Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
Related
New apartment complex, houses proposed at suburban retail center
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A new apartment complex and subdivision are being proposed at an existing retail-focused development in west St. Louis County. Developer Greenberg Development Co. has submitted plans to rezone 11.8 acres at 16720, 16780 and 16700 Main St., along with 16795 and 16727 Manchester Road, at the Town Center development in Wildwood. A public hearing on the project will be held Tuesday night by the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Commission.
myleaderpaper.com
Herky P&Z recommends approval for Love’s truck stop
After three hours of public comments and discussions, the Herculaneum Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday to recommend approval of two requests from the Love’s Travel Stops company to build a truck stop west of I-55 and north of McNutt Street and Providence Way. The P&Z Commission advises the...
KMOV
Local property owner promises ceasefire after neighbors complained of constant gunfire
WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- The owner of a shooting range that caused controversy in a local town has now made a written promise to cease fire. It’s a story News 4 Investigates broke on January 5. Now, News 4 is learning that Wildwood city leaders had previous doubts about the business owner but granted him a license anyway.
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto council approves contractor for multipurpose field
A new multipurpose turf field is coming to De Soto. De Soto City Council members voted 4-0 on Dec. 19 to award a $3,158,952 contract to ATG Sports in Festus to build the multipurpose field off Vineland School Road next to the De Soto Athletic Complex. The property where the...
KMOV
Wildwood mayor announces plans to run for Missouri Senate seat
WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – The Mayor of Wildwood has announced his plans to run for the Missouri Senate District 15 seat. Jim Bowlin has been the city’s mayor since 2016. His second term in the position will end in 2024. “Crime is hitting everyone in the District and...
West Newsmagazine
Houlihan's former Creve Coeur site to become Mexican Barrel House Restaurant
It’s official. On Jan. 9, the Creve Coeur City Council voted unanimously to welcome the Mexican Barrel House Restaurant into the community. A conditional use permit was granted for the 9,044-square-foot site in the general commercial district at 1085 N. Mason Road. The site was previously occupied by Houlihan’s, which closed its doors for good on Dec. 30, 2019. The new restaurant is set to feature a minimum of 198 indoor and 84 outdoor seats.
Des Peres’ plan for deer hunting at park using sharpshooter rifles concerns residents
Some Des Peres residents are upset over the city’s plans for a deer hunt using sharpshooters with rifles.
labortribune.com
IBEW Local 1 bannering new Lake St. Louis apartment complex
SHAME ON MIDAS CONSTRUCTION – IBEW Local 1 is bannering a new apartment complex at 3220 Technology Drive in Lake St. Louis because its general contractor, Midas Construction, is using Streib Electric, a non-union subcontractor that pays far below area standard wages and benefits negotiated by Local 1 for electrical work. Last month, Local 1 bannered another apartment complex Midas is working on in St. Peters for the same reason. Taking the message to the public in Lake St. Louis last week were (from left) Rick Dinnella and Steve Payer along with Scabby the Rat. – IBEW Local 1 photo.
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
mymoinfo.com
MoDOT 2023 Scheduled Road Work in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Other than the start of the I-55 expansion, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has three large scale projects planned for this year. MoDOT Engineer Stephen O’Connor says the number of road work plans are down this year; however, the projects they do have planned are going to require more time and workforce power.
Aldermanic candidate proposes disarming traffic police in push to de-escalate officer interactions
ST. LOUIS — Candidates running for alderman are pitching their ideas to make St. Louis a safer city. One of those ideas, to disarm traffic officers, is prompting new warnings that it could backfire. Democratic activist Michael Browning said he would push to strip traffic police of their service...
KMOV
Man wanted in St. Louis City gas station homicide found hiding in shed in Wentzville mobile home park
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - St. Charles County law enforcement officers have arrested a man wanted for a January homicide in St. Louis City after he was found hiding in a backyard shed in Wentzville. Police said Brett Kress, 26, was wanted in connection with a homicide on January 7...
Fast-growing, chicken-wing restaurant chain plans first move into St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Atomic Wings, a New York-based, chicken-wing restaurant chain, is set to break into Missouri with as many as 10 locations, the first coming later this year to the St. Louis region. The restaurant, which opened its first location in New York City in 1989, began franchising...
stljewishlight.org
Meet Gerald Axelbaum, the Jewish “Burn Boss” of Olivette
The plume of smoke rising above the western edge of Olivette on Tuesday, Jan. 10th was not a sign of trouble. It was a controlled burn at the Stacy Park prairie, a three-acre tract of land behind the reservoir. Once a year or so, the prairie undergoes a burn to help native plants thrive and minimize invasive plants.
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine. While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine,...
mymoinfo.com
Vandals tamper with fire hydrant in Festus
(Festus) Festus Police are asking the public for information after vandals tampered with a fire hydrant on Shapiro Drive early Tuesday morning. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says as a result thousands of gallons of water was released. My MO Info · KJ011723A. According to a social media post...
This Strange Looking Building Just Named the Ugliest in Missouri
Missouri has some great architecture from St. Louis Arch to Union Station in Kansas City, but there is one building that has a lot of us scratching our heads wondering what it was built for. The St. Louis Compton Hill Water Tower is a massive 179 feet tower in the...
Murder suspect arrested in western St. Charles County
At about 1:30 p.m., the Wentzville Police Department arrested a person who may have been involved in a murder in St. Louis City. The suspect was arrested near Highway N.
northwestmoinfo.com
Democrat Lawmaker Files ‘Red Flag’ Bill in Missouri House
(Missourinet) A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file...
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri
If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
Comments / 0