Charlottesville, VA

wina.com

WINA Chief Economic Analyst Ed Burton

Professor Burton discusses rising assessments in Albemarle, Affordable Housing, predictions for fuel prices and more. Brian Pinkston discusses the swearing in of Police Chief Michael Kochis, policing in Charlottesville, new voting precincts, the jail renovation and what he is looking for in the person who will replace Sena Magill on council.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Kochis to be sworn in this afternoon

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – New Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis is set to be sworn in this afternoon between sessions of the City Council meeting. His swearing-in is on the Council agenda at 5:15. That’s between the 4pm report session, and closed meeting portion. Council then begins their evening session at 6.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cvilletomorrow.org

Charlottesville and Albemarle are now quickly changing the names of their public schools

Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are now swiftly changing the names of local schools — specifically those who were named for people who were central to our racists legacies. In the last two weeks, Albemarle renamed its Meriwether Lewis Elementary School to Ivy and Charlottesville renamed Clark and Venable elementary schools to Summit and Trailblazers.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

CPD still looking for John Milton Harris III

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is once again asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. On Tuesday, CPD held a press conference for the family of 60-year-old John Milton Harris III. He was last seen on July 1, 2022. According to police,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Proposed new voting precincts introduced to City Council

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – On January 17, 2023, revised boundary lines for the nine Charlottesville voting precincts were presented before City Council. The proposal included the retirement of Tonsler Recreation Center and Alumni Hall as polling places and introduced Jackson-Via Elementary and Charlottesville High School as replacements. There will be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville

A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, VA
wina.com

State Senator Creigh Deeds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

ACPD identifies pedestrian killed in crash on Seminole Trail

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a Charlottesville man who was killed in a crash on Friday. According to police, 53-year-old Harry Steven Allen was killed in the incident involving pedestrians at Seminole Trail and Rio Road East. The crash...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Suspect in Johnson City shooting caught in Charlottesville

A Bristol, Tennessee man charged in a November shooting is being brought back to the region to be arraigned in Criminal Court. A report from Johnson City police said Micah Neil Turner is charged with attempted second-degree murder following an investigation into the Nov. 9th incident on Nathaniel Drive that left one person wounded.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wina.com

Albemarle Police release ID of Charlottesville man killed in Friday night 29 pedestrian crash

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police have released the identity of the person killed Friday night in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident on 29 near Rio Road. Police say 53-year old Harry Steven Allen of Charlottesville was among three pedestrians crossing northbound Seminole Trail where the road separates for the grade interchange when two of them were struck.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Callsen announces her 54th House District Democratic candidacy

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Mayor Lloyd Snook and Vice Mayor JuanDiego Wade were among those in attendance to watch Albemarle Rio District School Board member Katrina Callsen officially announce her candidacy for the new 54th House of Delegates District. Kicking off her campaign at Cville Coffee, she talked about priorities… among them saving public education, fighting for a clean Virginia, and defending reproductive rights.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

E.C. Glass High School is on the search for a new principal

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg is looking for a new principal after the current principal announced her retirement slated for the end of the 2023 school year. Current principal Rose Flaugher has served at E.C. Glass for 23 years. She started in 1999 as...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Threat made to Harrisonburg High School

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
HARRISONBURG, VA
hburgcitizen.com

Huge proposed development sparks massive public discussion, then earns planning commission’s support

After considering arguments Tuesday for and against a nearly 900-unit housing development along Garber’s Church Road and Erickson Avenue, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission ultimately voted unanimously to recommend the project for the city council’s approval. The planning commission held a special meeting Tuesday evening focused on the proposed...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wina.com

Shots fired at Cherry Ave. and Hanover St.

Incident Summary: A shots fired incident was reported to Charlottesville Police on January 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM. The reported incident occurred on January 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM, at Cherry Avenue and Hanover Street Charlottesville, VA . On January 16, 2023, at approximately 4:37 PM, Charlottesville Police responded to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

