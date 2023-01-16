Read full article on original website
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 said Dre's dislike of the song came from his own experiences as a rapper with N.W.A, which rapped mostly about politics and crime.
Queen Naija Enlists Lil Meech For “Let’s Talk About It” Music Video
Queen Naija has enlisted BMF star Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. for the leading role in her new music video “Let’s Talk About It.” Co-written by the Detroit native with Mike Woods, the R&B track finds the singer facing her romantic issues once and for all. The Sara Lacombe-directed video features the singer and her fellow Motor City representative entangled in a dramatic affair. Queen Naija ties up her beau and holds him captive in a warehouse, forcing him to reflect on past behavior by watching his actions on multiple screens.More from VIBE.comSZA Is Somberly Solo In "Nobody Gets Me" Music VideoBabyface...
hypebeast.com
Dior Officially Announces BTS Singer Jimin as Global Ambassador
Has officially signed one of the most famous K-Pop singers to become one of its global ambassadors. BTS member Jimin is the latest singer to land ambassadorship with the French luxury fashion house. The multihyphenate singer, dancer and songwriter, has previously worked with Dior alongside the rest of the BTS...
NME
YG Entertainment continues teasing new girl group BABYMONSTER with dance performance video
YG Entertainment is continuing to tease its new girl group BABYMONSTER, this time unveiling five of its members with a dance performance video. Earlier today (January 19), the South Korean music label released the new video starring five of BABYMONSTER’s members: Ruka, Haram, Asa, Rora, and Ahyeon. The group perform a dance to Young Money’s ‘Senile’ featuring Tyga, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, choreographed by YGX dancer and Street Woman Fighter star Lee Jung. BABYMONSTER are completed by Dain and Prita, who do not appear in the video.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Popculture
Miley Cyrus Asks to Be Removed From Rock Legend's Album
Miley Cyrus is out when it comes to appearing on Morrissey's upcoming album. The polarizing former frontman of The Smiths took to his website ahead of the Christmas holiday to share some bad news about his career, including a split from his label, Capitol Records, before it ever released any music from him.
Popculture
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
Famed Rapper Dies
According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits
Juelz Santana and his wife, model Kimbella Vanderhee, have decided to call it quits. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star revealed the news in a series of social media posts on Wednesday (December 29). In a photo from Miami Beach, Kimbella captioned it: “Next chapter … S I N G L E.” She then took it to her Instagram Stories to elaborate further.
John Bonham Waited Until the Last Minute to Tell His Friends His Life-Changing News
Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham waited until the last minute to tell his friends about one piece of life-changing news.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
HipHopDX.com
Yung Joc Says Artists Sleeping With Producers In Exchange For Beats Is 'Very Common'
Yung Joc has claimed artists sleeping with producers in exchange for beats is very common in the industry, and it’s more normalized than people think. During a segment from his recent interview with VladTV that aired on Wednesday (January 3), Joc shared his thoughts on Ashanti‘s comments during a Breakfast Club interview last month regarding a producer who made a move on her in exchange for a couple of records.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died
Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Offers Sneak Peek Of $1M Fish Tank Inside His Mansion
Rick Ross is building a brand new fish tank worth $1 million inside his mansion, and he wants his fans to bask in the glory with a sneak peek at its construction. The Biggest Bawse took to his Instagram Story this week to showcase the new addition to his home, which happens to be a cylindrical fish tank apparently worth seven figures. In the clip, the room is covered in brown flooring paper with the fish tank stationed in the middle.
wonderwall.com
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
NME
Drake flaunts his luxurious lifestyle in new video for ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’
Drake has shared a new music video for the track ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’, lifted from ‘Her Loss’, his 2022 collaborative album with 21 Savage. The video, released yesterday (January 17), was directed by Canadian filmmaker and photographer Tristan C-M – who served as director of photography on Drake’s video for ‘Sticky’. It begins with the caption “THIS IS 72 HOURS FOR US”, superimposed over camcorder footage of assorted jewellery and gold chain laid out on a marble bench.
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
