Orange County, CA

localocnews.com

Sisters-in-Crime Los Angeles (SinC/LA) debuts new mystery anthology, ‘ENTERTAINMENT TO DIE FOR’

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Sisters in Crime Los Angeles (SinC/LA) has announced the release of their new anthology, “Entertainment to Die For” (ISBN: 978-1970181388), with an introduction by award-winning novelist Sara Paretsky. Paretsky, a founding member of the national organization, said when she and other female authors were starting out 35 years ago, it would have been easier for a woman to win a Nobel Prize in Physics than an award from Mystery Writers of America. But today, Sisters in Crime is a national organization with a membership of more than 4,000 and 50 chapters worldwide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

Sheriff’s Department Investigating Reported Homicide in San Juan

Authorities are investigating a homicide in San Juan Capistrano after a 30-year-old local man was found assaulted and sustaining traumatic injuries on Saturday, Jan. 14, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies at 5:21 p.m. were called to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis where the victim,...
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Seal Beach officer-involved shooting on Old Ranch Road

An officer-involved shooting occurred after police responded to a call of a suspicious person. On Monday, January 16, 2023, at approximately 9:36 PM, officers from the Seal Beach Police Department responded to a call for service in the 100 block of Old Ranch Road regarding a suspicious person in front of a residence. Officers contacted the subject outside of the residence, the subject produced a gun, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.
SEAL BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Save the date for LAEF’s Fundraising February for Los Al Kids

Our non-profit partner, the Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF), is kicking off their annual “Fundraising February for Los Al Kids” campaign and you are invited to participate! LAEF is continuing to support student mental health and wellness through WellSpaces across all nine district schools. They are calm, comfortable places for students to reset and receive counseling support. LAEF also provides STEAM grants to our schools, free elementary World Language classes and program scholarships for families in need.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

CHOC breaks ground on a new nine-story tower

Orange, Calif., January 17, 2023 – Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) has broken ground on a nine-story tower at its main campus in Orange that will house a variety of pediatric outpatient services in a soothing and inviting patient- and family-centered environment. The 330,000-sq.-ft. Southwest Tower, on...
ORANGE, CA
localocnews.com

Tustin police officers arrested two suspects and recovered over $3K worth of stolen medication

Tustin police officers were dispatched to a local business regarding suspicious subjects that were inside of the store filling trash bags with numerous retail items. The police officers arrived on the scene prior to the subjects leaving and met them outside of the store. Despite denying their thievery intent, employee testimony and surveillance cameras suggested otherwise.
TUSTIN, CA
localocnews.com

Seal Beach Police Department seeking critical missing person

The Seal Beach Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person. On Monday, January 16, 2023, at about 1:52 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a critical missing person. The caller reported her father, 87-year-old Roy Westley Benstad, missing from the 13000 block of Del Monte Drive, located within the Leisure World Community.
SEAL BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

A pedestrian was killed by a hit and run driver in Westminster on Sunday

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – On Sunday, January 15, 2023, at approximately 2:37 AM, officers at the Westminster Police Department responded to the 14300 block of Newland Street in reference to a subject down in traffic lanes. Upon arrival, the police officers found a deceased male victim in the northbound lanes...
WESTMINSTER, CA
localocnews.com

2nd Annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week starts Sunday, January 22

Long Beach residents and visitors alike are in for a treat as over two dozen of Black-owned local restaurants and food businesses will offer special menu items and special pricing when the 2nd annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week returns January 22-29, 2023. Organized by local non-profit Long Beach Food...
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Gold medalist Nathan Chen set to revive memories of his Olympic greatness at the Honda Center on May 20, 2023

Stars on Ice shows have always been THE best place to see the most current and impressive figure skaters in the world. Olympic Champion Nathan Chen is currently both the best and most impressive male figure skater on the planet. For those that may have missed his domination at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the 2023 Stars on Ice tour will deliver a rare opportunity to experience Nathan’s prominence live on the ice. Plus, for the first time since 2012, Canadian figure skating icon Kurt Browning will bring his fancy footwork and ever-popular antics to the U.S. tour. America’s premier figure skating tour will visit Anaheim, CA on Saturday, May 20th for a 7:30 PM performance at the Honda Center.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Council to Decide Future of Citizens Committee for Potential Amphitheater

Last August, the San Clemente City Council voted to establish a Citizens Committee of local stakeholders to discuss the feasibility of constructing an amphitheater in town. Nearly a month later, the council went further voting to authorize each elected official to appoint one person to the committee and to terminate the group after two years.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

