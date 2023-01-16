Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court JudgeAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
Related
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Missed Extra Point Is Going Viral
Dak Prescott's first half mastery tonight has been matched with kicker Brett Maher's poor performance. In a showing that prompted scorn from fans on social media, Maher missed three extra point attempts. Rather than taking a 21-0 lead into the clubhouse at halftime, Prescott and company ...
Mike McCarthy addresses Brett Maher’s status ahead of 49ers game
Mike McCarthy addressed Brett Maher’s status following the kicker’s disastrous performance in the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Maher missed four extra points in his Cowboys’ victory in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium. He is the first kicker to ever miss four extra... The post Mike McCarthy addresses Brett Maher’s status ahead of 49ers game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14. Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game. Nonetheless, several memes were ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Look: Gisele Bundchen Spotted With Notable Man In Costa Rica
While the NFL world waits for Tom Brady to announce his plans for 2023, Gisele Bundchen is making sure she stays in top shape. On Tuesday, photos of Bundchen running in Costa Rica surfaced on the internet. Once again, she was spotted with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente by her ...
Jerry Jones gave the most Jerry Jones answer when asked about Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
The Dallas Cowboys rolled over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to punch their ticket to the divisional round where they’ll face the 49ers in the weekend finale next Sunday in San Francisco. While Dak Prescott looked phenomenal against the Bucs and the Dallas...
iheart.com
WATCH: Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future After Playoff Loss
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady faced questions about his NFL future after his team's 31-14 playoff elimination loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday (January 16) night. Brady, 45, is set to become a free agent should he continue his playing career for a 24th season, following a 2022...
Peyton Manning, Deion Sanders were stunned by Tom Brady’s awful red zone pick during Cowboys-Bucs
The ManningCast crew could not believe that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his first red zone interception during a playoff game. On the inopportune pick, Brady looked like he tried to throw the ball away on a busted play, only for Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse to snag the pass and come down with the end zone interception.
FOX Sports
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers highlights: Dak, Dallas dominate Brady, Tampa to advance
The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs ended Monday with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys dominating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning 31-14. Prescott had the best playoff performance of his career to earn the win. He threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another while passing fro 305 yards.
Is Tom Brady Retiring Because Gisele Went for a Jog? An Investigation
Gisele went for a jog and Tom Brady played football. Coincidence!?
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Rob Gronkowski Would Be Shocked If Tom Brady Plays For 1 Team
Tom Brady's contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expires this offseason, and the legendary quarterback is reportedly considering all options. One option that his former teammate Rob Gronkowski doesn't expect Brady to pursue is a return to the New England Patriots, he told Travis and Jason ...
Russell Gage leaves Cowboys-Bucs game to hospital after frightening blow to head, neck
Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage left Monday's playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on a backboard after a frightening injury late in the game. Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson made contact with Gage's head after an incomplete pass late in the fourth quarter. Gage fell to his rear after the pass, and Wilson hit him from behind, snapping Gage's head forward. Wilson wasn't targeting Gage's head. He was already committed to the tackle when Gage fell.
Yardbarker
Steelers Brian Flores Was The “Puppeteer” Behind Kenny Pickett’s Critical Week 9 Turn Around
By all accounts, Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 against the Jets. Initially, Trusbisky had been slated to be under center to give the rookie Pickett a chance to get comfortable. Trubisky wasn’t getting it done and at halftime, Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench him and start the young QB.
Look: NFL World Feeling Bad For Tom Brady, Gisele
The off-the-field hits keep coming for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. Earlier this month, reports showed that Brady and Gisele are likely to get nothing from the disastrous FTX collapse. Brady and Gisele were reportedly major shareholders in the operation. "Billionaire New England Patriots owner ...
Comments / 0