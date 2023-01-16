Read full article on original website
thehomepagenetwork.com
Bradford-Tioga Head Start Gives Back
Giving, makes us all feel good. There is no time that giving is more prevalent than during the holidays. Choosing the right way to give or the right place to give is usually the hardest part. Jill Wood, BTHS, Inc. Information Systems Coordinator ready to load up the overflowing cart...
thehomepagenetwork.com
Ag Happening: Wellsboro Students Win At PA Farm Show
The Grand Canyon FFA chapter had a very successful week at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, January 7th – 14th in Harrisburg, PA. The chapter had a variety of members participating throughout the week and achieved great things throughout the event. On today’s Ag Happenings, members were interviewed about some of their successes and what their achievements meant to them.
Nationally Recognized Broome Tioga Sports Center Put Up for Sale
From motocross, mud bogs, ATV's, UTV's, hare scrambles, demolition derbies, supercross, autocross and more, for 40 years, the Broome Tioga Sports Center has entertained the Southern Tier, but those days could be coming to an end. In a post on the Broome Tioga Sports Center Facebook page, Tom Hurd and...
whcuradio.com
Finger Lakes Land Trust acquires riverfront property in Chemung County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) acquires property in Chemung County. The conservation organization has added 2 acres, including 190 feet of riverfront on the Chemung River, in the Town of Big Flats. The newly acquired parcel will be transferred to the New York State DEC along with 211 acres of adjacent land acquired by FLLT in 2019 as an addition to the Big Flats Wildlife Management Area. The most recently acquired land will improve outdoor recreation by providing public access to the river. In preventing the properties from being developed, FLLT is safeguarding scenic views of the river between Big Flats and Elmira and the ecosystems within.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira residents unhappy with departure of Police Chief Alvernaz
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Kris Thorne was was expected to be appointed Interim Police Chief by Elmira City Council Tuesday night, after former Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz was removed from the position last week. However, city council voted to delay that decision until a future meeting. Several residents spoke during...
Cause determined in fatal Schuyler County crash
The Schuyler County Sheriff's Office has released the cause of a crash that happened last Thursday on Route 79 in the Town of Hector.
Missing Pennsylvania brothers found dead in reservoir with fishing poles
Luzerne County, Pa. — Divers found two men in the water still with their fishing poles at Pike's Creek Reservoir after a search that lasted over a week. Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was reported missing to state police on January 9. Family members also told police that both Daniel and Kris Fisk, 58, of Harveys Lake, had not been seen or heard from since Jan. 4 Pike's Creek Reservoir...
Gas restored to hundreds in Steuben County after outage
UPDATE: The Steuben County Office of Emergency Management has issued a statement regarding a natural gas service outage Monday night that affected hundreds of residents. The release is as follows: Natural gas service has been restored to more than 444 services in the Town of Wayne,Tyrone (Schuyler County) and Barrington (Yates County) with the remaining […]
Jo-Ann Fabrics Store Moving To Another Location
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WNBF and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Lycoming County prosecutor announces district judge candidacy
Muncy, Pa. — A prosecutor with the Lycoming County District Attorney's office will run for a recently-vacated district judge seat. Kirsten A. Gardner has announced her intention to seek the nomination for magisterial district judge in District 29-3-03, which was previously held by Jon E. Kemp, who retired on Jan. 3. “I thank Judge Kemp for his service to our community,” said Kirsten Gardner “And, I am excited to announce...
One person dead in Beaver Dams weekend garage fire
BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire in Beaver Dams that left a person dead over the weekend is under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a structure fire on Hornby Road early in the morning on January 15, 2023. While trying to put out the blaze, […]
$10K fishing boat snagged from Bradford County home
WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information regarding a Bradford County home burglary where over $12,000 worth of items were reported stolen. According to PSP Towanda, troopers responded to a home on Battle Creek Road in Windham Township for a report of a burglary that occurred between midnight on […]
600 without gas in Steuben County; warming stations open
JAN. 17 UPDATE: Steuben County Emergency Services Director Tim Marshall said that by noon on January 17, crews had restored service to most customers. The rest are expected to get gas again by the end of the day. Marshall said the gas outage was caused by a supply issue, but he wasn’t able to confirm […]
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Sheriff’s Report
On Jan. 6, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 24 year-old Marice A. Bell, of Apalachin, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree and the class A misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following the investigation of a child abuse complaint. Bell is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person who is less than seven years old. Bell was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and released on his own recognizance. Bell is scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Pat Hogan at a later date.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: January 9 to 15
During the week of Monday, January 9th to Sunday, January 15th, the Owego Police Department had 85 service calls, 7 arrests, 7 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 16 traffic tickets. A Groton, NY man was given first aid and taken to a hospital after he was discovered to be suffering...
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 2, 2023 through Jan. 8, 2023 there were 55 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 15 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Lucas C. Corwin, age 32 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested...
NewsChannel 36
Body discovered in Schuyler County garage fire
ORANGE, N.Y. (WENY) -- Local and state officials have launched an investigation after a body was discovered inside a garage by firefighters responding to a fire on Hornby Road on Jan. 15th. According to the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office, members of the Beaver Dams Volunteer Fire Department discovered the body during efforts to put a garage fire out in the early morning.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Clyde Peeling's Reptiland in Allenwood Pennsylvania
Clyde Peeling's Reptiland in Allenwood, Pennsylvania. The Reptiland facility features forty reptiles and amphibians in simulated habitats. The aquariums are clean, well-maintained, and exciting to look at. The Reptiland Zoo is also home to the Flashlight Safari, which is a fun and informative show for young and old. The most important part is seeing these animals at close quarters.
New York drug trafficker faces up to 36 years in PA prison
Bradford County, Pa. — A New York man who was apprehended at a Sayre, Pa. Best Western Hotel with large quantities of drugs was sentenced in Bradford County on Thursday. He could spend up to 36 years in prison for his crimes. Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, NY, was found guilty by a Bradford County jury in November of 2022 of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over...
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven woman sentenced in missing child case
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse has announced that Gwen Ardner, 38, of W. Main Street, Lock Haven was sentenced Monday morning by Clinton County Court President Judge Craig Miller. While Ardner was pleading for probation and no jail time, the Commonwealth argued for a...
