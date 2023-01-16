Read full article on original website
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB’s gala party to begin soon
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX had a negative impact on the SHIB coin. It is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today, with a market capitalization of $4.9 billion. SHIB is currently the second-most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE).
astaga.com
Shiba Inu price prediction ahead of Shibarium launch
Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) worth went parabolic as buyers reacted to the most recent developments on Shibarium launch. The SHIB token jumped by greater than 20% prior to now 24 hours. It has soared by over 57% from the bottom stage in December 2022. Different top-performing cryptocurrencies are STEEM, LOKA, and HIVE.
zycrypto.com
Shiba Inu’s Shibarium Renews Bullish Momentum For ‘$0.001 SHIB’ As Massive Token Burn Expected
Shiba Inu’s choking token supply is about to get a massive cut once the much-awaited Shibarium network launches, a Saturday update by Shibarium’s official Twitter handle “Shibarium Network” has revealed. According to the post, each transaction on Shibarium will burn SHIB. “While on our last post,...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin and Ethereum correct amid Bitzlato takedown, tech layoffs and economic worries
Bitcoin (BTC) price and the wider crypto market corrected as news of coordinated “international cryptocurrency enforcement action” stirred up uncertainty among traders. Given the number of black swan events and the proliferation of crypto-oriented scams in 2022, most investors expect U.S. and global regulators to eventually lay down a strong hammer on centralized exchanges and other businesses connected with the crypto sector.
Elon Musk Warns Against a Popular Stimulant
The billionaire influencer is not a fan of a particular pharmaceutical.
CNBC
Scaramucci sees bitcoin at $50,000 to $100,000 in 2-3 years as market hopes for bull run
In 2022, the entire cryptocurrency market lost about $1.4 trillion in value with the industry facing liquidity issues and bankruptcies topped off by the collapse of exchange FTX. While bitcoin has got a small bump at the start of the year, in line with risk assets like stocks, experts say...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Becomes Top Altcoin Among Ethereum Whales As Crypto Markets Awaken: WhaleStats
The largest Ethereum (ETH) whales are heavily invested in the popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the crypto markets flash signs of life, according to on-chain data. Blockchain-tracking service WhaleStats reports that SHIB is the top altcoin holding among the 1,000 largest ETH whales, excluding ETH itself, the stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), and Lido Staked Ether (stETH).
CoinTelegraph
Genesis is planning to file for bankruptcy: Report
Cryptocurrency lending firm Genesis Global Capital, a subsidiary of crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this week. According to a Jan. 18 Bloomberg report, Genesis previously said it was considering a bankruptcy filing if it were unable to raise cash amid...
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Battle Solana-Based Memecoin That’s Surged 787% in Two Weeks
The two largest memecoins by market cap are looking to outrun a new Solana-based rival. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) surged alongside Bitcoin and the broader market over the past week, leaving the new much-hyped dog-themed altcoin Bonk (BONK) in the rear view mirror. Bonk has witnessed a wild...
CoinTelegraph
Will Bitcoin price crack $22K? Dollar weakness, Bank of Japan easing boost hopes
Bitcoin (BTC) faced a potentially volatile day on Jan. 18, with multiple macro triggers beginning to unsettle the outlook. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD holding firm above $21,000 on the day. The pair remained cool amid news from Japan, where the central bank — the Bank...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin Suisse explains why Swiss is a crypto pivot point: Davos 2023
Switzerland is a “pivot point” for crypto adoption in Europe and continues to be the “center point of the next stage of institutionalization,” said Dr. Dirk Klee, CEO of Bitcoin Suisse. Klee divulged why Switzerland is still the top spot for crypto in Europe and will...
CoinTelegraph
How crypto tokens (but not Bitcoin) will outperform stocks in 2023 — Arca’s CIO explains
Digital assets will largely decouple from traditional equity markets in 2023, believes Arca chief investment officer Jeff Dorman. Discussing his outlook for 2023 in a recent interview with Cointelegraph, Dorman argued that as the global economy enters a recession this year, equities will be negatively affected while some cryptocurrencies will perform well. The value of the latter, he explained, is determined not only by macroeconomic factors but also by their utility within their respective ecosystems, which would remain unaltered in a recession.
CoinTelegraph
Which tokens could FTX dump on the market?
The new management of the bankrupt FTX exchange has identified $5.5 billion in assets that can be used to repay creditors, sparking fears a large swathe of crypto assets could be dumped on markets. On Jan. 17, FTX debtors identified $3.5 billion in crypto assets with $1.6 billion associated with...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto stocks surge: Coinbase up 69%, MicroStrategy up 74% since lows
The share price of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has surged by 69% since its all-time lows, and other crypto-related stocks including business intelligence firm MicroStrategy have recorded similar jumps — it’s been green candles all around since the start of 2023. The share price of Coinbase fell as low...
astaga.com
Bitcoin On Exchanges Drop By 44%, Could This Fuel More BTC Rally?
The quantity of bitcoin (BTC) being held on exchanges has been on a gradual decline because the bear market started in 2022, however the charge at which traders had been pulling their cryptocurrencies off exchanges has accelerated within the final couple of months. This has resulted in one of many sharpest drops within the % of BTC provide left on centralized exchanges.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price breakout or bull trap? 5K Twitter users weigh in
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at its highest levels in over two months, but the phrase on every trader’s lips is “bull trap.”. After delivering 25% returns in a single week, BTC/USD remains under suspicion among Bitcoin bear market survivors. Bitcoin bull trap fails to convince. It has been...
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 1/17: SPX, DXY, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, DOGE, ADA, MATIC, DOT
Risk assets have started the new year on a strong note. The S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq closed in the positive for the second successive week and also notched their best weekly performance since November. Bitcoin (BTC) led the recovery in the crypto markets with a sharp 21% rally...
CoinTelegraph
Number of devs increased during crypto winter: Electric Capital report
The notion that bear markets are good for builders appears to be true, with the total number of monthly active Web3 developers increasing 5.4% to more than 23,300 over the last 12 months despite a near 70% drop in crypto prices. According to a Jan. 16 report from Electric Capital,...
CoinTelegraph
Japanese regulators want crypto treated like traditional banks
Financial regulators in Japan have urged global regulators to treat crypto the same way as they do banking, calling for tougher rules for the sector. According to the deputy director-general of the Financial Services Agency’s Strategy Development and Management Bureau, Mamoru Yanase, crypto needs to be controlled. “If you...
