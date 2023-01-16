Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Charles Barkley: ‘Alabama’s the best team in the country, and that’s painful for me to say’
When it comes to college basketball, Alabama rises above the rest, according to Charles Barkley. The former Auburn and NBA star, who joined “The Next Round” on Wednesday, admitted as much about his former rival. “Alabama’s the best team in the country, honestly,” Barkley said. “I’ve watched them...
Nate Oats talked to Ray Lewis about Darius Miles arrest: ‘He went through a similar situation’
Speaking publicly for the second time since Sunday’s arrest of Darius Miles for capital murder, Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats revealed Tuesday he spoke to former NFL linebacker Ray Lewis in the wake of the incident. “His daughter went to Alabama a year-and-a-half ago,” Oats said during...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: ‘I got a bounty on me every week’
The Philadelphia Eagles’ injury report for Tuesday did not include the name of quarterback Jalen Hurts, which indicates the former Alabama standout participated fully in practice for the first time since he suffered a sprained throwing shoulder in a 25-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18. “Feeling...
Lester Cotton staying with Miami Dolphins
A day after playing all 71 offensive snaps at left guard in an NFL playoff game for Miami on Sunday, Lester Cotton signed a reserve/future contract with the Dolphins. Also signing a reserve/future contract on Monday was former Hoover High School standout Jeremiah Moon with the Baltimore Ravens. :. ·...
Nolan Turner staying with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
A day after their season ended on Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers began assembling their roster for 2023 by signing 13 players from their practice roster to reserve/future contracts. The players staying with the Buccaneers included safety Nolan Turner, a former Vestavia Hills High School standout. :. · EAGLES...
Eagles to test rookie Evan Neal on what he’s learned
Evan Neal will have the opportunity show what he’s learned in his first NFL season when the New York Giants square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs on Saturday night. The Giants acquired the former Alabama All-American with the seventh selection in the NFL Draft on...
Bears OC, Raiders DC will serve as 2023 Senior Bowl head coaches
Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will serve as head coaches for the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, it was announced Wednesday. Getsy will direct the American team, Graham the National in the annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase....
Lexington Herald-Leader
Jacob Toppin brings something new to the court. What does it mean for Kentucky’s future?
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin has added something different the past two games. That could keep UK’s “dream lineup” on the basketball court.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0