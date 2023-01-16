Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
Related
New apartment complex, houses proposed at suburban retail center
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A new apartment complex and subdivision are being proposed at an existing retail-focused development in west St. Louis County. Developer Greenberg Development Co. has submitted plans to rezone 11.8 acres at 16720, 16780 and 16700 Main St., along with 16795 and 16727 Manchester Road, at the Town Center development in Wildwood. A public hearing on the project will be held Tuesday night by the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Commission.
myleaderpaper.com
Herky P&Z recommends approval for Love’s truck stop
After three hours of public comments and discussions, the Herculaneum Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday to recommend approval of two requests from the Love’s Travel Stops company to build a truck stop west of I-55 and north of McNutt Street and Providence Way. The P&Z Commission advises the...
KMOV
Wildwood mayor announces plans to run for Missouri Senate seat
WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – The Mayor of Wildwood has announced his plans to run for the Missouri Senate District 15 seat. Jim Bowlin has been the city’s mayor since 2016. His second term in the position will end in 2024. “Crime is hitting everyone in the District and...
KMOV
Local property owner promises ceasefire after neighbors complained of constant gunfire
WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- The owner of a shooting range that caused controversy in a local town has now made a written promise to cease fire. It’s a story News 4 Investigates broke on January 5. Now, News 4 is learning that Wildwood city leaders had previous doubts about the business owner but granted him a license anyway.
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine. While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine,...
Washington Missourian
Union roller rink to reopen as Piccadilly Palace
Union’s roller skating rink is going from nothing fancy to a palace. The Nothing Fancy Rink, located just south of East Central College at 181 Audrey Lane, was recently purchased by Scott Schuh, who also owns Heartland Discount Pharmacy and No. 1 Laundromat in Union. Schuh has started remodeling the building and plans to add 10,000 to 12,000 square feet to the 24,000 square-foot skating rink.
northwestmoinfo.com
Democrat Lawmaker Files ‘Red Flag’ Bill in Missouri House
(Missourinet) A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file...
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
Aldermanic candidate proposes disarming traffic police in push to de-escalate officer interactions
ST. LOUIS — Candidates running for alderman are pitching their ideas to make St. Louis a safer city. One of those ideas, to disarm traffic officers, is prompting new warnings that it could backfire. Democratic activist Michael Browning said he would push to strip traffic police of their service...
timesnewspapers.com
“It Takes A Village ... Or Two”
A long life is promised to no one and no one knows this better than the Lieber/Haupt family of Webster Groves. For this family, 2022 was filled with unfathomable loss, subsequent challenges and yes, even some blessings. Krista and Dave Lieber were busy operating their third-generation industrial-sized tooling business, Profile...
Des Peres’ plan for deer hunting at park using sharpshooter rifles concerns residents
Some Des Peres residents are upset over the city’s plans for a deer hunt using sharpshooters with rifles.
RFT Reviews the Week January 9 to 15, 2023
Flights are grounded (again), Lisa Marie Presley dies and chaos on I-55
In Hazelwood's $8.2M Experiment, the Teachers Are Miles Away, on a Screen
This year, the St. Louis County district quietly began using for-profit company Stride to provide on-screen instruction — with temps to maintain order in the classroom
St. Louis American
A class in prosecutorial misconduct
The Honorable David C. Mason made the wise decision last month to allow Lamar Johnson’s hearing to be livestreamed. The world had a ring-side seat to the prosecutorial corruption that was rampant in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office during the crack-cocaine epidemic. This was a time when racking up convictions, by any means necessary, reigned supreme. The incestuous relationship between police and prosecutors went unchecked.
KMOV
Man wanted in St. Louis City gas station homicide found hiding in shed in Wentzville mobile home park
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - St. Charles County law enforcement officers have arrested a man wanted for a January homicide in St. Louis City after he was found hiding in a backyard shed in Wentzville. Police said Brett Kress, 26, was wanted in connection with a homicide on January 7...
labortribune.com
IBEW Local 1 bannering new Lake St. Louis apartment complex
SHAME ON MIDAS CONSTRUCTION – IBEW Local 1 is bannering a new apartment complex at 3220 Technology Drive in Lake St. Louis because its general contractor, Midas Construction, is using Streib Electric, a non-union subcontractor that pays far below area standard wages and benefits negotiated by Local 1 for electrical work. Last month, Local 1 bannered another apartment complex Midas is working on in St. Peters for the same reason. Taking the message to the public in Lake St. Louis last week were (from left) Rick Dinnella and Steve Payer along with Scabby the Rat. – IBEW Local 1 photo.
In-N-Out Burger Is Going to Be Within Driving Distance of St. Louis
It's time to start dreaming of animal-style fries
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
mymoinfo.com
MoDOT 2023 Scheduled Road Work in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Other than the start of the I-55 expansion, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has three large scale projects planned for this year. MoDOT Engineer Stephen O’Connor says the number of road work plans are down this year; however, the projects they do have planned are going to require more time and workforce power.
KMOV
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
Comments / 0