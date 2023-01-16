Read full article on original website
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Gator men’s basketball team goes cold at Texas A&M, falls 54-52
COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (WCJB) -Ultimately, Florida’s road game at Texas A&M on Wednesday came down to a missed three-pointer at the buzzer by Myreon Jones. But poor shooting all night cost the Gators a chance to extend their winning steeak to four, and the Gators fell to the Aggies, 54-52. UF dropped to 10-8 overall, 3-3 in in confernece play. The Aggies won their seventh in a row (13-5 overall, 5-0 in the SEC).
Gator baseball team No. 7 in D1 baseball’s preseason poll
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In exactly one month, the Gator baseball team gets its 2023 season underway, and Florida will do so ranked No. 7 in the country. That preseason billing comes courtesy of D1 baseball, the one poll out of many that UF actually recognizes when discussing its national ranking.
High School Girls Soccer: P.K. Yonge shuts out Vanguard on Senior Night, 4-0
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a memorable senior night for the P.K. Yonge girls soccer team. The Blue Wave (9-4-1) snapped their two game losing streak with a 4-0 shutout vs Vanguard (14-2-1). The Knights have won five of their last six matches coming into Wednesday night. In the...
2023 Miss Gainesville crowned for Miss Florida scholarship competition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new Miss Gainesville has been crowned at this years Miss Florida scholarship competition. Alexandra de Roos, 19, was chosen out of 16 candidates to represent the city. She was crowned at Lincoln Middle School on Saturday. Casana Fink, who won the title of Miss Gainesville...
Tech Tuesday: Start GNV
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate. And recognizing early stages of startups is very important. And an awesome local resource, startGNV, is perfect for that. Today, I am joined by Stacy Burrell with startGNV. Stacy, thanks so much for joining us today.
UF Hillel holds 4th annual Spread Cream Cheese not Hate Bagel Day
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gator nation will take a stand against hate. UF Hillel members will be on campus passing out free bagels and cream cheese to all who sign the Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate Pledge on Wednesday. The event will ruin from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in...
High School Hoops Roundup: Hawthorne girls knock off Buchholz; Dixie Co. sweeps Bell
(WCJB) -A number of North Central Flordia basketball teams took advantage of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday by hosting games in the afternoon on Monday. One such school was Hawthorne, where the Hornet girls took down Buchholz, 55-43 in a matchup of Alachua County teams. The Hornets (5-4) led...
The Gainesville Country Club is listed for sale
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club is for sale and is going for $3,250,00 dollars. The property has been listed on multiple real estate websites. One of the listing calls the property an “Undeveloped land that would be perfect for multiple units for locals and investor to capitalize on incredible income opportunity.”
UF Hillel holds Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Hillel hosted its regular Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate event today. The event allowed students to stop by Turlington Hall and the UF Law School to grab a bagel in exchange for signing a pledge against all forms of hate. “We care about putting a...
A new way to enjoy Sweetwater Wetlands Park
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Nature and wildlife fans will now have a new way to enjoy Sweetwater Wetlands Park. Thanks to sales tax revenue, a new electric tram at a cost of $38,000 will give mobility challenged park goers the chance to enjoy the park without having to walk. Wildlife enthusiasts...
UF hosts Report of the Presidential Task Force on African American and Native American history event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Report of the Presidential Task Force on African American and Native American history at UF on Tuesday. It is the second event in the 2023 Challenging Racism Public Program series. The task force is composed of UF faculty, students, staff, administrators, and alumni.
Buc-ee’s could come to Ocala area if approved by Marion County Commissioners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It appears nationwide travel store chain Buc-ee’s is making Ocala its next stop, however, the final decision will come down to the Marion County Commission. Commissioners tabled a decision on Tuesday on approving a zoning change for 33 acres on what is now the Baldwin...
Land deals in Marion County, Osceola County could aid Florida Wildlife Corridor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet on Tuesday approved $17.8 million in land-conservation deals that include protecting two properties that are part of an envisioned wildlife corridor stretching from the Keys to the Panhandle. With support growing for the corridor, which is expected to cost...
Gainesville Health and Fitness: New yoga poses
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are well into the new year and some are starting to give up on their new goals. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn some new yoga poses to help you achieve those goals.
Colleagues react to sudden death of former Gainesville Mayor Craig Lowe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Gainesville Mayor, Craig Lowe, was found dead in his home Saturday morning. The cause of his death is not yet known. He was the first District 4 Commissioner on the Gainesville City Commission from 2003-10, before stepping up and becoming Mayor from 2010-13. “A caring,...
Santa Fe College announces 2023 Women of Distinction honorees
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is getting ready to celebrate Women’s History Month by recognizing four women as their 2023 Women of Distinction. The Women of Distinction honor is given to women who do outstanding work in their community, contributing to the arts, business, education, government, and other philanthropic ventures.
Lake City Grapples With Columbia County Over Community Center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake City’s largest employer will remain in the city after a dispute over leasing terms has been averted. A dispute over leasing terms over another property in Lake City has officials deciding if the continued cost of ownership is even worth it. Lake City’s largest employer,...
Lake City leaders ready to lease with HAECO Aircraft Maintenance
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After contentious negotiations, Lake City leaders are ready to sign a lease with HAECO Aircraft Maintenance. The contract for HAECO to lease space at Lake City Airport expired, and the two sides were far apart on how much the company should pay moving forward. To...
Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
No decision made on how abandoned Williston Middle School will be used
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston residents lined up out the door to ask questions about how the abandoned middle schools property should be used. In the proposal, the abandoned Williston Middle School property would be used for a drug rehabilitation center. The county currently owns the property and wants to...
