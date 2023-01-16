Chef Gabriel Guilbeau from the TV series Yellowstone now goes solely by his nickname, “Gator." “My mom even calls me Gator,” he told me. For about five years, Guilbeau has served as head of craft services for projects by director Taylor Sheridan. But the 30-year-old caught the public eye with his appearances in 12 episodes of the hit show Yellowstone.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO