If Buc-ee's builds a location in north Louisiana, will it open the door to other stores farther south?

For years, Louisiana's neighboring southern states have added locations of Buc-ee's, the wildly popular Texas-based travel center chain. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and South Carolina all have locations of the travel culture phenomenon. Several stores are scattered throughout Texas. And another location is in the works across the Louisiana state line along Interstate 10 in south Mississippi.
Yellowstone’s Chef Gator Guilbeau Dishes On The ‘Hardest Show On Television,’ Louisiana Cooking & More

Chef Gabriel Guilbeau from the TV series Yellowstone now goes solely by his nickname, “Gator." “My mom even calls me Gator,” he told me. For about five years, Guilbeau has served as head of craft services for projects by director Taylor Sheridan. But the 30-year-old caught the public eye with his appearances in 12 episodes of the hit show Yellowstone.
