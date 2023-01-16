AJC to Host an Instagram Challenge “Golden Bridge” as Part of the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation Celebrations

ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC) will host a series of Instagram challenges titled “Golden Bridge” as part of the 50 th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation celebrations from January 16 until the end of July 2023 targeting all people in the ASEAN Member States and Japan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230115005058/en/

Post photos of your favorite food from your country with #GoldenTable (Graphic: Business Wire)

The topic of challenge will change every two months. For the first challenge, it is “Golden Table.” Participants will post photos of their favorite foods from their own country to serve on the Golden Table to celebrate the bonds and prosperity of ASEAN-Japan relations. As this campaign aims to deepen mutual understanding of the cultures and diversity of the ASEAN countries and Japan, and to connect them to the future as a “bridge,” the participants will tag one of their friends in the post to invite more friends around the Golden Table. (Tagging friend is optional.)

Search #GoldenTable on Instagram and photos of a variety of authentic food cultures of ASEAN countries and Japan will be shown. The entries will be visible on the special website for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation as well.

The website for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation

URL: https://aseanjapan50.jp/

About “Golden Bridge” photo challenge

URL: https://aseanjapan50.jp/en/goldenbridgecampaign_photo/

Moreover, five winners will be chosen by lot, and they will receive exclusive items commemorating the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation from AJC.

[How to participate in the Challenge]

Please check the URLs above for further details including terms and conditions of this campaign.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230115005058/en/

CONTACT: ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC) PR Unit

Tomoko Miyauchi (MS)

URL:https://www.asean.or.jp/en/

TEL: +81 (0)3-5402-8118

E-mail:toiawase_ga@asean.or.jp

KEYWORD: JAPAN SOUTHEAST ASIA ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY SOCIAL MEDIA PHOTOGRAPHY FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: ASEAN-Japan Centre

PUB: 01/16/2023 01:18 AM/DISC: 01/16/2023 01:19 AM