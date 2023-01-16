Read full article on original website
Related
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Last of Us’ drowning in acclaim reignites the hatred for ‘Uncharted,’ but Mark Wahlberg in particular
In case you missed it, HBO’s The Last of Us premiered last night, and it’s easy to see why it instantly secured a reputation as the single best-reviewed live-action video game adaptation in history. To be fair, audiences have had to sift though an awful lot of crap...
The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2
Netflix has confirmed that the hit show Wednesday has just been renewed for a second season. The streaming giant has confirmed the live action Addams Family spinoff series, which captivated viewers in the latter part of 2022, will be back. The company hasn’t confirmed it’ll be in 2023, but hopefully that’s the case.
The new 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' is reportedly getting double the episodes originally planned
The "Yellowstone" spinoff "1923," starring Harrison Ford, is reportedly getting eight more episodes.
‘Moonflower Murders’ Drama Series Adaptation Set At PBS Masterpiece & BBC
PBS Masterpiece is on board a series adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s Moonflower Murders, a follow up to its Magpie Murders adaptation. The network will co-produce Moonflower Murders with the BBC. It comes after Magpie Murders aired on the U.S. public broadcaster and BritBox last year. The commission was announced at PBS’ TCA press tour. The book, which is a sequel to Magpie Murders, takes place after that story and focuses on the disappearance of a hotel employee, using a story-within-a-story device. Lesley Manville returns as editor turned sleuth Susan Ryeland with Timothy McMullan returning as famous literary detective Atticus Pünd. The series is produced by...
GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers
GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
Red Power Ranger Austin St. John Won't Attend The 30-Year Reunion
"Power Rangers" is one of those franchises that continues to withstand the test of time, with an incredible amount of TV seasons and numerous movies that speak for themselves. While fans prepare for another movie reboot, the series got some of its best news in decades — a "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" reunion.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
The Mandalorian season 3 trailer lands with more Jedi and a powerful Grogu
What just happened? It's been more than two years since the second season of The Mandalorian came to an end. While we did see plenty of Din Djarin and Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett, fans have been clamoring for Mando's return in his own series. Season three finally lands on March 1, and the latest trailer has just been released, upping the anticipation.
We May Finally Know What Will Be In The GTA 6 Announcement Trailer
In September 2022, a "GTA 6" leak had fans losing their minds, but since then, there's been no official information on the game. Rockstar broke its silence on the leak, explaining that it shouldn't affect the game's development timeline, but the company has refrained from making its own official announcement about the game. Without an official trailer or game footage to comb through, fans are eagerly looking for clues everywhere – even in unreleased items in "GTA Online." While the official announcement trailer hasn't arrived just yet, fans think they know what it might contain. Unfortunately, the information comes as part of another potential leak.
Helena Bonham Carter Drama Series ‘Nolly’ Lands At PBS Masterpiece
PBS Masterpiece has boarded Nolly, a British period drama series starring Helena Bonham Carter. The public broadcaster will air the series, which will debut on UK streaming platform ITVX, in the U.S. although no premiere date has been announced. Nolly will tell the story of Noele Gordon (Bonham Carter), who played Meg Richardson in hit ITV soap Crossroads before being abruptly axed at the height of the show’s success. With the boss’s words “all good things must come to an end” ringing in her ears, Gordon found herself thrown out of the show that was her life for almost 20 years. The biopic comes from It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies and is produced by ITV Studios-backed Quay Street Productions. It also stars Augustus Prew and Mark Gatiss. More from Deadline'Tom Jones': Masterpiece On PBS Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date'Moonflower Murders' Drama Series Adaptation Set At PBS Masterpiece & BBCKen Burns To Spotlight The American Buffalo In New FilmBest of DeadlineWe'll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023Renewed TV Series 2023: A Photo Gallery2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Grammys, Guilds & More
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 1 Ending Explained: Who’s on the Radio?
This week, HBO and HBO Max are testing your assumptions about video game adaptations with The Last of Us. Based on the PlayStation game of the same name, this new adaptation comes from Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin. And the first episode of this new thriller left viewers with a lot to process. How exactly did the apocalypse start? Can Ellie (Bella Ramsey) trust Joel (Pedro Pascal)? And what does the radio mean?
HBO's The Last Of Us finally explains exactly how the outbreak started
The Last of Us does deviate slightly from the game in a small number of ways, such as the inclusion of new characters never before seen in the original. And, while we do get a sense of how the infection spread so devastatingly, the show starts with an interview with a scientist who hypothesises how a strain of the Cordyceps fungus might mutate.
Popculture
'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis Ditches Netflix for New TV Show
Tom Ellis is best known for his role as the Devil in Lucifer, where the titular character leaves hell to open a club in Los Angeles. The actor has continued to work since the series' end in 2021, and he now stars in a new show with Emma Roberts. The Hulu series will be titled Second Wife and is created by Ellis' wife, screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, who has worked on Fear the Walking Dead, Queen America, and Hulu's Tell Me Lies, Deadline reported. She took to Instagram to celebrate the news and wrote, "am so excited about this!!! It has been a passion project of mine for years. Grateful to my husband officialtomellis for convincing me to write it, and to hulu emmaroberts and kpreiss for being the dream team." Ellis also commented on the announcement, tweeting, "Well this is exciting!!!!! I love you MoppyOpps and I'm also incredibly fond of you RobertsEmma Belletristbooks Karahpreiss and hulu."
ComicBook
New Gotham Knights Trailer Released by The CW
The CW has released a new trailer for Gotham Knights. The series is set to debut on Tuesday, March 14th following the Season 3 premiere of Superman & Lois which also got a new trailer on Sunday night as well. The new trailer gives fans their best look yet at the series, which will take a unique approach to the mythos of Gotham City and the Batman family. You can check out the trailer below.
Snowpiercer's final season scrapped by original network – despite filming already being complete
Snowpiercer season 4 won't air on TNT
Collider
'The Outwaters' Trailer Teases a Disturbing Trip Through the Mojave Desert [Exclusive]
After collaborating on 2022's surprise horror smash hit Terrifier 2, Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting have teamed once again to release the festival darling The Outwaters to theaters. Hailing from writer-director Robbie Banfitch, the found-footage horror promises to be a visceral dive into insanity as the events of four musicians and filmmakers' trip into the Mojave Desert unfold through three memory cards found in the wild. The group's at-first uneventful adventure to go film a music video slowly turns into an unnatural, mind-bending nightmare full of horrors no human was ever meant to see. Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for the upcoming horror film which teases some truly disturbing events ahead.
Digital Trends
The 5 best TV shows and movies you should watch if you liked HBO’s The Last of Us
HBO’s long-awaited adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has finally made its television debut. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the story follows a man who guides a teenage girl across the United States in the hopes of finding a cure for a fungal virus that has turned most of the world’s populace into flesh-eating zombies.
HBO Max 'goes down' as The Last Of Us debuts sparking fan fury
HBO Max users reported issues when trying to stream The Last Of Us as the series finally made its debut on January 15.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 17
Gonker! Has anyone seen Gonker? Everyone please keep your eyes peeled for Gonker, the star of the new No. 1 movie on Netflix, Dog Gone. He's gone missing after a walk on the Appalachian Trail, and it's up to his irresponsible owner and Rob Lowe to find him before tragedy strikes. Sure, Netflix also has movies like the blockbuster hit Glass Onion, a new film starring Christian Bale, and a documentary about a hatchet wielding hitchhiker, but who cares? We're all about finding Gonker. GONKER!!!! C'mere boy! GONNNNNNNNNNNNNNKER!!!
SVG
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0