coloradoboulevard.net
PART 2: Beyond the 710 – A Vision Shapes Up
Caltrans has relinquished the 50-plus acres, known as the North 710 Stub, back to the City of Pasadena. This presents a new opportunity for the City of Pasadena to reintegrate the stub into a future that does not include the 710 Freeway. (Read Part 1) Cooperation among South Pasadena,...
LGBTQ+ community center opens in downtown Los Angeles
DTLA PROUD is committed to celebrating everyone's story, spreading optimism, growing our community and expanding our definition of diversity.
CBS LA
38th Annual Kingdom Day Parade sees sunshine
Organizers of the 38th Annual Kingdom Day Parade were hoping the rain would lighten up Monday morning for visiting crowds along the route. By 10 a.m., the sun was shining through. For 38 years, the parade has been one of the biggest MLK Day celebrations in the country. The parade was disrupted due to the pandemic for the past two years.Parade Grand Marshal George C. Fatheree III, the attorney who represented the Bruce family in the Manhattan Beach Bruce's Beach case, spoke to KCAL News about Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy."We're here to celebrate him, to say 'Happy Birthday Dr....
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
spectrumnews1.com
Pizza City Fest rolls into LA Live this April
LOS ANGELES — It’s telling that the last delicious bite of pizza Steve Dolinsky enjoyed was in Los Angeles. Crafted from dough made with dried seaweed broth and topped with kimchi and bulgogi, the slice from Pi’ L.A. had “a beguiling flavor that you don’t find anywhere else.”
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Will Read “Sparks Like Stars”
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena Public Library announced their book selection for Pasadena’s 2023 One City, One Story community reading celebration. Sparks Like Stars by Nadia Hashimi is the 2023 One City, One Story selection. One City, One Story community programs will be held throughout March. An in-person conversation...
The Closest Supermoon In 1,000 Years Will Darken LA’s Skies This Week
The first new moon of 2023 will take place on Saturday, January 21. On the very same night we’ll be getting a “supermoon,” which is when the moon is at its closest to the earth. But this isn’t any ordinary supermoon; it’s the closest the moon will be to earth in the past 992 years, as well as the closest it will be for another 345 years! A new moon may not be visible since it is passing between the earth and the sun, but the darkened skies (and a forecast of zero cloud cover) will be perfect for watching the stars. Some great spots for stargazing include Griffith Observatory, Topanga State Park, Malibu Creek State Park, and the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. South Coast Botanic Garden is another good spot to take in the cosmos, especially with the Astra Lumina night walk currently taking place on their grounds.
WBUR
A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires
Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
foxla.com
8-year-old on MLK Day: 'Love always can beat hate because hate isn’t really that powerful'
LOS ANGELES - Long lines outside the Los Angeles Coliseum Monday were filled with volunteers of all ages, colors and backgrounds wanting to work on service projects for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. On a level above the field, LA Works offered up a chance to make things to help...
theeastsiderla.com
Echo Park customers rally to support Ms. Donut
Echo Park -- It’s hard to say how long the donut shop at Glendale Boulevard and Montana Street has been around. Now, it's also hard to say how much longer it’ll still stay open. Annenn and Sophany Nou, who’ve owned Ms. Donut for the last seven years, have...
foxla.com
Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement
LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
Headlines: A Hike with Goats in the SGV Mountains That Ends with All-You-Can-Eat ‘Goat Tacos’
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Valyermo: Angeles Crest Creamery is hosting a goat hike in the San Gabriel Mountains on Saturday, January 28, and...
KRMG
Actor Julian Sands missing in Southern California mountains
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — (AP) — Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including “A Room With a View,” has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday. Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday on a...
British actor Julian Sands goes missing while hiking in Mt. Baldy area
Authorities in San Bernardino County are searching for British actor Julian Sands who disappeared while hiking in the area of Mt. Baldy, a 10,000-foot peak northeast of Los Angeles, last week. Sands, 65, was reported missing by a friend on Friday and was believed to be somewhere along the Baldy Bowl Trail, a popular hike […]
Hollywood Flashback: The Flood of 1938 Sunk Houses, Roads and Hollywood
The death toll stands at 19 and counting after a series of winter storms have deluged Southern California since Christmas. For Los Angeles, things have not yet reached the catastrophic heights of the flood of 1938, which claimed 115 lives and caused $2 billion in damage. The pummeling began on Feb. 27 and did not let up until March 3, at which point 32 inches of rain — nearly a year’s worth of precipitation — had fallen. (For comparison, about 13 inches have accumulated since Dec. 25, 50 percent more than normal.) The flooding “gutted farmlands, ruined roads, shattered communications,...
Live Design
Long Beach Jazz Festival Hosts A Waterside, Music-Filled Weekend With JBL Professional Solutions
LONG BEACH, Calif.—To ensure clear, impactful live sound with wide, even coverage for the Long Beach Jazz Festival, AV integrator Flag Systems deployed a dynamic selection of JBL Professional solutions. Featuring headliners Robert Glasper, Ledisi and Sergio Mendes, 2022’s Long Beach Jazz Festival took place at Rainbow Lagoon Park...
NBC Los Angeles
Dragons Are Flying for the Natural History Museum
A giant, fire-breathing dragon, the sort of scale-covered behemoth that boasts a vast wing span and a penchant for dramatic landings, instantly attracts attention. Wizards, too, pique our shared interest, as do robots, monsters, and superheroes. But the knowledge that an institution devoted to science will give ample and admiring...
Kriz: Another 45 People Died Homeless in OC in December, 488 for the Year. Now, After 2 Weeks of Rain, What’s Next?
Another 45 people died “without fixed abode” in Orange County in December 2022. Their names are:. Walfre POZGONZALEZ who died on December 1st in Anaheim. Hotai GASTON who died on December 1st in San Clemente. David CAHOON who died on December 2nd in Orange. Jesus MURRIETA CEBREROS who...
L.A. Weekly
Weird Facts about LA even Angelenos May Not Know
1. The original name of Los Angeles was a mouthful. If you think Los Angeles has always been the name of the city, then you’re in for a treat! LA is as American as it can get, so it’s going to be mind-boggling to find out that the city never had an English name from the get-go.
LA Council Vetoes Denial of Permit for Proposed South LA Hotel
The City Council Tuesday vetoed the denial of a permit for a 168-room Marriott Hotel in South Los Angeles, sending the matter back to the South Los Angeles Area Planning Commission for reconsideration and to the council's planning committee for further review.
