Kirkwood, MO

5 On Your Side

New apartment complex, houses proposed at suburban retail center

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A new apartment complex and subdivision are being proposed at an existing retail-focused development in west St. Louis County. Developer Greenberg Development Co. has submitted plans to rezone 11.8 acres at 16720, 16780 and 16700 Main St., along with 16795 and 16727 Manchester Road, at the Town Center development in Wildwood. A public hearing on the project will be held Tuesday night by the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Commission.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Herky P&Z recommends approval for Love’s truck stop

After three hours of public comments and discussions, the Herculaneum Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday to recommend approval of two requests from the Love’s Travel Stops company to build a truck stop west of I-55 and north of McNutt Street and Providence Way. The P&Z Commission advises the...
HERCULANEUM, MO
KMOV

Wildwood mayor announces plans to run for Missouri Senate seat

WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – The Mayor of Wildwood has announced his plans to run for the Missouri Senate District 15 seat. Jim Bowlin has been the city’s mayor since 2016. His second term in the position will end in 2024. “Crime is hitting everyone in the District and...
WILDWOOD, MO
Washington Missourian

Union roller rink to reopen as Piccadilly Palace

Union’s roller skating rink is going from nothing fancy to a palace. The Nothing Fancy Rink, located just south of East Central College at 181 Audrey Lane, was recently purchased by Scott Schuh, who also owns Heartland Discount Pharmacy and No. 1 Laundromat in Union. Schuh has started remodeling the building and plans to add 10,000 to 12,000 square feet to the 24,000 square-foot skating rink.
UNION, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Democrat Lawmaker Files ‘Red Flag’ Bill in Missouri House

(Missourinet) A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file...
MISSOURI STATE
timesnewspapers.com

“It Takes A Village ... Or Two”

A long life is promised to no one and no one knows this better than the Lieber/Haupt family of Webster Groves. For this family, 2022 was filled with unfathomable loss, subsequent challenges and yes, even some blessings. Krista and Dave Lieber were busy operating their third-generation industrial-sized tooling business, Profile...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
St. Louis American

A class in prosecutorial misconduct

The Honorable David C. Mason made the wise decision last month to allow Lamar Johnson’s hearing to be livestreamed. The world had a ring-side seat to the prosecutorial corruption that was rampant in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office during the crack-cocaine epidemic. This was a time when racking up convictions, by any means necessary, reigned supreme. The incestuous relationship between police and prosecutors went unchecked.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
labortribune.com

IBEW Local 1 bannering new Lake St. Louis apartment complex

SHAME ON MIDAS CONSTRUCTION – IBEW Local 1 is bannering a new apartment complex at 3220 Technology Drive in Lake St. Louis because its general contractor, Midas Construction, is using Streib Electric, a non-union subcontractor that pays far below area standard wages and benefits negotiated by Local 1 for electrical work. Last month, Local 1 bannered another apartment complex Midas is working on in St. Peters for the same reason. Taking the message to the public in Lake St. Louis last week were (from left) Rick Dinnella and Steve Payer along with Scabby the Rat. – IBEW Local 1 photo.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

MoDOT 2023 Scheduled Road Work in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) Other than the start of the I-55 expansion, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has three large scale projects planned for this year. MoDOT Engineer Stephen O’Connor says the number of road work plans are down this year; however, the projects they do have planned are going to require more time and workforce power.
KMOV

Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

