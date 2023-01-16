ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, TN

WATE

Family Owned & Operated Outpatient Facility

New Hope Healthcare offers help for those struggling with mental health and substance abuse. New Hope Healthcare offers help for those struggling with mental health and substance abuse. News at 11 on 1/18. The Seven on 1/18. News at 6 on 1/18. News at 5 on 1/18. News at 4...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

How to volunteer at Tennessee elephant sanctuary

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) – You can now sign up to volunteer at an elephant sanctuary in Tennessee. The Elephant Sanctuary, 27 E. Main St. in Hohenwald, is accepting applications for its 2023 Volunteer Days. Each year, people from all over the world travel to Hohenwald to spend a day...
HOHENWALD, TN
Maury County Source

WEATHER ALERT- 1-18,2023

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 157 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-190600- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0001.230119T0100Z-230119T1200Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 157 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBBJ

TWRA: Sick raccoons reported in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says they have received reports of what appears to be rabies in raccoons in West Tennessee. The TWRA says to be cautious and to avoid sick wildlife, as rabies can infect all mammals, including humans. The TWRA says the raccoon variant...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Second Harvest to give out food across East TN with 'Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be stopping at different spots across the area, giving out food at each spot. It's part of their "Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution" event. During the event, they are stopping at specific addresses to give out boxes of food. They said people should arrive early at each spot to make sure they get a spot in line.
TENNESSEE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover Tennessee’s Coldest January on Record

The winter period is associated with temperature drops in most parts of the world, and. is no different. Middle Tennessee is the part of the state that gets coldest during winter. The average temperature in December drops to about 40.4 and 37.7 degrees Fahrenheit in January. However, there are occasions when the temperature drops beyond the average levels, and parts of the state experience temperatures far below zero. This has happened several times in the history of Tennessee during some of the state’s coldest Januarys on record. This post details some of these remarkable temperature drops across different locations in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville’s skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents. U-Haul's list of top growth states...
NASHVILLE, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 17, 2023

Ellis Ray Swain, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare in Almo, Kentucky. He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Edgar and Letha (Coalter) Swain. He retired from the United States Postal Service as the director of mail processing in...
MURRAY, KY
The Daily South

6 Scenic Train Rides To Take In Tennessee

Trains and Tennessee go together like biscuits and jam. The Volunteer State’s history with railways dates back to 1845 when the Nashville and Chattanooga Railroad became the state’s first railroad. During those days, trains were used for just about everything—from the transport of goods to the transport of people. Today, we don’t depend on railways quite as much as we once did, but our nostalgia for the familiar blow of the whistle or plume of steam dissipating into the sky has only grown stronger with each passing year.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Albany Herald

Georgia, Tennessee to participate in school meals demonstration project

ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service Southeast Region announced Tuesday that Georgia and Tennessee are two of 14 states that have been selected to participate in the expansion of a demonstration project to evaluate the impact of using Medicaid eligibility data to directly certify students from low-income households to receive free and reduced-price school meals.
GEORGIA STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee bills would create temporary sales tax holidays on groceries

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee bills up for consideration in the General Assembly would create sales tax holidays for seniors and Tennesseans as a whole. SB0209/HB0256 would expand on last year's 30-day sales tax exemption on groceries which took place during the month of August. Under the new bill, food and food ingredients would be exempt from taxes from August 1, 2023 through September 30, 2023.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Remains of missing Tennessee soldier killed in WWII while holding off Germans found

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A fallen Tennessee soldier killed in World War II who was considered missing has now been identified and will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) reports U.S. Army Pfc. Mark P. Wilson of Elizabethton was reported missing in Kommerscheidt, Germany in November 1944. Following the war, Wilson was declared to have been killed in action as he and his battalion held the town against the Germans.
TENNESSEE STATE

