Architecture and cacti may seem worlds apart. But on closer inspection, both are defined by structure and repetition, and whether simple or ornamented, they are shaped by their context. When García-Germán Arquitectos set out to design Desert City, the team wanted to celebrate xerobytic plants and a growing culture of interests and events around them. The result is an elegant and uplifting architecture that parallels the beauty and structure of diverse cacti from around the world.

3 DAYS AGO