to be the most dominant offensively on the court. Kaiser Jr. spent 10 minutes on the court and constantly looked to make plays. He was the only one of the two teams to get to 10 points in the first half.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Oprah said eight years in Maryland, WJZ were 'most significant years of my life'

BALTIMORE -- Famed talk show host, media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey was back in Maryland where her career got started.She was in Annapolis Wednesday to introduce and support Wes Moore, who was sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor.As Moore is set to find himself as an elected politician, Oprah found herself in Maryland, and in particularly in Baltimore as a 6 p.m. anchor at WJZ TV."I was just 22 years old when I first came to Maryland. I was starting a new job as a co-anchor of the 6 o'clock news at WJZ TV," Oprah said before introducing...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

SLIDESHOW: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history in Annapolis

Gov. Wes Moore and wife, Dawn, embrace after Moore was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son, James,...
MARYLAND STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Tenants frustrated over squatters at DC apartment complex

Squatters are causing a growing concern for tenants at an apartment complex in Northeast D.C. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/tenants-frustrated-over-squatters-at-dc-apartment-complex/. Tenants frustrated over squatters at DC apartment …. Squatters are causing a growing concern for tenants at an apartment complex in Northeast D.C. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/tenants-frustrated-over-squatters-at-dc-apartment-complex/. Aruna Miller Becomes Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

SEE IT: Oprah delivers moving speech at Wes Moore's historic inauguration

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — The iconic and multi-faceted talk show host and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey delivered a moving speech Wednesday during new Maryland Governor Wes Moore's historic inauguration ceremony. The event was held at the Maryland State House in Annapolis. "Hello, Maryland!" she said at first before a cheering...
MARYLAND STATE
Eater

A Maryland Suburb’s Barbecue Boom Continues With the Arrival of Money Muscle

Montgomery County’s pandemic-born food truck hit Money Muscle BBQ just expanded to neighboring Prince George’s County with a dedicated location to finally call its own. Money Muscle BBQ debuted a dine-in stall on Monday, January 16 inside Le Fantome, bringing an array of smoked meats, sandwiches, sides, and standout sauces in regional styles to the Station at Riverdale Park (4501 Woodberry Street). The mixed-used development’s polished food hall, open since August, sits a short drive from brisket standard-bearer 2Fifty Texas BBQ.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Washington City Paper

Bowser Picks a DPW Director Who Lives in Maryland

After the residency controversy that helped prompt former deputy mayor Chris Geldart’s sudden resignation, Loose Lips might have thought that Mayor Muriel Bowser would be ultra cautious about ensuring her agency heads meet the legal requirements for living in the District. Nevertheless, one of her newest appointees lives in Maryland.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food to open its newest Maryland store on Friday

Regional grocery chain Giant Food on Friday will open its newest Maryland location, a 56,000-square-foot market in Crofton, replacing an older location in the area, the retailer announced on Monday. "This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, president of...
CROFTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan to leave office with high approval ratings intact, Gonzales Poll finds

BALTIMORE -- A new administration is shaping up in Annapolis as Gov. Larry Hogan says goodbye with his approval ratings intact.With Maryland one day away from having a new leader, it seems Governor-elect Wes Moore will have some big shoes to fill.A Gonzales Poll released overnight found Hogan will be leaving the office tomorrow on a high note, departing with the same strong job approval ratings he's enjoyed for most of his time in office.The telephone poll of about 800 registered voters statewide was taken last week found statewide. The pollsters found 77% of Maryland voters approve of the...
MARYLAND STATE
Hilltop

Howard University Student Combines Fashion with Service

At the beginning of 2020, Howard University senior Lyric Amodia created The Movement Street Organization Inc., to mix creativity with service by creating socially conscious streetwear for outreach programs in the cities the organization serves. The Movement Street is a female-run organization active in the DMV, Flint and Detroit, MI....
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Germantown Remains Unclaimed

A $50,000 winning Pick 5 lottery ticket sold on January 12 at Sugarloaf Wine Cellar (12955 Wisteria Drive) in Germantown remains unclaimed as of January 17. Additional information on winners across the state of Maryland below, courtesy of MD Lottery. :. “Mega Millions was the hot Lottery topic last week...
GERMANTOWN, MD
Shore News Network

Man Shot Multiple Times In Northwest D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot Monday evening in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 Block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly after 6 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police arrived at the location. There, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a nearby hospital and was breathing and conscious. The identity and condition of the victim have not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains The post Man Shot Multiple Times In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy