ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) acquires property in Chemung County. The conservation organization has added 2 acres, including 190 feet of riverfront on the Chemung River, in the Town of Big Flats. The newly acquired parcel will be transferred to the New York State DEC along with 211 acres of adjacent land acquired by FLLT in 2019 as an addition to the Big Flats Wildlife Management Area. The most recently acquired land will improve outdoor recreation by providing public access to the river. In preventing the properties from being developed, FLLT is safeguarding scenic views of the river between Big Flats and Elmira and the ecosystems within.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO