Gator men’s basketball team goes cold at Texas A&M, falls 54-52

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (WCJB) -Ultimately, Florida’s road game at Texas A&M on Wednesday came down to a missed three-pointer at the buzzer by Myreon Jones. But poor shooting all night cost the Gators a chance to extend their winning steeak to four, and the Gators fell to the Aggies, 54-52. UF dropped to 10-8 overall, 3-3 in in confernece play. The Aggies won their seventh in a row (13-5 overall, 5-0 in the SEC).
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator baseball team No. 7 in D1 baseball’s preseason poll

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In exactly one month, the Gator baseball team gets its 2023 season underway, and Florida will do so ranked No. 7 in the country. That preseason billing comes courtesy of D1 baseball, the one poll out of many that UF actually recognizes when discussing its national ranking.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tech Tuesday: Start GNV

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate. And recognizing early stages of startups is very important. And an awesome local resource, startGNV, is perfect for that. Today, I am joined by Stacy Burrell with startGNV. Stacy, thanks so much for joining us today.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Gainesville Country Club is listed for sale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club is for sale and is going for $3,250,00 dollars. The property has been listed on multiple real estate websites. One of the listing calls the property an “Undeveloped land that would be perfect for multiple units for locals and investor to capitalize on incredible income opportunity.”
UF Hillel holds Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Hillel hosted its regular Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate event today. The event allowed students to stop by Turlington Hall and the UF Law School to grab a bagel in exchange for signing a pledge against all forms of hate. “We care about putting a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
A new way to enjoy Sweetwater Wetlands Park

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Nature and wildlife fans will now have a new way to enjoy Sweetwater Wetlands Park. Thanks to sales tax revenue, a new electric tram at a cost of $38,000 will give mobility challenged park goers the chance to enjoy the park without having to walk. Wildlife enthusiasts...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gainesville Health and Fitness: New yoga poses

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are well into the new year and some are starting to give up on their new goals. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn some new yoga poses to help you achieve those goals.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Santa Fe College announces 2023 Women of Distinction honorees

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is getting ready to celebrate Women’s History Month by recognizing four women as their 2023 Women of Distinction. The Women of Distinction honor is given to women who do outstanding work in their community, contributing to the arts, business, education, government, and other philanthropic ventures.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Lake City Grapples With Columbia County Over Community Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake City’s largest employer will remain in the city after a dispute over leasing terms has been averted. A dispute over leasing terms over another property in Lake City has officials deciding if the continued cost of ownership is even worth it. Lake City’s largest employer,...
LAKE CITY, FL
Lake City leaders ready to lease with HAECO Aircraft Maintenance

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After contentious negotiations, Lake City leaders are ready to sign a lease with HAECO Aircraft Maintenance. The contract for HAECO to lease space at Lake City Airport expired, and the two sides were far apart on how much the company should pay moving forward. To...
LAKE CITY, FL
Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
OCALA, FL
No decision made on how abandoned Williston Middle School will be used

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston residents lined up out the door to ask questions about how the abandoned middle schools property should be used. In the proposal, the abandoned Williston Middle School property would be used for a drug rehabilitation center. The county currently owns the property and wants to...
