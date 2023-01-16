SUDAN, TX – The Lockney Lady Horns (17-8, 4-3) faced the district leader Sudan Nettes (17-8, 6-1) on Tuesday in a district matchup. The Nettes were able to establish their defense early in the game to hold the Lady Horns to only three points in the first quarter and take the lead 11-3.

