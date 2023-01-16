ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Pelicans at Cleveland Cavaliers odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 3 days ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (26-17) wrap up a 5-game road trip on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers (27-16) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Pelicans vs. Cavaliers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Pelicans have split the first 4 games on the road trip, and New Orleans is coming off a 116-110 win in Detroit on Friday. The Under cashed in that outing, snapping a 3-0 run to the Over. The Pelicans are 3-7 ATS in the last 10 games on the road.

The Cavaliers were dumped 110-102 in Minnesota in its final contest in a 5-game road trip, as Cleveland ended up the sojourn at 2-3 SU and ATS. The Cavs are 3-7-1 ATS in the last 11 games overall, but an impressive 16-7-1 ATS in the previous 24 outings at home.

Pelicans at Cavaliers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:29 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Pelicans +200 (bet $100 to win $200) | Cavaliers -240 (bet $240 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Pelicans +6.5 (-108) | Cavaliers -6.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 222.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Pelicans at Cavaliers key injuries

Pelicans

  • F Herbert Jones (back) questionable
  • F Brandon Ingram (toe) out
  • F Zion Williamson (hamstring) out

Cavaliers

  • F Dean Wade (shoulder) out
  • G Dylan Windler (ankle) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Pelicans at Cavaliers picks and predictions

Prediction

Cavaliers 117, Pelicans 108

The Cavaliers (-240) will cost you nearly 2 1/2 times your potential return, and that’s rather expensive as a standalone wager, even playing against the road-weary Pelicans (+200).

Even in a parlay of 4 or more teams, there isn’t a lot of value tossing the Cavs into a multi-team MLK Day parlay.

PASS.

The CAVALIERS -6.5 (-112) are a solid play when coming off a SU loss, going 6-2-3 ATS in the last 11 outings. In addition, Cleveland will enjoy some home cooking, and it is 16-7-1 ATS in the last 24 games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

On the flip side, the Pelicans +6.5 (-108) are 3-7 ATS in the last 10 games on the road, while going 0-5 ATS in the last 5 tries against winning teams. They’re also 0-4 ATS in the last 4 games following a cover, and 1-4 ATS in the last 5 after a straight-up win.

OVER 222.5 (-112) is the lean, but play it at a half-unit at most.

The Over is 11-5 in the last 16 games overall for the Pellies, while cashing in 4 of the last 5 games on the road. The Over is also 5-1 in the last 6 games at home, while going 9-4 in the last 13 games overall.

