Country diary 1923: Birds know where to find the best fruit

Eurasian blackcap perched on a firethorn eating berries.

That cultivated fruit varies in quality we all know, sometimes too well, but do we realise that this also applies to wild fruit? The birds do. There are three thorn trees in a neighbour’s garden, and they stand side by side, so that position has nothing to do with it. One is now stripped, a second has a few berries left and the third is still full of fruit. In the autumn all three were crowded. So long as the now stripped tree held any haws the thrushes and blackbirds quarrelled for them, and the second choice was neglected until all had been devoured on this favoured tree. Presumably some of the birds tasted all three and selected the best, but gregarious birds are so imitative that late-comers would go where others were feeding rather than taste for themselves.

Under a well-berried bush, some distance from these trees, the ground is red with fallen haws and discarded pulp. The neatly-split stones suggest the attacks of hard-billed kernel eaters, very likely hawfinches, but amongst them I failed to find a single stone with the tiny gnawed hole, the hallmark of the wood mouse. But the mice may have been there, for the shy and nervous rodent wisely carries its fruit away to devour in private. Many other mammals and certain carnivorous birds are just as keen after the wood mouse as the mouse is after haw kernels.