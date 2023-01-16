ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 10PM’ game

 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Pick 4 10PM” game were:

0-9-0-1

(zero, nine, zero, one)

