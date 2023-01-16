Read full article on original website
This Is The Top Buffet In Tennessee
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this tasty haven in Tennessee.
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: TSU Announces Plans for Historic $250 Million Funding Package from the State of TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – On the day the nation celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., MLK Day, Tennessee State University shared its plans for the historic $250 million from the State of Tennessee. It is the largest one-time investment to a historically black university by a state.
WATE
Family Owned & Operated Outpatient Facility
New Hope Healthcare offers help for those struggling with mental health and substance abuse. New Hope Healthcare offers help for those struggling with mental health and substance abuse. News at 11 on 1/18. The Seven on 1/18. News at 6 on 1/18. News at 5 on 1/18. News at 4...
WSMV
How to volunteer at Tennessee elephant sanctuary
HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) – You can now sign up to volunteer at an elephant sanctuary in Tennessee. The Elephant Sanctuary, 27 E. Main St. in Hohenwald, is accepting applications for its 2023 Volunteer Days. Each year, people from all over the world travel to Hohenwald to spend a day...
California to Tennessee economic pipeline brings millions of investment dollars
The so-called pipeline from California to Tennessee has millions of dollars in economic investment flowing through it. Last week's announcement by burger chain In-N-Out is just latest win for Williamson County.
WEATHER ALERT- 1-18,2023
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 157 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-190600- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0001.230119T0100Z-230119T1200Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 157 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Knox County death investigator 1 of 7 in Tennessee to earn rare certification
Morgan Maples has become one of seven people in Tennessee who have earned “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. According to Knox County, around 200 people around the nation have attained the status.
WBBJ
TWRA: Sick raccoons reported in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says they have received reports of what appears to be rabies in raccoons in West Tennessee. The TWRA says to be cautious and to avoid sick wildlife, as rabies can infect all mammals, including humans. The TWRA says the raccoon variant...
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across Tennessee
Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to enter the Southeast for the first time in history, and the centerpiece of the move will be a new corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee.
Second Harvest to give out food across East TN with 'Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be stopping at different spots across the area, giving out food at each spot. It's part of their "Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution" event. During the event, they are stopping at specific addresses to give out boxes of food. They said people should arrive early at each spot to make sure they get a spot in line.
a-z-animals.com
Discover Tennessee’s Coldest January on Record
The winter period is associated with temperature drops in most parts of the world, and. is no different. Middle Tennessee is the part of the state that gets coldest during winter. The average temperature in December drops to about 40.4 and 37.7 degrees Fahrenheit in January. However, there are occasions when the temperature drops beyond the average levels, and parts of the state experience temperatures far below zero. This has happened several times in the history of Tennessee during some of the state’s coldest Januarys on record. This post details some of these remarkable temperature drops across different locations in Tennessee.
fox17.com
Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville’s skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents. U-Haul's list of top growth states...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 17, 2023
Ellis Ray Swain, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare in Almo, Kentucky. He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Edgar and Letha (Coalter) Swain. He retired from the United States Postal Service as the director of mail processing in...
The Daily South
6 Scenic Train Rides To Take In Tennessee
Trains and Tennessee go together like biscuits and jam. The Volunteer State’s history with railways dates back to 1845 when the Nashville and Chattanooga Railroad became the state’s first railroad. During those days, trains were used for just about everything—from the transport of goods to the transport of people. Today, we don’t depend on railways quite as much as we once did, but our nostalgia for the familiar blow of the whistle or plume of steam dissipating into the sky has only grown stronger with each passing year.
Georgia, Tennessee to participate in school meals demonstration project
ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service Southeast Region announced Tuesday that Georgia and Tennessee are two of 14 states that have been selected to participate in the expansion of a demonstration project to evaluate the impact of using Medicaid eligibility data to directly certify students from low-income households to receive free and reduced-price school meals.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above-average life expectancy in Tennessee using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
fox17.com
Tennessee bills would create temporary sales tax holidays on groceries
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee bills up for consideration in the General Assembly would create sales tax holidays for seniors and Tennesseans as a whole. SB0209/HB0256 would expand on last year's 30-day sales tax exemption on groceries which took place during the month of August. Under the new bill, food and food ingredients would be exempt from taxes from August 1, 2023 through September 30, 2023.
New discount retail store opens in Tennessee
A new discount retail store recently opened in Tennessee. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, WE Wholesale opened its new Tennessee discount store in Chattanooga, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
New bill wants to shift control of third-grade retention back to local school districts
Rep. David Hawk (R—Greeneville) has filed a bill that would move the authority to determine if a student can be promoted from the third or fourth grade from the state Department of Education to the local education agency (LEA).
WTVCFOX
Remains of missing Tennessee soldier killed in WWII while holding off Germans found
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A fallen Tennessee soldier killed in World War II who was considered missing has now been identified and will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) reports U.S. Army Pfc. Mark P. Wilson of Elizabethton was reported missing in Kommerscheidt, Germany in November 1944. Following the war, Wilson was declared to have been killed in action as he and his battalion held the town against the Germans.
