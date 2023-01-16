Read full article on original website
Alejandro Garnacho ‘refuses to sign new £20k-a-week Man Utd contract’ amid Real Madrid and Juventus transfer interest
ALEJANDRO Garnacho has refused to sign a new contract with Manchester United amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus, reports suggest. Garnacho has been enjoying a breakout season at Old Trafford with two goals and five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions. According to The Independent, the 18-year-old sensation,...
chatsports.com
Martin Odegaard is potentially the BEST midfielder in the Premier League right now, Marcus Rashford goes from strength-to-strength and Solly March tore Liverpool apart... but who tops this week's POWER RANKINGS?
The weekend saw us treated to another action-packed gameweek of Premier League matches and no shortage of drama. Twenty-one goals were scored across the 10 top-flight games in another enthralling set of fixtures. It was a derby-filled weekend, as Arsenal claimed the bragging rights in north London, and Manchester United...
chatsports.com
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand names his Premier League player of season so far… and it’s not Erling Haaland
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Rio Ferdinand has named his Premier League player of the season, choosing to snub Erling Haaland. The Manchester City goal machine is many people's favourite to get the award at the end of the campaign. Haaland has been in exceptional form in his first season in England,...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
Man City vs Tottenham: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, team news for HUGE Premier League match
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR will be determined to recover from their humiliating North London derby defeat - but opponents Manchester City have other plans. Spurs held a 2-0 beating by bitter rivals Arsenal on their own turf. And it was a result which leaves Antonio Conte's men five points off the Champions...
Yardbarker
Report: Roberto Firmino Has 'Clear Tendency' To Extend Contract At Liverpool 'Until At Least 2025'
Prior to his injury, Firmino was showing signs that he was getting back to his very best form with nine goals and four assists in all competitions. The signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven at the start of the month increased speculation that Firmino's brilliant spell on Merseyside could be coming to an end.
World Cup-style added time set to be brought to Premier League from next season in huge shake-up to rules
WORLD Cup-style time-keeping could be agreed by football’s law-makers today - signalling a major change in the Prem next year. England’s World Cup opener against Iran saw 27 minutes of added time across both halves, with an average “ball in play” of 58 minutes across the 64 matches.
chatsports.com
Jose Mourinho criticises Chelsea spending after buying £88m Mykhailo Mudryk
Jose Mourinho has aimed a dig at Chelsea over their widespread spending - the same day they signed Mykhailo Mudryk for £88million. Roma manager Mourinho - who had two spells in charge of the Blues - saw his side beat Fiorentina 2-0 thanks to a Paulo Dybala double on Sunday.
BBC
Tolaji Bola: Rotherham United loan defender to Bradford City until end of season
Rotherham United have loaned defender Tolaji Bola to League Two side Bradford City for the remainder of the season. Bola played two Championship games for his parent club this season but has been ruled out for much of the campaign by quad and then knee problems. The 24-year-old, who started...
Watch former Premier League star score ‘goal of the season’ from near halfway line in non-league clash
FORMER Blackpool star Gary Taylor-Fletcher scored a blinding goal of the season contender from near the halfway line in a non-league clash. The ex-Premier League striker, who is joint manager for Nantwich Town, had to be drafted into the squad at the last minute for a trip to Belper Town on the weekend.
Newcastle to land Chelsea TRIO in mega-money January spree - report
Newcastle have made three Blues players their top targets in the winter window and are confident of landing all three
Watch: Harvey Elliot’s Incredible Goal Gives Liverpool The Lead In FA Cup - Wolves v Liverpool
Watch Harvey Elliot score a screamer to put Liverpool 1-0 up against Wolves in the FA Cup.
Yardbarker
Jamie Carragher singles out one ‘outstanding’ young LFC star for praise as Chelsea case made
There should be one clear question on Jurgen Klopp’s mind after watching his side deliver a comprehensively improved performance against Wolves in their FA Cup replay tie: should Stefan Bajcetic start against Chelsea on Saturday?. The youngster was absolutely ‘outstanding’ in Jamie Carragher’s words on Twitter as Liverpool secured...
Manchester United 'In Running' For Top Midfielder Ahead Of Summer Move
Manchester United are said to be in the running to sign a top midfielder this summer according to a new report.
BBC
Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss wants others at the club to also be held to account
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte believes it is not his sole responsibility to explain the situation at the club and other figures should be held to account over the team's poor form. Spurs were beaten 2-0 by leaders Arsenal on Sunday and have lost five of their past nine league games.
Yardbarker
Newcastle ready to offer €10m-per-season to sign 27-year-old midfielder
Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed (h/t TuttoJuve) that the Premier League side are prepared to pay the midfielder wages of around €10 million to lure him to the Premier League. Apparently Italian giants Juventus are...
CBS Sports
AC Milan vs. Inter Milan: Defensive systems the reason behind their struggles ahead of Supercoppa Italiana
AC Milan and Inter Milan face each other in the Supercoppa Italiana on Wednesday in Riyadh, and it's going to be a crucial match for both sides. Not only because it will be the first chance to win a trophy this season, but also because as things stand it's unlikely that one of the two teams will win the Serie A title this year considering how well Napoli are performing so far. Winning this title can shape the final perception of their whole season, as it happened for Inter Milan last campaign. Simone Inzaghi's side failed to win the Scudetto but managed to win both the Supercoppa and the Coppa Italia. Without those two trophies, the final considerations about their season were going to be much different.
The message that Antonio Conte is really trying to get across at Spurs
Unless Fulham, Brighton or Brentford get a wriggle on, this season’s Premier League top four is beginning to look like a done deal already. A gap has emerged, and we’d like to wish everyone else the best of luck in closing it. Who could bridge that gap? Not Chelsea, who have taken themselves off the gameboard to wait for Potterball to percolate, which it should do by 2029. Not Liverpool, once so entertaining but now such a grind to watch that the BBC has to punch up their tedious shenanigans with an uplifting bongo soundtrack. And not Southampton, who have almost certainly left it too late under self-appointed messiah Nathan Jones with their one-in-a-row sequence of result.
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
