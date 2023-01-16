ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Echo Volunteer event allowed people to experience giving back to others

AUSTIN, Texas — Echo Community Homelessness Coalition had many volunteers help at their event with a care pack-making party to help the hungry and homeless in Austin. Internal Operations Manager for ECHO Angela DeLeon volunteered at this planned event for the 2023 Point in Time (PIT) Count. Her and others within ECHO reached out to get donations for the care-kits. The goal was to make 3,000 kits.
Crews respond to fire at Travis Early College High School

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at Travis Early College High School early Sunday morning. Just after 5 a.m., the department said the fire was under control. ALSO | Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in N Austin. It started on the roof...
Education efforts underway for Human Trafficking Awareness Month

AUSTIN, Texas — Do you know the signs of human trafficking? Human trafficking is a modern-day form of slavery, and it often takes advantage of people who are afraid to report it. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and various organizations are calling attention to the problem and how...
Austin Fire Department responds to fire in W. Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, a fire blazed at 5204 Mount Bonnell Road. Austin Fire Department responded and were able to control and put it out quickly. The fire started from an electrical box that was on the exterior of the cabin building and then extended minorly into the attic.
Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in N Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian died after being hit by a train in north Austin early Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 10400 block of Mc Kalla Place just before 2 a.m. That's right by Q2 stadium. ALSO | Man shot and killed at...
Two people sent to hospital in N. Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a two vehicle collision at 4716-4719 Adelphi Ln. Overall, there were four people involved and two patients were transported to St. David's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. While the other two in the crash refused transportation. ATCEMS Captain Darrin Noak confirmed...
Man shot and killed at E Austin gas station

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after being shot at a gas station in east Austin late Saturday night, according to police. Around 11:14 p.m., officers with the Austin Police Department were flagged down about a disturbance happening inside the Shell Gas Station located at 4509 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
One critically injured in SE Austin T-bone collision

One person was critically injured in a T-bone collision in southeast Austin Sunday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near the intersection of East Ben White Boulevard and Burleson Road around 3 p.m. ALSO | One seriously injured in Jollyville motorcycle crash. A patient was reportedly pinned and...
Vehicle crashes into electrical box in Georgetown, causing power outages

GEORGETOWN, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, Georgetown residents are still experiencing power outages. Around, 3:30 p.m. the Georgetown Police Department reported power outages in the Hedgewood Dr. and Stagecoach Dr. area. \. According to their tweet, a vehicle hit an electrical box and the outages will last for...
Round Rock Water Park adds expansion for upcoming summer

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will expand their waterpark. This resort has been known to have people reserve their stay for family entertainment and innovative waterparks. While there are enjoyable restaurants, convention centers, and a luxury spa, many people will attend for the waterpark. The...
New non-profit, Puppy Food Bank, is helping bridge the gap to save animals' lives

The largest no-kill animal shelter in the United States is right here in Austin, Texas as well as so many other wonderful organizations committed to saving animals' lives and finding forever homes for our furry friends. This means they will need a steady supply of food to fuel their mission, and Puppy Food Bank, is helping to ensure demand is met. Executive Director, Danielle Gunter shares more about this new nonprofit.
Police discover over 3,000 fentanyl pills in N Austin, man arrested

The Austin Police Department discovered over 3,000 fentanyl pills, over one pound of marijuana and other drugs in north Austin on Wednesday. Officers arrested 24-year-old Salvador Sanches-Aguirre on an outstanding warrant. Throughout the incident, the officers found the drugs. ALSO | Police looking for Round Rock man wanted for aggravated...
