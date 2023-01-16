The first new moon of 2023 will take place on Saturday, January 21. On the very same night we’ll be getting a “supermoon,” which is when the moon is at its closest to the earth. But this isn’t any ordinary supermoon; it’s the closest the moon will be to earth in the past 992 years, as well as the closest it will be for another 345 years! A new moon may not be visible since it is passing between the earth and the sun, but the darkened skies (and a forecast of zero cloud cover) will be perfect for watching the stars. Some great spots for stargazing include Griffith Observatory, Topanga State Park, Malibu Creek State Park, and the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. South Coast Botanic Garden is another good spot to take in the cosmos, especially with the Astra Lumina night walk currently taking place on their grounds.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO