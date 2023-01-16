Read full article on original website
Chester County Independent
News from the Silerton Community of Chester County
Hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas and a happy New Year’s Day! As we look towards Valentine’s Day, I will share a poem. The beautiful thing about love is that it transcends life and death. I wrote this for my Aunt Dianne who passed away this month unexpectedly.
Chester County Independent
News from the New Friendship & Mifflin Communities of Chester County
Hello to all from this little corner of the world. The skies were blue with white clouds on Thursday, but we had some rain in the afternoon. Then, temperatures dropped for a couple of days. Right now, we are having a mild January. It was 66 degrees at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday. Wow! We continue to feed our birds. We are mostly seeing male and female cardinals, occasional towhees and chickadees. I have not seen any house wrens yet. The next 10 days are forecasted to be mild for January except for a couple of days with rain here and there.
Chester County Independent
Cojac claims Chester County Independent pet calendar victory
What more could a girl want? Cojac is a mature 10-year-old dachshund who loves long walks at Chickasaw State Park. He also enjoys quiet evenings at home with his toy clown and toy mini-me, and has a refined pallet, enjoying mesquite smoked turkey and fried chicken. According to his owner, Audria Reeves, Cojac is quite the ladies’ man.
WSMV
How to volunteer at Tennessee elephant sanctuary
HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) – You can now sign up to volunteer at an elephant sanctuary in Tennessee. The Elephant Sanctuary, 27 E. Main St. in Hohenwald, is accepting applications for its 2023 Volunteer Days. Each year, people from all over the world travel to Hohenwald to spend a day...
Chester County Independent
KATHY BUSBY Obituary – Jan. 11, 1944 – Jan. 4, 2023
Kathy Odessa Busby, 78, of Henderson passed away Jan. 4, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue with Ricky Tedford officiating. Burial followed at Sweetlips Cemetery. The family received friends at Crook Avenue from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday.
Chester County Independent
GARY MASSEY Obituary – July 12, 1957 – Jan. 15, 2023
Gary Michael Massey, 65, of Henderson passed away Sunday at Henderson Health and Rehabilitation Center. There will be no services. He was born July 12, 1957 in Jackson, son of the late Ben Andrew Massey, Jr. and Josephine Louise Anderson Massey. He grew up in Henderson and graduated from Chester County High School.
Chester County Independent
LILAH ROBISON Obituary – Oct. 11, 1948 – Jan. 11, 2023
Lilah Elizabeth Patterson Robison, 74, of Finger passed away Wednesday morning at her home. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue Chapel with Bro. Ronnie Geary officiating. Burial followed at Cave Springs Cemetery. The family received friends at Crook Avenue from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. service time Friday.
Chester County Independent
RALPH H. HODGES Obituary – Nov. 25, 1940 – Dec. 9, 2022
Ralph Hearn Hodges, 82, of Henderson passed away Dec. 9, 2022, at the Henderson Health & Rehabilitation Center. There were private family funeral services. Burial followed in Trinity Cemetery. He was born Nov. 25, 1940 in Henderson, the son of the late John Henry and Jaunita Hearn Hodges. He attended...
courieranywhere.com
$2.6 million Tennessee River bridge repair project at Savannah commences
Motorists traveling across the Tennessee River at Savannah can expect to encounter construction on the bridge from now to early fall. Tennessee-based Jones Brothers has a $2.6 million contract for the project, which entails a partial deck replacement and some girder repairs on the Harrison-McGarity-Carpenter bridge on U.S. 64, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Tennessee woman missing, authorities searching for husband
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement in Haywood county is looking for a missing woman and her husband who may be armed and suicidal, according to they Haywood County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that authorities are trying to find 34-year-old Britney Anderson Watson who was last...
radio7media.com
Lewis County highway checkpoint planned for January 20
DRIVERS IN LEWIS COUNTY CAN EXPECT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LATER THIS WEEK. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL HOLD A CHECKPOINT FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, IN LEWIS COUNTY. THE CHECKPOINT WILL BE ON HIGHWAY 412 POINT 2 MILES EAST OF THE 1 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Chester County Independent
RHONDA DUTTON Obituary – July 3, 1963 – Jan. 10, 2023
Rhonda Ann Isaacson Dutton, 59, of Beech Bluff passed away Jan. 10, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue. The family will receive friends at Crook Avenue from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday. She was born July...
Chester County Independent
Chester County High School Basketball defeats Liberty, falls to Crockett
Last week started off with a good pair of wins versus Liberty for Chester County High School Basketball, but ended with losses against Crockett County. In the Eaglettes’ game against the Liberty Tech Crusaders, after the Eaglettes started to run away with a good lead at the end of the first, the Lady Crusaders attempted to get back in the fight for the lead at the start of the second with the score at Eaglettes – 17 Lady Crusaders – 12. The Eaglettes picked up their scoring momentum though. The halftime score was 35-17 and the Eaglettes just kept it up throughout the game for the victory.
WBBJ
Haywood Co. Sheriff's Office needs assistance finding a missing person
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn.—Local law enforcement needs yours help finding a missing woman. According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Britney Anderson Watson has been missing since Saturday, January 7th. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans. According to a Facebook post from Haywood County...
WBBJ
1 killed in weekend robbery, shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local police are investigating a robbery that lead to a shooting. On Sunday, January 15 around 4 a.m., officers with Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting at the 800 block of Old Hickory Boulevard. According to a social media post from JPD, upon arrival, they...
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff's Dept., and other agencies
47, Tiptonville, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from the Chester County Jail on his own recognizance. , 69, Henderson, was arrested and charged with contempt of court, allowing animals to run at large and violation of the vicious animal county ordinance. She was released from the Chester County Jail on her own recognizance.
fox17.com
Agents: 61 people charged in massive Tennessee drug bust
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 60 people have been indicted in a massive, undercover drug bust in west Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says "Operation Dark Crystal" took 15 months of investigation, research, and surveillance from multiple agencies in Carroll County. During the operation, officials conducted several controlled purchases—resulting in the seizure of various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash.
Lexington Progress
Law Enforcement Warns of Counterfeit Money
Local law enforcement agencies are warning residents check their money to avoid counterfeits. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington Police Department receive reports of counterfeit bills from time to time. “I have even seen a counterfeit one-dollar bill,” Lexington Police Chief Jeff Middleton said. One way...
