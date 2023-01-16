ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, MO

5 On Your Side

New apartment complex, houses proposed at suburban retail center

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A new apartment complex and subdivision are being proposed at an existing retail-focused development in west St. Louis County. Developer Greenberg Development Co. has submitted plans to rezone 11.8 acres at 16720, 16780 and 16700 Main St., along with 16795 and 16727 Manchester Road, at the Town Center development in Wildwood. A public hearing on the project will be held Tuesday night by the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Commission.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
stljewishlight.org

Meet Gerald Axelbaum, the Jewish “Burn Boss” of Olivette

The plume of smoke rising above the western edge of Olivette on Tuesday, Jan. 10th was not a sign of trouble. It was a controlled burn at the Stacy Park prairie, a three-acre tract of land behind the reservoir. Once a year or so, the prairie undergoes a burn to help native plants thrive and minimize invasive plants.
OLIVETTE, MO
KMOV

Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Bridge Bread Bakery is finding hope in the baking of bagels

Bridge Bread Bakery‘s New York-style kettle-boiled bagels are chewy, delicious, free from preservatives or strange additives. They are made in the traditional New York style beginning with the careful mixing of ingredients, kneading the dough by hand, letting it rise, then boiling and baking. But these bagels are made with something extra; a pinch of hope.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KISS 106

This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri

If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO
KMOV

Saint Louis Zoo’s research team looks at how some animals responded to lack of visitors during pandemic

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Saint Louis Zoo’s research team is focused on visitor impacts on some animals. The team studied how the behavior of polar bears, grizzly bears, gorillas, and the banteng changed when the Zoo was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the animals spent more time in shaded structures or areas away from the visitor viewing areas. When visitors came back to the Zoo, the animals moved closer to the viewing areas.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
West Newsmagazine

Houlihan's former Creve Coeur site to become Mexican Barrel House Restaurant

It’s official. On Jan. 9, the Creve Coeur City Council voted unanimously to welcome the Mexican Barrel House Restaurant into the community. A conditional use permit was granted for the 9,044-square-foot site in the general commercial district at 1085 N. Mason Road. The site was previously occupied by Houlihan’s, which closed its doors for good on Dec. 30, 2019. The new restaurant is set to feature a minimum of 198 indoor and 84 outdoor seats.
CREVE COEUR, MO
FOX2Now

Helping hand leads to laughs on FOX 2 traffic hit

ST. LOUIS – We had a funny moment on FOX 2 this morning. Our traffic anchor, Amelia Mugavero, was having a technical difficulty. Our news anchor, John Pertzborn, helped her out. He used a method known as the “Fonzie Touch” to help fix the map. This refers to the way one Happy Day’s character would turn on the jukebox.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro shop offers off-beaten-path items

The Back Rhodes Mercantile shop, which opened Jan. 8 at 10661 Business 21 in Hillsboro carries lots of out-of-the-ordinary items, co-owner April Rhodes said. “We have all kinds of different things for different people,” she said. “We have handmade crafts and gifts. We also have boutique-style items. We offer things you don’t find in a department store.”
HILLSBORO, MO
rejournals.com

St. Louis’ Chapters Living makes pair of additions

St. Louis-based Chapters Living, a seniors living organization with a focus on memory care and assisted living, is growing its team with the addition of Rebecca Kaufmann and Tyler Brady. Kaufmann joins Chapters as senior vice president of quality of life and memory support. She brings more than 16 years...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

