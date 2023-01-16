Read full article on original website
Echo Volunteer event allowed people to experience giving back to others
AUSTIN, Texas — Echo Community Homelessness Coalition had many volunteers help at their event with a care pack-making party to help the hungry and homeless in Austin. Internal Operations Manager for ECHO Angela DeLeon volunteered at this planned event for the 2023 Point in Time (PIT) Count. Her and others within ECHO reached out to get donations for the care-kits. The goal was to make 3,000 kits.
Austin Beerworks celebrates the year of the rabbit with new brew & Lunar New Year event
AUSTIN, Texas — You're invited to cheers to the year of The Rabbit Saturday afternoon at Austin Beerworks. The North Austin brewery is hosting their second annual Lunar New Year celebration hosting a vendor market, Summit Lion-Dragon Dance team performance, and Asian food trucks. "It's going to be a...
Crews respond to fire at Travis Early College High School
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at Travis Early College High School early Sunday morning. Just after 5 a.m., the department said the fire was under control. ALSO | Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in N Austin. It started on the roof...
Education efforts underway for Human Trafficking Awareness Month
AUSTIN, Texas — Do you know the signs of human trafficking? Human trafficking is a modern-day form of slavery, and it often takes advantage of people who are afraid to report it. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and various organizations are calling attention to the problem and how...
TxDOT begins demolition on Williams Drive Bridge in Georgetown, closures follow
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Weekend road closures in Georgetown have begun. The Texas Department of Transportation closed the north and southbound main lanes on I-35 from Lakeway Drive to State Highway 29 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. this Friday and Saturday to demolish the Williams Drive bridge. Pam Mclean...
Austin Fire Department responds to fire in W. Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, a fire blazed at 5204 Mount Bonnell Road. Austin Fire Department responded and were able to control and put it out quickly. The fire started from an electrical box that was on the exterior of the cabin building and then extended minorly into the attic.
Austinites wait months for DMV appointments while other cities can schedule within days
AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites wait months for an appointment at the DMV, while Texans in other cities wait less than a week. But when CBS Austin started asking why, we got the runaround. Kristin Braun’s 16-year-old daughter finally has her license. “It's like, the best thing that ever...
Austin Beerworks + Kaiju Cut & Sew + Meanwhile Brewing = a Lunar New Year celebration!
This weekend you are invited to party with a purpose! Austin Beerworks, Meanwhile Brewing, and Kaiju Cut and Sew have teamed up to celebrate the Lunar New year and stop AAPI hate. Chris Gomez and Will Golden are here to tell Trevor Scott all about the event, a new brew they created, and how you can join in the fun!
Critical need for blood donations at We Are Blood during National Blood Donor Month
January is National Blood Donor Month and the need is great in central Texas. Nick Canedo from We Are Blood, is here to share more about their campaign helping Texans roll up their sleeves and donate. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in N Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian died after being hit by a train in north Austin early Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 10400 block of Mc Kalla Place just before 2 a.m. That's right by Q2 stadium. ALSO | Man shot and killed at...
Two people sent to hospital in N. Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a two vehicle collision at 4716-4719 Adelphi Ln. Overall, there were four people involved and two patients were transported to St. David's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. While the other two in the crash refused transportation. ATCEMS Captain Darrin Noak confirmed...
Man shot and killed at E Austin gas station
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after being shot at a gas station in east Austin late Saturday night, according to police. Around 11:14 p.m., officers with the Austin Police Department were flagged down about a disturbance happening inside the Shell Gas Station located at 4509 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
One critically injured in SE Austin T-bone collision
One person was critically injured in a T-bone collision in southeast Austin Sunday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near the intersection of East Ben White Boulevard and Burleson Road around 3 p.m. ALSO | One seriously injured in Jollyville motorcycle crash. A patient was reportedly pinned and...
Vacant building catches fire in N. Austin, for the third time this week
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department responded to a fire on John Anderson Lane Sunday afternoon. The fire happened in a vacant strip center, at 2013 W. Anderson Lane. In a tweet, AFD confirmed the fire was brought under control. According to the department, this is the third fire...
Vehicle crashes into electrical box in Georgetown, causing power outages
GEORGETOWN, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, Georgetown residents are still experiencing power outages. Around, 3:30 p.m. the Georgetown Police Department reported power outages in the Hedgewood Dr. and Stagecoach Dr. area. \. According to their tweet, a vehicle hit an electrical box and the outages will last for...
Round Rock Water Park adds expansion for upcoming summer
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will expand their waterpark. This resort has been known to have people reserve their stay for family entertainment and innovative waterparks. While there are enjoyable restaurants, convention centers, and a luxury spa, many people will attend for the waterpark. The...
Sworn and civilian vacancies still impacting Austin Police Department, 911 calls
AUSTIN, Texas — As of January, the Austin Police Department has 250 sworn vacancies. Chief Joseph Chacon says that it’s an even higher number of vacancies on the civilian side, impacting administrative work, crime analysts, and the 911 call center. “We need more call takers on the floor,...
Two adorable puppies and your weekend events rundown with Good Party ATX!
Enjoy some offbeat theater, celebrate the year of the rabbit or grab a burger that is getting a lot of local buzz! Sarah Wolf is here with her Good Party ATX weekend rundown and two very special furry guests from Happy Hearts Dog Rescue. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
New non-profit, Puppy Food Bank, is helping bridge the gap to save animals' lives
The largest no-kill animal shelter in the United States is right here in Austin, Texas as well as so many other wonderful organizations committed to saving animals' lives and finding forever homes for our furry friends. This means they will need a steady supply of food to fuel their mission, and Puppy Food Bank, is helping to ensure demand is met. Executive Director, Danielle Gunter shares more about this new nonprofit.
Police discover over 3,000 fentanyl pills in N Austin, man arrested
The Austin Police Department discovered over 3,000 fentanyl pills, over one pound of marijuana and other drugs in north Austin on Wednesday. Officers arrested 24-year-old Salvador Sanches-Aguirre on an outstanding warrant. Throughout the incident, the officers found the drugs. ALSO | Police looking for Round Rock man wanted for aggravated...
