ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Red Wings at Colorado Avalanche odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03rJid_0kG1PKhY00

The Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7) face the Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3) Monday at Ball Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Red Wings vs. Avalanche odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Red Wings had a 2-game win streak snapped Saturday in a 4-3 home loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Detroit has managed just 1 victory in the last 5 road games, a 5-4 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 28. It is just 1-4-2 in the previous 7 outings away from home.

The Avalanche are coming off a 7-0 thrashing of the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, putting a halt to a 2-game losing skid. The offensive outburst also snapped a 1-6-1 nosedive.

Stream the NHL all season on ESPN+, with your team’s out-of-market games, exclusive games, originals and more. Get ESPN+ now!

Red Wings at Avalanche odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:08 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Red Wings +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Avalanche -180 (bet $180 to win $100)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Red Wings +1.5 (-160) | Avalanche -1.5 (+130)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +100 | U: -120)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Red Wings at Avalanche projected goalies

Ville Husso (14-9-5, 2.99 GAA, .902 SV%, 3 SO) vs. Alexandar Georgiev (16-11-3, 2.75 GAA, .915 SV%, 2 SO)

Husso allowed 4 goals on 25 shots in Saturday’s 4-3 setback against Columbus, snapping a modest 2-game winning streak. He has been up and down so far in January, going 2-3-0 with a 3.65 GAA and .873 SV% in 5 outings.

Georgiev coughed up 5 goals on 37 shots in a 5-4 home setback against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. He has had a difficult time lately, winning just 1 of his last 7 starts. He’s 1-3-0 with a 3.30 GAA and .912 SV% in 4 January outings.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Red Wings at Avalanche picks and predictions

Prediction

Avalanche 4, Red Wings 2

The AVALANCHE (-180) are right at my personal limit for a standalone money line play. However, Colorado has struggled lately, winning just twice in the last 9 games, including just once in regulation.

Puck line/Against the spread

The AVALANCHE -1.5 (+130) are worth playing on the puck line, but go lightly.

Colorado has picked up just 5 wins in the last 12 games since Dec. 19, and it’s only win by 2 or more goals came last time out on Saturday against the Senators.

The Red Wings +1.5 (-160) have been pretty crummy lately, however, losing 4 of the last 5 games, while covering the puck line in just 3 of the last 6 outings.

Over/Under

UNDER 6.5 (-120) is worth a look.

The Under has hit in 5 of the previous 7 games overall for the Red Wings, while going 12-5-1 in the previous 18 games overall for the Avs. In addition, the Under is 15-7-1 in the last 23 outings for the Avalanche against Eastern Conference foes. The Under is also 10-3-1 in the last 14 games following a victory.

Want action on this matchup or any other NHL games? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans trade with Bears to secure No. 1 pick in latest 33rd Team mock draft

The Houston Texans were roundly scorned for their 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Quarterback Davis Mills completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Akins on fourth-and-20 with less than a minute to go. Houston also converted a two-point conversion with Mills connecting with Akins to help Houston finish 3-13-1 on the year.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

JJ Redick calls projecting Boston Celtics sixth for 2022-23 one of the worst picks he's made

The Boston Celtics’ 2022 NBA offseason was widely hailed as among the best in the league until it imploded in a cloud of injury and scandal, leaving many fans and analysts of the ball club wondering if what had been a title contender just months earlier might end up reeling as a result of needing to replace their coach and find ways to keep their dinged-up frontcourt afloat.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Florida State wide receiver transfers to Penn State

For the second time in the past week, Penn State has added a wide receiver to the program from the transfer portal. Former Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain has reportedly enrolled in classes at Penn State and committing to the Nittany Lions. McClain has yet to announce the commitment on his Twitter profile, but he has updated his profile image on the social media account. McClain played in all 13 games for Florida State during the 2022 season and caught 17 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns. He caught 16 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. McClain...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers DC candidate profile: Vic Fangio

Overshadowed in the Carolina Panthers’ much-publicized head-coaching search has been the team’s probe into a defensive coordinator. After all, if Steve Wilks loses out on the top job, that would almost definitely mean a change at that position as well. So, the work has begun—and a familiar face...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy