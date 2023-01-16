Read full article on original website
Bradford-Tioga Head Start Gives Back
Giving, makes us all feel good. There is no time that giving is more prevalent than during the holidays. Choosing the right way to give or the right place to give is usually the hardest part. Jill Wood, BTHS, Inc. Information Systems Coordinator ready to load up the overflowing cart...
HPN News Update – January 19, 2023
A free documentary of historical Laurel Festivals is next week, the Canton FFA is a success at the PA Farm Show, and a free presentation for pond builders is coming up. This is the news and information impacting our region brought to you by Laurel Health. Credits:. Videography: Andrew Moore.
PennDOT employees give back in 2022
PennDOT District 3-0 employees made giving back a team mission in 2022, coming together to organize a number of fundraising events for the community. “We saw annual fundraisers return back to normal status, since the pandemic,” said District Executive Eric High, P.E. “I continue to be impressed with the dedication to the community through the charitable donations our employees show throughout the year.” District 3-0, which includes Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming,...
Ag Happening: Wellsboro Students Win At PA Farm Show
The Grand Canyon FFA chapter had a very successful week at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, January 7th – 14th in Harrisburg, PA. The chapter had a variety of members participating throughout the week and achieved great things throughout the event. On today’s Ag Happenings, members were interviewed about some of their successes and what their achievements meant to them.
Elmira residents unhappy with departure of Police Chief Alvernaz
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Kris Thorne was was expected to be appointed Interim Police Chief by Elmira City Council Tuesday night, after former Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz was removed from the position last week. However, city council voted to delay that decision until a future meeting. Several residents spoke during...
UPMC to raise starting minimum wage by 2025
UPMC announced that it is raising the starting minimum wage for its employees.
Gas restored to hundreds in Steuben County after outage
UPDATE: The Steuben County Office of Emergency Management has issued a statement regarding a natural gas service outage Monday night that affected hundreds of residents. The release is as follows: Natural gas service has been restored to more than 444 services in the Town of Wayne,Tyrone (Schuyler County) and Barrington (Yates County) with the remaining […]
Tioga County Sheriff’s Report
On Jan. 6, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 24 year-old Marice A. Bell, of Apalachin, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree and the class A misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following the investigation of a child abuse complaint. Bell is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person who is less than seven years old. Bell was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and released on his own recognizance. Bell is scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Pat Hogan at a later date.
$10K fishing boat snagged from Bradford County home
WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information regarding a Bradford County home burglary where over $12,000 worth of items were reported stolen. According to PSP Towanda, troopers responded to a home on Battle Creek Road in Windham Township for a report of a burglary that occurred between midnight on […]
New York drug trafficker faces up to 36 years in PA prison
Bradford County, Pa. — A New York man who was apprehended at a Sayre, Pa. Best Western Hotel with large quantities of drugs was sentenced in Bradford County on Thursday. He could spend up to 36 years in prison for his crimes. Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, NY, was found guilty by a Bradford County jury in November of 2022 of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over...
Sayre man arrested after Adult Bookstore incident
ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced an individual’s arrest for an incident at the Adult Bookstore in Ashland last week. According to Police, Marvin D. Rice, 62, of Sayre, was arrested on Jan. 14 for a forcible touching incident on December 30, 2022. According to the initial report, Rice engaged […]
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour
UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
Over $700 stolen in Walmart theft, two charged
KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two men are being charged in a Walmart theft where over $700 worth of items were stolen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 12 around 5:50 p.m., troopers responded to a reported theft at a Walmart in Union County. Police say two men, ages 45 […]
Chemung County man dies after staying in a condemned house, 4 others injured
A Chemung County man is dead after staying in a house that was condemned in July of 2022. Four other people were also sent to the hospital from carbon monoxide exposure.
Lowman woman indicted for filing false property records
CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) — A Lowman woman has been indicted on multiple charges by the Chemung County Grand Jury for an attempted land theft incident in June of 2022. According to the indictment, Lawanda K. Brown was indicted on seven different counts for crimes committed on June 17, 2022. She was indicted on the following […]
State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran.
The New York State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran. State Police stopped a vehicle for speeding on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran and ascertained that the vehicle had been reported stolen in the City of Ithaca. Following an investigation at the scene a quantity of cocaine and four illegal loaded handguns were located inside the vehicle. Two of the handguns had defaced serial numbers. As a result of the investigation the following subjects were arrested:
