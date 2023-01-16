Read full article on original website
localocnews.com
O.C. street racer arrested in New Mexico for the murder of an L.A. woman on Christmas Day
Dante Chapple Young, a 28-year-old resident of Orange County, has been arrested as the suspect responsible for the murder of Elyzza Guajaca on Christmas Day. The LAPD announced the arrest at a news conference today. On January 13, 2023, Young was apprehended in Albuquerque, New Mexico for 187(A) PC –...
Sisters-in-Crime Los Angeles (SinC/LA) debuts new mystery anthology, ‘ENTERTAINMENT TO DIE FOR’
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Sisters in Crime Los Angeles (SinC/LA) has announced the release of their new anthology, “Entertainment to Die For” (ISBN: 978-1970181388), with an introduction by award-winning novelist Sara Paretsky. Paretsky, a founding member of the national organization, said when she and other female authors were starting out 35 years ago, it would have been easier for a woman to win a Nobel Prize in Physics than an award from Mystery Writers of America. But today, Sisters in Crime is a national organization with a membership of more than 4,000 and 50 chapters worldwide.
Gray Academy Holds Fundraiser Event December 11 at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach
On Sunday, Dec. 11, The Gray Academy welcomed several hundred guests to the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach for a festive evening of giving in support of raising funds to bring the nonprofit, non-public K-5 Elementary School for children with special needs to Orange County. Guests mixed and mingled over cocktails...
Sheriff’s Department Investigating Reported Homicide in San Juan
Authorities are investigating a homicide in San Juan Capistrano after a 30-year-old local man was found assaulted and sustaining traumatic injuries on Saturday, Jan. 14, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies at 5:21 p.m. were called to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis where the victim,...
Seal Beach officer-involved shooting on Old Ranch Road
An officer-involved shooting occurred after police responded to a call of a suspicious person. On Monday, January 16, 2023, at approximately 9:36 PM, officers from the Seal Beach Police Department responded to a call for service in the 100 block of Old Ranch Road regarding a suspicious person in front of a residence. Officers contacted the subject outside of the residence, the subject produced a gun, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, January 19, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, January 19, 2023:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s are expected...
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early this morning in Santa Ana
On January 17, 2023, at approximately 5:55 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a female pedestrian down in traffic lanes of the 2800 block W. 1st Street. Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department responded to the scene, where they located the pedestrian in the roadway....
Save the date for LAEF’s Fundraising February for Los Al Kids
Our non-profit partner, the Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF), is kicking off their annual “Fundraising February for Los Al Kids” campaign and you are invited to participate! LAEF is continuing to support student mental health and wellness through WellSpaces across all nine district schools. They are calm, comfortable places for students to reset and receive counseling support. LAEF also provides STEAM grants to our schools, free elementary World Language classes and program scholarships for families in need.
Three Fountain Valley home invasion robbery suspects were arrested after a police pursuit
The Fountain Valley Police responded to a home invasion robbery on Tuesday, January 17, at the 17100 block of Santa Suzanne, at 2:48 a.m. The police officers determined that several suspects had entered the home. The suspects assaulted the victim, stole property from the victim’s residence, including two vehicles, and then fled from the scene.
CHOC breaks ground on a new nine-story tower
Orange, Calif., January 17, 2023 – Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) has broken ground on a nine-story tower at its main campus in Orange that will house a variety of pediatric outpatient services in a soothing and inviting patient- and family-centered environment. The 330,000-sq.-ft. Southwest Tower, on...
Mayor Aitken joins mayors from across the country in the nation’s capital to drive funding to cities
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Jan. 18, 2023) — Mayor Ashleigh Aitken joined mayors from across the country this week in Washington as part of her continued efforts to expand federal funding for Anaheim. Mayor Aitken is meeting with officials from federal departments and agencies, other mayors and visiting the White House...
Tustin police officers arrested two suspects and recovered over $3K worth of stolen medication
Tustin police officers were dispatched to a local business regarding suspicious subjects that were inside of the store filling trash bags with numerous retail items. The police officers arrived on the scene prior to the subjects leaving and met them outside of the store. Despite denying their thievery intent, employee testimony and surveillance cameras suggested otherwise.
Seal Beach Police Department seeking critical missing person
The Seal Beach Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person. On Monday, January 16, 2023, at about 1:52 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a critical missing person. The caller reported her father, 87-year-old Roy Westley Benstad, missing from the 13000 block of Del Monte Drive, located within the Leisure World Community.
Conservative Patriots of Orange County Meeting to take place Thursday, January 19, 2023
The January 19th meeting marks the 1st Annual Kickoff meeting of 2023 year. Conservative Patriots of Orange County held its 1st Kickoff meeting of the newly formed organization January 2022. We are proud to announce our membership has grown to over 270 like minded conservative people. Thank you for joining CPOC!
A pedestrian was killed by a hit and run driver in Westminster on Sunday
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – On Sunday, January 15, 2023, at approximately 2:37 AM, officers at the Westminster Police Department responded to the 14300 block of Newland Street in reference to a subject down in traffic lanes. Upon arrival, the police officers found a deceased male victim in the northbound lanes...
There is a new Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director in Santa Ana
The City of Santa Ana has hired Hawk Scott to serves as their new Parks, Recreation and Community Services Agency Director. If you’ve attended any of our recent City events, you’ve probably seen Hawk Scott running around with the parks and rec team keeping the show running smoothly and sharing his great energy.
Long Beach Police Department investigating traffic fatality at PCH and Molino Avenue
On Dec. 18, 2022 at approximately 7:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located the driver of a motorcycle,...
2nd Annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week starts Sunday, January 22
Long Beach residents and visitors alike are in for a treat as over two dozen of Black-owned local restaurants and food businesses will offer special menu items and special pricing when the 2nd annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week returns January 22-29, 2023. Organized by local non-profit Long Beach Food...
Gold medalist Nathan Chen set to revive memories of his Olympic greatness at the Honda Center on May 20, 2023
Stars on Ice shows have always been THE best place to see the most current and impressive figure skaters in the world. Olympic Champion Nathan Chen is currently both the best and most impressive male figure skater on the planet. For those that may have missed his domination at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the 2023 Stars on Ice tour will deliver a rare opportunity to experience Nathan’s prominence live on the ice. Plus, for the first time since 2012, Canadian figure skating icon Kurt Browning will bring his fancy footwork and ever-popular antics to the U.S. tour. America’s premier figure skating tour will visit Anaheim, CA on Saturday, May 20th for a 7:30 PM performance at the Honda Center.
Council to Decide Future of Citizens Committee for Potential Amphitheater
Last August, the San Clemente City Council voted to establish a Citizens Committee of local stakeholders to discuss the feasibility of constructing an amphitheater in town. Nearly a month later, the council went further voting to authorize each elected official to appoint one person to the committee and to terminate the group after two years.
