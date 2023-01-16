ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Peres, MO

5 On Your Side

New apartment complex, houses proposed at suburban retail center

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A new apartment complex and subdivision are being proposed at an existing retail-focused development in west St. Louis County. Developer Greenberg Development Co. has submitted plans to rezone 11.8 acres at 16720, 16780 and 16700 Main St., along with 16795 and 16727 Manchester Road, at the Town Center development in Wildwood. A public hearing on the project will be held Tuesday night by the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Commission.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Herky P&Z recommends approval for Love’s truck stop

After three hours of public comments and discussions, the Herculaneum Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday to recommend approval of two requests from the Love’s Travel Stops company to build a truck stop west of I-55 and north of McNutt Street and Providence Way. The P&Z Commission advises the...
HERCULANEUM, MO
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto council approves contractor for multipurpose field

A new multipurpose turf field is coming to De Soto. De Soto City Council members voted 4-0 on Dec. 19 to award a $3,158,952 contract to ATG Sports in Festus to build the multipurpose field off Vineland School Road next to the De Soto Athletic Complex. The property where the...
DE SOTO, MO
KMOV

Wildwood mayor announces plans to run for Missouri Senate seat

WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – The Mayor of Wildwood has announced his plans to run for the Missouri Senate District 15 seat. Jim Bowlin has been the city’s mayor since 2016. His second term in the position will end in 2024. “Crime is hitting everyone in the District and...
WILDWOOD, MO
West Newsmagazine

Houlihan's former Creve Coeur site to become Mexican Barrel House Restaurant

It’s official. On Jan. 9, the Creve Coeur City Council voted unanimously to welcome the Mexican Barrel House Restaurant into the community. A conditional use permit was granted for the 9,044-square-foot site in the general commercial district at 1085 N. Mason Road. The site was previously occupied by Houlihan’s, which closed its doors for good on Dec. 30, 2019. The new restaurant is set to feature a minimum of 198 indoor and 84 outdoor seats.
CREVE COEUR, MO
labortribune.com

IBEW Local 1 bannering new Lake St. Louis apartment complex

SHAME ON MIDAS CONSTRUCTION – IBEW Local 1 is bannering a new apartment complex at 3220 Technology Drive in Lake St. Louis because its general contractor, Midas Construction, is using Streib Electric, a non-union subcontractor that pays far below area standard wages and benefits negotiated by Local 1 for electrical work. Last month, Local 1 bannered another apartment complex Midas is working on in St. Peters for the same reason. Taking the message to the public in Lake St. Louis last week were (from left) Rick Dinnella and Steve Payer along with Scabby the Rat. – IBEW Local 1 photo.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

MoDOT 2023 Scheduled Road Work in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) Other than the start of the I-55 expansion, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has three large scale projects planned for this year. MoDOT Engineer Stephen O’Connor says the number of road work plans are down this year; however, the projects they do have planned are going to require more time and workforce power.
stljewishlight.org

Meet Gerald Axelbaum, the Jewish “Burn Boss” of Olivette

The plume of smoke rising above the western edge of Olivette on Tuesday, Jan. 10th was not a sign of trouble. It was a controlled burn at the Stacy Park prairie, a three-acre tract of land behind the reservoir. Once a year or so, the prairie undergoes a burn to help native plants thrive and minimize invasive plants.
OLIVETTE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Vandals tamper with fire hydrant in Festus

(Festus) Festus Police are asking the public for information after vandals tampered with a fire hydrant on Shapiro Drive early Tuesday morning. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says as a result thousands of gallons of water was released. My MO Info · KJ011723A. According to a social media post...
FESTUS, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Democrat Lawmaker Files ‘Red Flag’ Bill in Missouri House

(Missourinet) A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file...
MISSOURI STATE
KISS 106

This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri

If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO

