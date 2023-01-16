Stars on Ice shows have always been THE best place to see the most current and impressive figure skaters in the world. Olympic Champion Nathan Chen is currently both the best and most impressive male figure skater on the planet. For those that may have missed his domination at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the 2023 Stars on Ice tour will deliver a rare opportunity to experience Nathan’s prominence live on the ice. Plus, for the first time since 2012, Canadian figure skating icon Kurt Browning will bring his fancy footwork and ever-popular antics to the U.S. tour. America’s premier figure skating tour will visit Anaheim, CA on Saturday, May 20th for a 7:30 PM performance at the Honda Center.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO