ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Martin Odegaard is potentially the BEST midfielder in the Premier League right now, Marcus Rashford goes from strength-to-strength and Solly March tore Liverpool apart... but who tops this week's POWER RANKINGS?

The weekend saw us treated to another action-packed gameweek of Premier League matches and no shortage of drama. Twenty-one goals were scored across the 10 top-flight games in another enthralling set of fixtures. It was a derby-filled weekend, as Arsenal claimed the bragging rights in north London, and Manchester United...
chatsports.com

USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'

American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
chatsports.com

Jose Mourinho criticises Chelsea spending after buying £88m Mykhailo Mudryk

Jose Mourinho has aimed a dig at Chelsea over their widespread spending - the same day they signed Mykhailo Mudryk for £88million. Roma manager Mourinho - who had two spells in charge of the Blues - saw his side beat Fiorentina 2-0 thanks to a Paulo Dybala double on Sunday.
BBC

Tolaji Bola: Rotherham United loan defender to Bradford City until end of season

Rotherham United have loaned defender Tolaji Bola to League Two side Bradford City for the remainder of the season. Bola played two Championship games for his parent club this season but has been ruled out for much of the campaign by quad and then knee problems. The 24-year-old, who started...
Yardbarker

Newcastle ready to offer €10m-per-season to sign 27-year-old midfielder

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed (h/t TuttoJuve) that the Premier League side are prepared to pay the midfielder wages of around €10 million to lure him to the Premier League. Apparently Italian giants Juventus are...
CBS Sports

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan: Defensive systems the reason behind their struggles ahead of Supercoppa Italiana

AC Milan and Inter Milan face each other in the Supercoppa Italiana on Wednesday in Riyadh, and it's going to be a crucial match for both sides. Not only because it will be the first chance to win a trophy this season, but also because as things stand it's unlikely that one of the two teams will win the Serie A title this year considering how well Napoli are performing so far. Winning this title can shape the final perception of their whole season, as it happened for Inter Milan last campaign. Simone Inzaghi's side failed to win the Scudetto but managed to win both the Supercoppa and the Coppa Italia. Without those two trophies, the final considerations about their season were going to be much different.
The Guardian

The message that Antonio Conte is really trying to get across at Spurs

Unless Fulham, Brighton or Brentford get a wriggle on, this season’s Premier League top four is beginning to look like a done deal already. A gap has emerged, and we’d like to wish everyone else the best of luck in closing it. Who could bridge that gap? Not Chelsea, who have taken themselves off the gameboard to wait for Potterball to percolate, which it should do by 2029. Not Liverpool, once so entertaining but now such a grind to watch that the BBC has to punch up their tedious shenanigans with an uplifting bongo soundtrack. And not Southampton, who have almost certainly left it too late under self-appointed messiah Nathan Jones with their one-in-a-row sequence of result.
NBC Sports

Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy