COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (WCJB) -Ultimately, Florida’s road game at Texas A&M on Wednesday came down to a missed three-pointer at the buzzer by Myreon Jones. But poor shooting all night cost the Gators a chance to extend their winning steeak to four, and the Gators fell to the Aggies, 54-52. UF dropped to 10-8 overall, 3-3 in in confernece play. The Aggies won their seventh in a row (13-5 overall, 5-0 in the SEC).

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO