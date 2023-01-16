Hello to all from this little corner of the world. The skies were blue with white clouds on Thursday, but we had some rain in the afternoon. Then, temperatures dropped for a couple of days. Right now, we are having a mild January. It was 66 degrees at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday. Wow! We continue to feed our birds. We are mostly seeing male and female cardinals, occasional towhees and chickadees. I have not seen any house wrens yet. The next 10 days are forecasted to be mild for January except for a couple of days with rain here and there.

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO