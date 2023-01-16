New Orleans Pelicans at Cleveland Cavaliers odds, picks and predictions

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-17) wrap up a 5-game road trip on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers (27-16) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Pelicans vs. Cavaliers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Pelicans have split the first 4 games on the road trip, and New Orleans is coming off a 116-110 win in Detroit on Friday. The Under cashed in that outing, snapping a 3-0 run to the Over. The Pelicans are 3-7 ATS in the last 10 games on the road.

The Cavaliers were dumped 110-102 in Minnesota in its final contest in a 5-game road trip, as Cleveland ended up the sojourn at 2-3 SU and ATS. The Cavs are 3-7-1 ATS in the last 11 games overall, but an impressive 16-7-1 ATS in the previous 24 outings at home.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Pelicans at Cavaliers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:29 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Pelicans +200 (bet $100 to win $200) | Cavaliers -240 (bet $240 to win $100)

: Pelicans +200 (bet $100 to win $200) | Cavaliers -240 (bet $240 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Pelicans +6.5 (-108) | Cavaliers -6.5 (-112)

: Pelicans +6.5 (-108) | Cavaliers -6.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 222.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Pelicans at Cavaliers key injuries

Pelicans

F Herbert Jones (back) questionable

(back) questionable F Brandon Ingram (toe) out

(toe) out F Zion Williamson (hamstring) out

Cavaliers

F Dean Wade (shoulder) out

(shoulder) out G Dylan Windler (ankle) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Pelicans at Cavaliers picks and predictions

Prediction

Cavaliers 117, Pelicans 108

The Cavaliers (-240) will cost you nearly 2 1/2 times your potential return, and that’s rather expensive as a standalone wager, even playing against the road-weary Pelicans (+200).

Even in a parlay of 4 or more teams, there isn’t a lot of value tossing the Cavs into a multi-team MLK Day parlay.

PASS.

The CAVALIERS -6.5 (-112) are a solid play when coming off a SU loss, going 6-2-3 ATS in the last 11 outings. In addition, Cleveland will enjoy some home cooking, and it is 16-7-1 ATS in the last 24 games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

On the flip side, the Pelicans +6.5 (-108) are 3-7 ATS in the last 10 games on the road, while going 0-5 ATS in the last 5 tries against winning teams. They’re also 0-4 ATS in the last 4 games following a cover, and 1-4 ATS in the last 5 after a straight-up win.

OVER 222.5 (-112) is the lean, but play it at a half-unit at most.

The Over is 11-5 in the last 16 games overall for the Pellies, while cashing in 4 of the last 5 games on the road. The Over is also 5-1 in the last 6 games at home, while going 9-4 in the last 13 games overall.

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.