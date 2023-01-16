Read full article on original website
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
Fatal tree incident does not add up, expert says
A tree expert says it was no accident that killed a Normandy city worker trimming trees last Monday.
New apartment complex, houses proposed at suburban retail center
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A new apartment complex and subdivision are being proposed at an existing retail-focused development in west St. Louis County. Developer Greenberg Development Co. has submitted plans to rezone 11.8 acres at 16720, 16780 and 16700 Main St., along with 16795 and 16727 Manchester Road, at the Town Center development in Wildwood. A public hearing on the project will be held Tuesday night by the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Commission.
This Strange Looking Building Just Named the Ugliest in Missouri
Missouri has some great architecture from St. Louis Arch to Union Station in Kansas City, but there is one building that has a lot of us scratching our heads wondering what it was built for. The St. Louis Compton Hill Water Tower is a massive 179 feet tower in the...
Fast-growing, chicken-wing restaurant chain plans first move into St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Atomic Wings, a New York-based, chicken-wing restaurant chain, is set to break into Missouri with as many as 10 locations, the first coming later this year to the St. Louis region. The restaurant, which opened its first location in New York City in 1989, began franchising...
stljewishlight.org
Meet Gerald Axelbaum, the Jewish “Burn Boss” of Olivette
The plume of smoke rising above the western edge of Olivette on Tuesday, Jan. 10th was not a sign of trouble. It was a controlled burn at the Stacy Park prairie, a three-acre tract of land behind the reservoir. Once a year or so, the prairie undergoes a burn to help native plants thrive and minimize invasive plants.
KMOV
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
stljewishlight.org
Bridge Bread Bakery is finding hope in the baking of bagels
Bridge Bread Bakery‘s New York-style kettle-boiled bagels are chewy, delicious, free from preservatives or strange additives. They are made in the traditional New York style beginning with the careful mixing of ingredients, kneading the dough by hand, letting it rise, then boiling and baking. But these bagels are made with something extra; a pinch of hope.
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri
If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
KMOV
Saint Louis Zoo’s research team looks at how some animals responded to lack of visitors during pandemic
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Saint Louis Zoo’s research team is focused on visitor impacts on some animals. The team studied how the behavior of polar bears, grizzly bears, gorillas, and the banteng changed when the Zoo was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the animals spent more time in shaded structures or areas away from the visitor viewing areas. When visitors came back to the Zoo, the animals moved closer to the viewing areas.
West Newsmagazine
Houlihan's former Creve Coeur site to become Mexican Barrel House Restaurant
It’s official. On Jan. 9, the Creve Coeur City Council voted unanimously to welcome the Mexican Barrel House Restaurant into the community. A conditional use permit was granted for the 9,044-square-foot site in the general commercial district at 1085 N. Mason Road. The site was previously occupied by Houlihan’s, which closed its doors for good on Dec. 30, 2019. The new restaurant is set to feature a minimum of 198 indoor and 84 outdoor seats.
Hartmann: They Shoot White Elephants, Don't They?
St. Louis cannot save its downtown by betting on dead skyscrapers like the AT&T building
Hundreds celebrate life of automotive icon Frank Bommarito
Hundreds of people gathered inside the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on Tuesday to celebrate the life of local automotive icon Frank Bommarito.
Helping hand leads to laughs on FOX 2 traffic hit
ST. LOUIS – We had a funny moment on FOX 2 this morning. Our traffic anchor, Amelia Mugavero, was having a technical difficulty. Our news anchor, John Pertzborn, helped her out. He used a method known as the “Fonzie Touch” to help fix the map. This refers to the way one Happy Day’s character would turn on the jukebox.
Attention Book Lovers: The J's Used Book Sale Returns This Month
The sale features 600 boxes of books priced to move
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro shop offers off-beaten-path items
The Back Rhodes Mercantile shop, which opened Jan. 8 at 10661 Business 21 in Hillsboro carries lots of out-of-the-ordinary items, co-owner April Rhodes said. “We have all kinds of different things for different people,” she said. “We have handmade crafts and gifts. We also have boutique-style items. We offer things you don’t find in a department store.”
In-N-Out Burger Is Going to Be Within Driving Distance of St. Louis
It's time to start dreaming of animal-style fries
rejournals.com
St. Louis’ Chapters Living makes pair of additions
St. Louis-based Chapters Living, a seniors living organization with a focus on memory care and assisted living, is growing its team with the addition of Rebecca Kaufmann and Tyler Brady. Kaufmann joins Chapters as senior vice president of quality of life and memory support. She brings more than 16 years...
5 Top: New York-Style Pizzas in St. Louis, Chosen by our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes.
KMOV
Local property owner promises ceasefire after neighbors complained of constant gunfire
WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- The owner of a shooting range that caused controversy in a local town has now made a written promise to cease fire. It’s a story News 4 Investigates broke on January 5. Now, News 4 is learning that Wildwood city leaders had previous doubts about the business owner but granted him a license anyway.
KMOV
Man wanted in St. Louis City gas station homicide found hiding in shed in Wentzville mobile home park
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - St. Charles County law enforcement officers have arrested a man wanted for a January homicide in St. Louis City after he was found hiding in a backyard shed in Wentzville. Police said Brett Kress, 26, was wanted in connection with a homicide on January 7...
