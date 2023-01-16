Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSET
New Lynchburg councilman sues City, LFD, fellow councilman, others after 2021 cartoon post
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Now-Lynchburg City Councilman Martin Misjuns filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the City of Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Fire Department, and other former and current city officials. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, it was filed with the Western District Federal Court of Virginia. At the time that...
wina.com
WINA Chief Economic Analyst Ed Burton
Professor Burton discusses rising assessments in Albemarle, Affordable Housing, predictions for fuel prices and more. Brian Pinkston discusses the swearing in of Police Chief Michael Kochis, policing in Charlottesville, new voting precincts, the jail renovation and what he is looking for in the person who will replace Sena Magill on council.
wina.com
Kochis to be sworn in this afternoon
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – New Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis is set to be sworn in this afternoon between sessions of the City Council meeting. His swearing-in is on the Council agenda at 5:15. That’s between the 4pm report session, and closed meeting portion. Council then begins their evening session at 6.
cvilletomorrow.org
Charlottesville and Albemarle are now quickly changing the names of their public schools
Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are now swiftly changing the names of local schools — specifically those who were named for people who were central to our racists legacies. In the last two weeks, Albemarle renamed its Meriwether Lewis Elementary School to Ivy and Charlottesville renamed Clark and Venable elementary schools to Summit and Trailblazers.
cbs19news
In first week on the job, CPD's new chief says he recognizes there's work to be done
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After five years of leadership changes, Charlottesville’s new Police Chief Michael Kochis said he's committed to getting the department on the right track. "We have baggage in the police professions, and I'll be the first to say that,” Kochis said. “There are going to...
cbs19news
CPD still looking for John Milton Harris III
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is once again asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. On Tuesday, CPD held a press conference for the family of 60-year-old John Milton Harris III. He was last seen on July 1, 2022. According to police,...
wina.com
Proposed new voting precincts introduced to City Council
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – On January 17, 2023, revised boundary lines for the nine Charlottesville voting precincts were presented before City Council. The proposal included the retirement of Tonsler Recreation Center and Alumni Hall as polling places and introduced Jackson-Via Elementary and Charlottesville High School as replacements. There will be...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville’s Salvation Army seeks to replace Ridge Street buildings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Salvation Army in Charlottesville wants to knock down all three of its Ridge Street buildings and replace them with one new facility. The trick will be doing this and staying open at the same time. “When construction begins, we will be taking down the apartment...
Inside Nova
VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville
A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
wina.com
State Senator Creigh Deeds
cbs19news
ACPD identifies pedestrian killed in crash on Seminole Trail
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a Charlottesville man who was killed in a crash on Friday. According to police, 53-year-old Harry Steven Allen was killed in the incident involving pedestrians at Seminole Trail and Rio Road East. The crash...
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Suspect in Johnson City shooting caught in Charlottesville
A Bristol, Tennessee man charged in a November shooting is being brought back to the region to be arraigned in Criminal Court. A report from Johnson City police said Micah Neil Turner is charged with attempted second-degree murder following an investigation into the Nov. 9th incident on Nathaniel Drive that left one person wounded.
wina.com
Albemarle Police release ID of Charlottesville man killed in Friday night 29 pedestrian crash
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police have released the identity of the person killed Friday night in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident on 29 near Rio Road. Police say 53-year old Harry Steven Allen of Charlottesville was among three pedestrians crossing northbound Seminole Trail where the road separates for the grade interchange when two of them were struck.
wina.com
Callsen announces her 54th House District Democratic candidacy
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Mayor Lloyd Snook and Vice Mayor JuanDiego Wade were among those in attendance to watch Albemarle Rio District School Board member Katrina Callsen officially announce her candidacy for the new 54th House of Delegates District. Kicking off her campaign at Cville Coffee, she talked about priorities… among them saving public education, fighting for a clean Virginia, and defending reproductive rights.
wfxrtv.com
E.C. Glass High School is on the search for a new principal
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg is looking for a new principal after the current principal announced her retirement slated for the end of the 2023 school year. Current principal Rose Flaugher has served at E.C. Glass for 23 years. She started in 1999 as...
WHSV
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
Augusta Free Press
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
hburgcitizen.com
Huge proposed development sparks massive public discussion, then earns planning commission’s support
After considering arguments Tuesday for and against a nearly 900-unit housing development along Garber’s Church Road and Erickson Avenue, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission ultimately voted unanimously to recommend the project for the city council’s approval. The planning commission held a special meeting Tuesday evening focused on the proposed...
Eight teens charged after fight at Spotsylvania high school
Eight teens between the ages of 14 and 17 have been charged in connection to a fight at a high school in Spotsylvania that police say sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.
wina.com
Shots fired at Cherry Ave. and Hanover St.
Incident Summary: A shots fired incident was reported to Charlottesville Police on January 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM. The reported incident occurred on January 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM, at Cherry Avenue and Hanover Street Charlottesville, VA . On January 16, 2023, at approximately 4:37 PM, Charlottesville Police responded to...
