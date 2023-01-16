ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: ‘I got a bounty on me every week’

The Philadelphia Eagles’ injury report for Tuesday did not include the name of quarterback Jalen Hurts, which indicates the former Alabama standout participated fully in practice for the first time since he suffered a sprained throwing shoulder in a 25-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18. “Feeling...
Lester Cotton staying with Miami Dolphins

A day after playing all 71 offensive snaps at left guard in an NFL playoff game for Miami on Sunday, Lester Cotton signed a reserve/future contract with the Dolphins. Also signing a reserve/future contract on Monday was former Hoover High School standout Jeremiah Moon with the Baltimore Ravens. :. ·...
Nolan Turner staying with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A day after their season ended on Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers began assembling their roster for 2023 by signing 13 players from their practice roster to reserve/future contracts. The players staying with the Buccaneers included safety Nolan Turner, a former Vestavia Hills High School standout. :. · EAGLES...
Eagles to test rookie Evan Neal on what he’s learned

Evan Neal will have the opportunity show what he’s learned in his first NFL season when the New York Giants square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs on Saturday night. The Giants acquired the former Alabama All-American with the seventh selection in the NFL Draft on...
Bears OC, Raiders DC will serve as 2023 Senior Bowl head coaches

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will serve as head coaches for the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, it was announced Wednesday. Getsy will direct the American team, Graham the National in the annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase....
