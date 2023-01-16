Read full article on original website
architizer.com
Shift House // AOS works : architecture & design
This project comprises a remodel and 740 sq. ft. addition to a 1920s home, as well as a 250 sq. ft. detached pool house / accessory dwelling unit. The project embodies an evolution of form from the existing front of the house to the contemporary addition at the rear. The traditional front, symbolic of the commonly perceived image of a house, is contrasted by the non-traditional addition at the rear, which is shaped by interior functionality and exterior environmental and site conditions.
architizer.com
Queen Martha’s School in Kaunas // Architectural bureau G.Natkevicius and partners
The team of architects was entrusted with the implementation of the conversion of the territory of the immovable cultural values – the historical barracks in the Žemieji Šančiai district, to develop a creative placemaking, bringing vibrancy to an old military district.Built in historic environment, Queen Martha’s School building became a part of the transformation of an abandoned barracks into a multifunctional residential area consisting of 7 residential, 2 commercial buildings, a school and a kindergarten.Project 2017 was awarded the main prize of the competition “For Sustainable Development”, and in the competition organized by the Lithuanian Real Estate Development Association in 2021, this barracks complex was selected as the best real estate project.G.
hypebeast.com
Sillage Upcycles for a Unique Artisanal Collection
Nicolas Yuthanan Chalmeau likes to wear big and he invites you to do the same. His Sillage label mostly consists of one-size garments that are inspired by the many cultures of the world, but meticulously crafted by artisans in Japan. Recently, the French-born, Tokyo-based designer released capsule collections highlighted by gorgeous Harris Tweed and Sashiko fabrics, along with a down collection with subtle floral details.
architizer.com
The Yellow Street // dot Architects Calicut
The project is in the South beach part of Calicut, Kerala, India within the major historical part of the city. The building stood at the entrance of Bavutti Haji Road which leads to Kuttichira- another important touristic site with a proud history flaunting a unique socio-cultural and architectural style. This place has a long story to tell- the story of an old town with prodigious commerce, cultural and religious events happening.
architizer.com
Architectural Details: GGA’s Desert City, a Cactus Complex
The winners of Architizer's Fourth Annual One Drawing Challenge have been revealed! Interested in next year's program? Subscribe to our newsletter for updates. Architecture and cacti may seem worlds apart. But on closer inspection, both are defined by structure and repetition, and whether simple or ornamented, they are shaped by their context. When García-Germán Arquitectos set out to design Desert City, the team wanted to celebrate xerophytic plants and a growing culture of interests and events around them. The result is an elegant and uplifting architecture that parallels the beauty and structure of diverse cacti from around the world.
architizer.com
Ripple // The Urban Conga
Ripple was designed with local community members, to serve as an ever-changing communal landmark that responds to the people, the surrounding landscape, and the interactions between them. It was created as a part of an ecosystem of multi-scaled playable interventions being implemented within the city that connects the river with the city center.
architizer.com
V1 Residential Building // KontraStudio
The leading idea was to create a contemporary place for living that would not only offer the comfort and the privacy of an individual home, but also benefit of additional common spaces. From an aesthetic point of view, the main feature of this building is the multilayeredness. The use of different materials along with various height regulations and the blend of solid and void, contribute to the authentic and strikig look of the whole building.
BBC
Plans to revamp aging Wythenshawe Civic Centre to be approved
Plans to transform an aging civic centre in Manchester into a "cultural hub" complete with a public square, cinema and food hall are expected to be approved later. The project to redevelop the 1970s centre in Wythenshawe could also see 1,500 new low-carbon homes. Councillor Gavin White said it was...
architizer.com
Pilea Lamp // Barrisol Normalu SAS
Text description provided by the architects. PILEA lamp designed by Carole Kohler, Swiss contemporary artist and sculptorPilea is a three-dimensional lamp with many possible uses. The silhouette is oval, inspired by the shape of a plant leaf. It is eco-designed with LED lighting solutions (reusable), Barrisol profiles and printable sheet (100% recyclable), less raw materials used.
architizer.com
Reconstruction and urban design of the Theater Square in Novi Sad // DBA doo
The area of the Theater Square, is located in town old core of Novi Sad. Existing space was devastated and needed complete reconstruction of infrastructure, paving and urban furniture. Areas are intended primarily for pedestrians, but also for delivery and fire vehicles. Also, new cyclist lanes are designed. Pedestrian areas are paved with granite slabs in three discreetly toned shades.
