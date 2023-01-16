Read full article on original website
News from the Henderson Community of Chester County
Greetings to the people of Chester County everywhere! For this is a new week, and we only have one more week left in January. So let us give thanks to the Lord for all He has done for us in this week because this is the day the Lord has made! So let us be glad in it!
News from the New Friendship & Mifflin Communities of Chester County
Hello to all from this little corner of the world. The skies were blue with white clouds on Thursday, but we had some rain in the afternoon. Then, temperatures dropped for a couple of days. Right now, we are having a mild January. It was 66 degrees at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday. Wow! We continue to feed our birds. We are mostly seeing male and female cardinals, occasional towhees and chickadees. I have not seen any house wrens yet. The next 10 days are forecasted to be mild for January except for a couple of days with rain here and there.
Cojac claims Chester County Independent pet calendar victory
What more could a girl want? Cojac is a mature 10-year-old dachshund who loves long walks at Chickasaw State Park. He also enjoys quiet evenings at home with his toy clown and toy mini-me, and has a refined pallet, enjoying mesquite smoked turkey and fried chicken. According to his owner, Audria Reeves, Cojac is quite the ladies’ man.
KATHY BUSBY Obituary – Jan. 11, 1944 – Jan. 4, 2023
Kathy Odessa Busby, 78, of Henderson passed away Jan. 4, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue with Ricky Tedford officiating. Burial followed at Sweetlips Cemetery. The family received friends at Crook Avenue from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday.
H.C.S.O. Investigates Vape Incident at LHS, Three Sent to Hospital
Three Lexington High School students were sent to the Henderson County Community Hospital for observation after possibly inhaling what is believed to be “Delta 9” vape, according to Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and the Lexington Police Department are investigating the incident, which...
Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Henderson
Gene Bowden, Pastor of the Oak Hill Baptist Church in Bolivar and Mayor of Whiteville, was the guest speaker at Sunday night’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. The theme of the program was “Living the Dream.”
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
47, Tiptonville, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from the Chester County Jail on his own recognizance. , 69, Henderson, was arrested and charged with contempt of court, allowing animals to run at large and violation of the vicious animal county ordinance. She was released from the Chester County Jail on her own recognizance.
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/17/23 – 1/18/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/17/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/18/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Haywood County mother missing for more than a week
Haywood County mother missing for more than a week. Haywood County mother missing for more than a week. Cheatham County audit finds ‘fraudulent’ fuel charges, …. Cheatham County audit finds ‘fraudulent’ fuel charges, misuse of funds by school district. Newsmaker: How to avoid tax scams. Water...
Chester County High School Basketball defeats Liberty, falls to Crockett
Last week started off with a good pair of wins versus Liberty for Chester County High School Basketball, but ended with losses against Crockett County. In the Eaglettes’ game against the Liberty Tech Crusaders, after the Eaglettes started to run away with a good lead at the end of the first, the Lady Crusaders attempted to get back in the fight for the lead at the start of the second with the score at Eaglettes – 17 Lady Crusaders – 12. The Eaglettes picked up their scoring momentum though. The halftime score was 35-17 and the Eaglettes just kept it up throughout the game for the victory.
RALPH H. HODGES Obituary – Nov. 25, 1940 – Dec. 9, 2022
Ralph Hearn Hodges, 82, of Henderson passed away Dec. 9, 2022, at the Henderson Health & Rehabilitation Center. There were private family funeral services. Burial followed in Trinity Cemetery. He was born Nov. 25, 1940 in Henderson, the son of the late John Henry and Jaunita Hearn Hodges. He attended...
Sheriff: Missing West TN woman, ex-husband believed to be dead
Search crews have been actively looking for Britney Watson and her ex-husband Kevin for several days.
Local grocery store celebrates grand re-opening, new renovations
JACKSON, Tenn. — A grocery store giant gets a makeover in Jackson. Kroger held the grand re-opening for their store located on University Parkway. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate the $2.3 million renovation. During the ceremony, the store presented donations to local organizations in Jackson,...
U.S. Census Bureau Survey Lists Jackson as the Fastest Growing City in the Country
JACKSON, Tenn. - A survey by the U.S. Census Bureau reports Jackson is the fastest growing city in America. But why is the city of Jackson getting so much attention from people all over the country?. Hutch Parkin has lived in southern California his whole life, but just moved to...
RHONDA DUTTON Obituary – July 3, 1963 – Jan. 10, 2023
Rhonda Ann Isaacson Dutton, 59, of Beech Bluff passed away Jan. 10, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue. The family will receive friends at Crook Avenue from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday. She was born July...
Mother of missing man speaks out after disappearance
JACKSON, Tenn. — One family finds that a supposed trip turns into something more, and the family is wanting answers. Jerimiah Sterling, who is also known as “Brett,” was last heard from in August when he made a call to share he was going on a trip with his girlfriend.
$2.6 million Tennessee River bridge repair project at Savannah commences
Motorists traveling across the Tennessee River at Savannah can expect to encounter construction on the bridge from now to early fall. Tennessee-based Jones Brothers has a $2.6 million contract for the project, which entails a partial deck replacement and some girder repairs on the Harrison-McGarity-Carpenter bridge on U.S. 64, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
1 killed in weekend robbery, shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local police are investigating a robbery that lead to a shooting. On Sunday, January 15 around 4 a.m., officers with Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting at the 800 block of Old Hickory Boulevard. According to a social media post from JPD, upon arrival, they...
Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office needs assistance finding a missing person
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn.—Local law enforcement needs yours help finding a missing woman. According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Britney Anderson Watson has been missing since Saturday, January 7th. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans. According to a Facebook post from Haywood County...
Law Enforcement Warns of Counterfeit Money
Local law enforcement agencies are warning residents check their money to avoid counterfeits. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington Police Department receive reports of counterfeit bills from time to time. “I have even seen a counterfeit one-dollar bill,” Lexington Police Chief Jeff Middleton said. One way...
