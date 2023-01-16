ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

No. 4 Alabama looks to maintain hold on SEC vs. Vanderbilt

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h9vDH_0kG1Ncbu00

No. 4 Alabama looks to maintain its conference lead and extend a six-game winning streak when it ventures north to face Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday evening.

The Crimson Tide (15-2, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) roll into town having demolished their last six opponents by double digits. Five victories have come by 15 or more, including Saturday’s 106-66 drubbing of LSU in a game where Alabama led 59-22 at the half.

Freshman (and Nashville native) Brandon Miller scored 31 points, outscoring LSU by himself for much of the first half. Mark Sears, Rylan Griffen and Jahvon Quinerly all pitched in 12 points, and Nick Pringle added 10.

“Really, our defense in the first half, our offensive rebounding — a lot of effort stuff — that’s what I was most happy with,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “That’s what we told our guys our focus is gonna be on. The offense will take care of itself. Let’s make sure that we play harder.”

Miller (19.5 points, 8.2 rebounds per game) is one of the leading candidates for SEC Player of the Year. He and Sears (15.2 ppg) are the only two Alabama players with scoring averages in double figures for a squad that averages 84.4 points per game.

LSU learned how tough Alabama can be to guard, as the Tide hit 20 of 54 3-pointers, with eight players hitting at least one.

But Alabama’s defense, which ranks eighth in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom.com, has perhaps been even better. The Crimson Tide allow opponents to shoot just 37.6 percent from the field and 28.2 percent from long range.

The Commodores (9-8, 2-2) aren’t playing poorly, either. Vanderbilt used a 63-point second half to score a 97-84 home win over No. 15 Arkansas on Saturday.

Tuesday marks Vanderbilt’s fourth straight game against a ranked opponent after the Commodores fell by three at Missouri and by nine at Tennessee coming into the Arkansas win.

Tyrin Lawrence (22 points), Jordan Wright (17), Myles Stute (15), Liam Robbins (14) and Trey Thomas (13) all scored in double figures against Arkansas.

Vanderbilt held on against the Razorbacks despite the ejection of point guard Ezra Manjon and technical fouls to Wright and coach Jerry Stackhouse.

“That was a tough game. That was a hard-fought game. Our guys, they played their butts off. They competed,” Stackhouse said. “That second half, they did exactly what we’ve been talking about: They led by example.”

Vanderbilt also did without Robbins for all but 42 seconds of the first half against Arkansas after he picked up a pair of quick fouls. Vanderbilt’s 7-footer has been one of the conference’s best players when on the floor, leading the Commodores in scoring (13.2 ppg), rebounding (5.9 rpg) and blocks (2.9 per game) in just 22.1 minutes per contest.

Wright (10.7 ppg) is Vanderbilt’s second-leading scorer and appears recovered from back issues that plagued him earlier in the season.

Stute (10.4 ppg) and Lawrence (10.4 ppg) also have scoring averages in double figures, with Stute ranking as one of the SEC’s most dangerous 3-point shooters. He is hitting 42.6 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

The Crimson Tide have won the last two regular-season meetings between the teams, though Vanderbilt defeated Alabama 82-76 in last season’s SEC tournament, which was the last time the teams played.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Vanderbilt’s Jerry Stackhouse on Darius Miles, Alabama tragedy: ‘This game means nothing’

Jerry Stackhouse took the stat sheet and crumpled it up Monday night after No. 4 Alabama’s 78-66 win at Vanderbilt. “This game means nothing,” the Vanderbilt coach said. Stackhouse was asked about Alabama reserve junior forward Darius Miles being charged Sunday, a day after Alabama already had announced he would miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury. Investigators said Miles admitted to providing the handgun immediately before 23-year-old Jamea Harris was shot early Sunday near campus.
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

No. 4 Alabama wins 7th straight on emotional night at Vanderbilt

The emotion was unmistakable Tuesday night in Nashville. There were a few tears wiped on warmups in the pregame shootaround on a heavy night for the No. 4 Alabama basketball team. The 78-66 win over Vanderbilt came just three days after former teammate Darius Miles was charged with capital murder in what’s been a mentally taxing stretch.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball

NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols get an offseason win over Ohio State

The Tennessee Vols got a nice offseason win over the Ohio State Buckeyes this week. For much of the last year, Ohio State fans have held it over Vols fans that the Buckeyes landed coveted 2023 four-star wide receiver Carnell Tate. The Vols were very much in the mix for...
COLUMBUS, OH
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama coaches continue busy week on the recruiting trail

Alabama football’s coaches were spotted in multiple states Wednesday. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*. Justin Smith is a Scouting/Recruiting analyst for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter, via...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban, Alabama coaches back on the recruiting trail

Nick Saban and Alabama football’s coaching staff is back on the recruiting trail in full force. Saban was spotted in Alabama earlier this week after spending some time in Georgia last week. He has quickly made his way to Texas. Alabama’s assistant coaches are also out working the trail....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Texas Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2024 cornerback Jaden Allen has received an offer from the Crimson Tide. "After a great conversation with @HolmonWiggins I am honored to receive an offer to the University of Alabama RollTide," tweeted Allen. The Texas native ranks No. 201 nationally, No. 18 in cornerbacks, and No. 33...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest

The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football has a new name in defensive coordinator conversation

Alabama football has a new name in defensive coordinator conversation https://tdalabamamag.com/2023/01/17/alabama-football-new-name-defensive-coordinator-conversation/">. Nick Saban is looking for a new defensive coordinator to help the University of Alabama football program return to dominant performances. Pete Golding, 37, left the Crimson Tide to take a coaching position at the University of Mississippi under...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Gunfire caught on doorbell camera during deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — WARNING: Gunfire can be heard in the video above, viewer discretion advised. Video obtained by WVTM 13 investigative reporter Jon Paepcke on Monday reveals the moments gunfire broke out Sunday morning, killing Jamea Harris. The video comes from a doorbell camera along Grace Street. A few...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Darius Miles update: Court documents reveal details around fatal shooting

Darius Miles has been accused of providing the weapon that was used in a fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa over the weekend, according to a report. Per court filings published by AL.com, Miles admitted to providing the hand gun that was later used by Michael Lynn Davis in the shooting. Both men are currently being held without bond on capital murder charges, per the report.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
72K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy