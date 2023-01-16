ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Country diary 1923: Birds know where to find the best fruit

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9hjH_0kG1Kf5200
Eurasian blackcap perched on a firethorn eating berries.

That cultivated fruit varies in quality we all know, sometimes too well, but do we realise that this also applies to wild fruit? The birds do. There are three thorn trees in a neighbour’s garden, and they stand side by side, so that position has nothing to do with it. One is now stripped, a second has a few berries left and the third is still full of fruit. In the autumn all three were crowded. So long as the now stripped tree held any haws the thrushes and blackbirds quarrelled for them, and the second choice was neglected until all had been devoured on this favoured tree. Presumably some of the birds tasted all three and selected the best, but gregarious birds are so imitative that late-comers would go where others were feeding rather than taste for themselves.

Under a well-berried bush, some distance from these trees, the ground is red with fallen haws and discarded pulp. The neatly-split stones suggest the attacks of hard-billed kernel eaters, very likely hawfinches, but amongst them I failed to find a single stone with the tiny gnawed hole, the hallmark of the wood mouse. But the mice may have been there, for the shy and nervous rodent wisely carries its fruit away to devour in private. Many other mammals and certain carnivorous birds are just as keen after the wood mouse as the mouse is after haw kernels.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Country diary: No weeds, no tree sparrows – only a few are hanging on

On the south coast of the Isle of Man there exists a field so impossibly teeming with birds that I don’t know where to begin. I was last there on Christmas Day – an odd day to go birding perhaps, but not here. The island’s annual Bird Race, a collective effort to find as many species as possible, runs between Christmas and the new year. In 2022 we set a record: 121 species, three of which were found in this field and nowhere else.
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
The Independent

Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’

Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
natureworldnews.com

Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil

A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
Ricky

An archeologist claims to have discovered where the Garden of Eden is located

Depiction of the Garden of EdenPhoto byTheTorah.com. The Garden of Eden is one of the most prominent locations to be mentioned in the Bible. This garden was the place where the famous story of Adam and Eve took place. This was the place where God created Adam from the ground and later created Eve from one of Adam's ribs to give him companionship.
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
Tyla

People are only just realising that sinks have a secret function

Social media users are divided over a TikToker's revelatory 'best life hack'. Prepare to have a whole lot more respect for your standard kitchen sink:. You're scrolling on TikTok, aimlessly flicking your way through viral dances, cute dog videos and then you strike gold. There's nothing better than finding a...
Cape Gazette

Try this houseplant that absorbs dust

On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
studyfinds.org

Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave

LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
The Guardian

The Guardian

554K+
Followers
127K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy