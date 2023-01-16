Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
WPXI
Brett Maher had the 'yips.' Here's how Cowboys plan to help their kicker before they face 49ers
FRISCO, Texas — The message was consistent. But the tone varied. The Dallas Cowboys expressed no plans Tuesday to move on from kicker Brett Maher after he became the first player in NFL history to miss four extra-point attempts in a game since the league began recording the statistics 91 years ago.
WPXI
Fantasy Football Six-Pack: What these stats tell us about the eliminated playoff teams
Before we fully dismiss the six playoff teams recently eliminated in this year's glorious wild-card round, let's give each of them one final look, in the usual fantasy six-pack manner. We're calling out one meaningful stat for each team, with an eye on 2023. 1,517 - This is how many...
WPXI
Bucs' Russell Gage hospitalized overnight after suffering concussion and neck injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage left Monday's playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on a backboard after a frightening injury late in the game. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a concussion and neck injury and kept overnight for observation. Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson...
WPXI
Time has come for Tom Brady: No shame in QB riding off into the sunset after loss to Cowboys
The 2007 season, one that saw the New England Patriots rewrite the offensive record book and post the NFL's only 16-0 regular-season record, is remembered as one of Tom Brady's finest. The additions of Randy Moss, Wes Welker and Donte' Stallworth led to some "Madden"-worthy performances, particularly over the first 10 games, when the Patriots averaged 41.1 points per game (and allowed just 15.7).
WPXI
2023 NFL playoffs bracket: Schedule, teams, seeding, how to watch live and kickoff times for AFC, NFC games
The 2023 NFL playoffs are underway. Six teams saw their dreams crushed during wild-card weekend. Now, the remaining eight franchises need two more wins to make it to the Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. To make sure you don't miss out on any of the action,...
WPXI
There are 5 NFL teams that need a head coach. Which is the best opening?
Imagine you're Sean Payton. Usually teams are choosing from a group of candidates. Practically speaking, Payton is picking which team hires him. There are five teams with a vacancy at head coach, and four of them have requested interviews with Payton. Which opening is the best? There's a lot that goes into ranking the landing spots.
WPXI
Chargers DE Joey Bosa vents about officials: 'I'm sick of those f---ing people'
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa wasn't happy with the officials on Saturday night. He hadn't cooled off by Monday. During a playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bosa something to one official that prompted that official to chase after him and throw a flag. Late in the game Bosa slammed his helmet twice after officials missed a possible false start and a holding on the same play, which ended with a Jaguars touchdown. Bosa picked up another penalty for that, and the Jaguars got a two-point conversion after the ball moved half the distance to the goal line. That was a huge difference in the Jaguars' stunning 31-30 comeback win.
Comments / 0