Read full article on original website
Related
floydcountyrecord.com
Lady Horns Bested by Nettes in District Play
SUDAN, TX – The Lockney Lady Horns (17-8, 4-3) faced the district leader Sudan Nettes (17-8, 6-1) on Tuesday in a district matchup. The Nettes were able to establish their defense early in the game to hold the Lady Horns to only three points in the first quarter and take the lead 11-3.
floydcountyrecord.com
Lady Winds in District Action on Tuesday Against Lady Owls
HALE CENTER, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (13-8, 4-3) will look to rebound against the Hale Center Lady Owls (19-7, 5-2) in their district game on Tuesday. The Lady Winds lost a close game against Olton on Friday, 46-42. The Lady Owls lost their game on Friday against...
floydcountyrecord.com
Floyd County Commissioners Purchase New Computers, Donate Cash
FLOYDADA, TX – Earlier this month, Floyd County Commissioners met in regular session and approved a plan to purchase six new computers for the Floyd County Library for $6,600 (From VP Business Strategies). Not all of the items on the agenda required an outflow of funds from the county,...
floydcountyrecord.com
Lady Winds Battle Close With Lady Owls in District Action
HALE CENTER, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (13-10, 4-4) matched up against the Hale Center Lady Owls (20-7, 6-2) for a district game on Tuesday. The Lady Owls made an early run in the game to take the lead, 14-8. In the second quarter, the Lady Winds battled...
floydcountyrecord.com
Longhorns Win In Overtime on Thiebaud’s Buzzer Beater Shot
SUDAN, TX – The Lockney Longhorns (10-10, 2-4) and Sudan Hornets (1-10, 1-5) played on Tuesday for a district game. The Longhorns had the lead for the first half as the teams went into the locker room with Lockney ahead, 31-26. Both teams struggled offensively in the third quarter...
floydcountyrecord.com
Whirlwinds Fall to Mustangs in First District Loss
OLTON, TX – The #5-ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (22-5, 4-1) battled against the #14-ranked Olton Mustangs (16-4, 5-0) on Friday night. The Whirlwinds came out of the opening tip with a run and would take the lead at the end of the first quarter, 22-13. The Mustangs defense was able...
floydcountyrecord.com
Whirlwinds Get Back in Win Column with Victory Over Owls
HALE CENTER, TX – The #14-ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (23-5, 5-1) played the Hale Center Owls (8-12, 2-4) in district action on Tuesday night. After struggling to generate offense in their last game, the Whirlwinds had no issue putting points on the board in their game against the Owls. Floydada...
floydcountyrecord.com
Overtime Battle Between Longhorns and Owls in District Action
HALE CENTER, TX – The Lockney Longhorns (9-10, 1-4) played the Hale Center Owls (8-11, 2-3) in district play on Friday. Hale Center held a close lead at the end of the first quarter, 13-10. The Longhorns trailed by only five as the two teams went to halftime with...
floydcountyrecord.com
Whirlwinds Look to Bounce Back Against Owls
HALE CENTER, TX – The #14-ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (22-5, 4-1) will travel to play the Hale Center Owls (8-11, 2-3) in district action on Tuesday night. The Whirlwinds fell to the #14 ranking after receiving their first district loss of the season to the #13-ranked Olton Mustangs last Friday night.
Comments / 0