ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, PA

Comments / 0

Related
thehomepagenetwork.com

Bradford-Tioga Head Start Gives Back

Giving, makes us all feel good. There is no time that giving is more prevalent than during the holidays. Choosing the right way to give or the right place to give is usually the hardest part. Jill Wood, BTHS, Inc. Information Systems Coordinator ready to load up the overflowing cart...
BLOSSBURG, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Ag Happening: Wellsboro Students Win At PA Farm Show

The Grand Canyon FFA chapter had a very successful week at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, January 7th – 14th in Harrisburg, PA. The chapter had a variety of members participating throughout the week and achieved great things throughout the event. On today’s Ag Happenings, members were interviewed about some of their successes and what their achievements meant to them.
WELLSBORO, PA
whcuradio.com

Finger Lakes Land Trust acquires riverfront property in Chemung County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) acquires property in Chemung County. The conservation organization has added 2 acres, including 190 feet of riverfront on the Chemung River, in the Town of Big Flats. The newly acquired parcel will be transferred to the New York State DEC along with 211 acres of adjacent land acquired by FLLT in 2019 as an addition to the Big Flats Wildlife Management Area. The most recently acquired land will improve outdoor recreation by providing public access to the river. In preventing the properties from being developed, FLLT is safeguarding scenic views of the river between Big Flats and Elmira and the ecosystems within.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira residents unhappy with departure of Police Chief Alvernaz

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Kris Thorne was was expected to be appointed Interim Police Chief by Elmira City Council Tuesday night, after former Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz was removed from the position last week. However, city council voted to delay that decision until a future meeting. Several residents spoke during...
ELMIRA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Missing Pennsylvania brothers found dead in reservoir with fishing poles

Luzerne County, Pa. — Divers found two men in the water still with their fishing poles at Pike's Creek Reservoir after a search that lasted over a week. Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was reported missing to state police on January 9. Family members also told police that both Daniel and Kris Fisk, 58, of Harveys Lake, had not been seen or heard from since Jan. 4 Pike's Creek Reservoir...
NOXEN, PA
News 8 WROC

Gas restored to hundreds in Steuben County after outage

UPDATE: The Steuben County Office of Emergency Management has issued a statement regarding a natural gas service outage Monday night that affected hundreds of residents. The release is as follows: Natural gas service has been restored to more than 444 services in the Town of Wayne,Tyrone (Schuyler County) and Barrington (Yates County) with the remaining […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County prosecutor announces district judge candidacy

Muncy, Pa. — A prosecutor with the Lycoming County District Attorney's office will run for a recently-vacated district judge seat. Kirsten A. Gardner has announced her intention to seek the nomination for magisterial district judge in District 29-3-03, which was previously held by Jon E. Kemp, who retired on Jan. 3. “I thank Judge Kemp for his service to our community,” said Kirsten Gardner “And, I am excited to announce...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

One person dead in Beaver Dams weekend garage fire

BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire in Beaver Dams that left a person dead over the weekend is under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a structure fire on Hornby Road early in the morning on January 15, 2023. While trying to put out the blaze, […]
BEAVER DAMS, NY
WBRE

$10K fishing boat snagged from Bradford County home

WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information regarding a Bradford County home burglary where over $12,000 worth of items were reported stolen. According to PSP Towanda, troopers responded to a home on Battle Creek Road in Windham Township for a report of a burglary that occurred between midnight on […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On Jan. 6, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 24 year-old Marice A. Bell, of Apalachin, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree and the class A misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following the investigation of a child abuse complaint. Bell is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person who is less than seven years old. Bell was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and released on his own recognizance. Bell is scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Pat Hogan at a later date.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: January 9 to 15

During the week of Monday, January 9th to Sunday, January 15th, the Owego Police Department had 85 service calls, 7 arrests, 7 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 16 traffic tickets. A Groton, NY man was given first aid and taken to a hospital after he was discovered to be suffering...
OWEGO, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 2, 2023 through Jan. 8, 2023 there were 55 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 15 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Lucas C. Corwin, age 32 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested...
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Body discovered in Schuyler County garage fire

ORANGE, N.Y. (WENY) -- Local and state officials have launched an investigation after a body was discovered inside a garage by firefighters responding to a fire on Hornby Road on Jan. 15th. According to the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office, members of the Beaver Dams Volunteer Fire Department discovered the body during efforts to put a garage fire out in the early morning.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
eastcoasttraveller.com

Clyde Peeling's Reptiland in Allenwood Pennsylvania

Clyde Peeling's Reptiland in Allenwood, Pennsylvania. The Reptiland facility features forty reptiles and amphibians in simulated habitats. The aquariums are clean, well-maintained, and exciting to look at. The Reptiland Zoo is also home to the Flashlight Safari, which is a fun and informative show for young and old. The most important part is seeing these animals at close quarters.
ALLENWOOD, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New York drug trafficker faces up to 36 years in PA prison

Bradford County, Pa. — A New York man who was apprehended at a Sayre, Pa. Best Western Hotel with large quantities of drugs was sentenced in Bradford County on Thursday. He could spend up to 36 years in prison for his crimes. Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, NY, was found guilty by a Bradford County jury in November of 2022 of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over...
SAYRE, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven woman sentenced in missing child case

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse has announced that Gwen Ardner, 38, of W. Main Street, Lock Haven was sentenced Monday morning by Clinton County Court President Judge Craig Miller. While Ardner was pleading for probation and no jail time, the Commonwealth argued for a...
LOCK HAVEN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy