Read full article on original website
Related
Chester County Independent
News from the Deanburg Community of Chester County
Greetings to all of Chester County from our little corner. I hope everyone is well. Our birthdays this week are Chad Merridith on Jan. 19, Mitzi Quarles Bastin and Rudy Quarles on Jan. 21 and Marsi Merridith on Jan. 23. Continue to pray for Woodie Deming and Joyce Stewart. Remember...
Chester County Independent
News from the New Friendship & Mifflin Communities of Chester County
Hello to all from this little corner of the world. The skies were blue with white clouds on Thursday, but we had some rain in the afternoon. Then, temperatures dropped for a couple of days. Right now, we are having a mild January. It was 66 degrees at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday. Wow! We continue to feed our birds. We are mostly seeing male and female cardinals, occasional towhees and chickadees. I have not seen any house wrens yet. The next 10 days are forecasted to be mild for January except for a couple of days with rain here and there.
Chester County Independent
Cojac claims Chester County Independent pet calendar victory
What more could a girl want? Cojac is a mature 10-year-old dachshund who loves long walks at Chickasaw State Park. He also enjoys quiet evenings at home with his toy clown and toy mini-me, and has a refined pallet, enjoying mesquite smoked turkey and fried chicken. According to his owner, Audria Reeves, Cojac is quite the ladies’ man.
Chester County Independent
LILAH ROBISON Obituary – Oct. 11, 1948 – Jan. 11, 2023
Lilah Elizabeth Patterson Robison, 74, of Finger passed away Wednesday morning at her home. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue Chapel with Bro. Ronnie Geary officiating. Burial followed at Cave Springs Cemetery. The family received friends at Crook Avenue from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. service time Friday.
Chester County Independent
RALPH H. HODGES Obituary – Nov. 25, 1940 – Dec. 9, 2022
Ralph Hearn Hodges, 82, of Henderson passed away Dec. 9, 2022, at the Henderson Health & Rehabilitation Center. There were private family funeral services. Burial followed in Trinity Cemetery. He was born Nov. 25, 1940 in Henderson, the son of the late John Henry and Jaunita Hearn Hodges. He attended...
Chester County Independent
RHONDA DUTTON Obituary – July 3, 1963 – Jan. 10, 2023
Rhonda Ann Isaacson Dutton, 59, of Beech Bluff passed away Jan. 10, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue. The family will receive friends at Crook Avenue from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday. She was born July...
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
47, Tiptonville, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from the Chester County Jail on his own recognizance. , 69, Henderson, was arrested and charged with contempt of court, allowing animals to run at large and violation of the vicious animal county ordinance. She was released from the Chester County Jail on her own recognizance.
Lexington Progress
H.C.S.O. Investigates Vape Incident at LHS, Three Sent to Hospital
Three Lexington High School students were sent to the Henderson County Community Hospital for observation after possibly inhaling what is believed to be “Delta 9” vape, according to Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and the Lexington Police Department are investigating the incident, which...
WBBJ
Chili cook-off to be hosted in Jackson Friday
JACKSON, Tenn. — Locals can enjoy a hot meal perfect for the “chilly” weather later this week. The East Madison County Community Center is preparing to host their annual Chili Cook-Off on Friday. The yearly event serves as fundraiser for the community center and features a competition...
WBBJ
Local tax group relocates in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — One business is relocating just in time for the tax season. All Taxes Matter has relocated from Dr. FE Wright Drive to 100 Vann Drive Suite D in the Hub City. The business is available to help you with your tax needs this tax season. The...
actionnews5.com
Haywood Co. Sheriff issues warrant arrest for husband of missing woman
HAYWOOD CO, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the husband of a missing woman on Wednesday. Kevin Watson will be charged with first-degree murder, says Sheriff Billy Garrett, but they are still looking for Britney Watson. HCSO says 34-year-old Britney went missing on Jan....
Sheriff: Missing TN woman, ex-husband believed to be dead
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The search is still on for a missing mother of two from Haywood County and the man suspected in her disappearance, but the county sheriff believes the couple is no longer alive. Search crews have been actively looking for Britney Watson and her ex-husband Kevin for several days. On Tuesday, search […]
The Tomahawk
Savannah man plans to ride ‘68 Ford lawnmower from Mountain City to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude’s
Most folks have bucket lists, but Travis Dean has a personal mission. And his mission is much wilder than what’s on most folks’ bucket lists. The Savannah, Tennessee resident will ride a 1968 120 Ford lawnmower from Mountain City to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/17/23 – 1/18/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/17/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/18/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
actionnews5.com
SCSO assisting in search for missing woman, ex-husband in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is assisting in the search for a woman missing out of Haywood County. The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says 34-year-old Britney Anderson Watson was last seen on Jan. 7 between the hours of noon and 1 p.m. at 3317 Hillville Loop. Deputies say she was last seen wearing jeans and a gray hoodie.
WBBJ
Local grocery store celebrates grand re-opening, new renovations
JACKSON, Tenn. — A grocery store giant gets a makeover in Jackson. Kroger held the grand re-opening for their store located on University Parkway. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate the $2.3 million renovation. During the ceremony, the store presented donations to local organizations in Jackson,...
WBBJ
Mother of missing man speaks out after disappearance
JACKSON, Tenn. — One family finds that a supposed trip turns into something more, and the family is wanting answers. Jerimiah Sterling, who is also known as “Brett,” was last heard from in August when he made a call to share he was going on a trip with his girlfriend.
WBBJ
Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office needs assistance finding a missing person
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn.—Local law enforcement needs yours help finding a missing woman. According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Britney Anderson Watson has been missing since Saturday, January 7th. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans. According to a Facebook post from Haywood County...
courieranywhere.com
$2.6 million Tennessee River bridge repair project at Savannah commences
Motorists traveling across the Tennessee River at Savannah can expect to encounter construction on the bridge from now to early fall. Tennessee-based Jones Brothers has a $2.6 million contract for the project, which entails a partial deck replacement and some girder repairs on the Harrison-McGarity-Carpenter bridge on U.S. 64, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
WBBJ
1 killed in weekend robbery, shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local police are investigating a robbery that lead to a shooting. On Sunday, January 15 around 4 a.m., officers with Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting at the 800 block of Old Hickory Boulevard. According to a social media post from JPD, upon arrival, they...
Comments / 0