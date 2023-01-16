Read full article on original website
KMOV
Cities, counties debate whether to send marijuana sales tax issue to voters
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Anybody over 21 will be able to buy recreational marijuana in Missouri next month, and local cities and counties that want their cut of the pot revenue have until next Tuesday to put it up to the voters in April. Many local governments seem to be embracing the extra revenue as many of the cities in St. Louis and St. Charles County have either voted or plan to vote soon to put it on the ballot.
Missouri cities vote on recreational marijuana sales tax ahead of Jan 24. ballot deadline
Cities throughout the St. Louis region vote on whether to add a recreational marijuana sales tax to the April ballot.
northwestmoinfo.com
Democrat Lawmaker Files ‘Red Flag’ Bill in Missouri House
(Missourinet) A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file...
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine. While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine,...
myleaderpaper.com
Herky P&Z recommends approval for Love’s truck stop
After three hours of public comments and discussions, the Herculaneum Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday to recommend approval of two requests from the Love’s Travel Stops company to build a truck stop west of I-55 and north of McNutt Street and Providence Way. The P&Z Commission advises the...
Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect
Audra Youmans says most people living on the streets of St. Louis have nowhere else to go. As a volunteer and advocate with St. Louis Winter Outreach, she made over 40 calls to the city’s referral service for homeless shelters last year — recording and compiling a video to demonstrate the problem. “Every single time […] The post Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Aldermanic candidate proposes disarming traffic police in push to de-escalate officer interactions
ST. LOUIS — Candidates running for alderman are pitching their ideas to make St. Louis a safer city. One of those ideas, to disarm traffic officers, is prompting new warnings that it could backfire. Democratic activist Michael Browning said he would push to strip traffic police of their service...
In Hazelwood's $8.2M Experiment, the Teachers Are Miles Away, on a Screen
This year, the St. Louis County district quietly began using for-profit company Stride to provide on-screen instruction — with temps to maintain order in the classroom
KMOV
Local property owner promises ceasefire after neighbors complained of constant gunfire
WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- The owner of a shooting range that caused controversy in a local town has now made a written promise to cease fire. It’s a story News 4 Investigates broke on January 5. Now, News 4 is learning that Wildwood city leaders had previous doubts about the business owner but granted him a license anyway.
stlpublicradio.org
Christopher Dunn proved his innocence. Missouri law demands he die in prison
Christopher Dunn has spent more than 30 years in prison for a 1990 murder in St. Louis. The evidence of his guilt was built on the testimony of two adolescent boys, ages 12 and 14. Decades later, both witnesses recanted their testimony, setting the stage for a dramatic court hearing that would prove Dunn’s innocence.
St. Louis American
A class in prosecutorial misconduct
The Honorable David C. Mason made the wise decision last month to allow Lamar Johnson’s hearing to be livestreamed. The world had a ring-side seat to the prosecutorial corruption that was rampant in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office during the crack-cocaine epidemic. This was a time when racking up convictions, by any means necessary, reigned supreme. The incestuous relationship between police and prosecutors went unchecked.
Renovation on Laclede’s Landing continues
A historic district in downtown St. Louis is set to come back to life, as a series of buildings are renovated and made ready for residents.
Traffic stop led to bust of multi-state crime ring, police say
Florissant police are crediting a minor traffic stop with uncovering a large, cross-country identity theft operation.
mymoinfo.com
Vandals tamper with fire hydrant in Festus
(Festus) Festus Police are asking the public for information after vandals tampered with a fire hydrant on Shapiro Drive early Tuesday morning. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says as a result thousands of gallons of water was released. My MO Info · KJ011723A. According to a social media post...
In-N-Out Burger Is Going to Be Within Driving Distance of St. Louis
It's time to start dreaming of animal-style fries
This Strange Looking Building Just Named the Ugliest in Missouri
Missouri has some great architecture from St. Louis Arch to Union Station in Kansas City, but there is one building that has a lot of us scratching our heads wondering what it was built for. The St. Louis Compton Hill Water Tower is a massive 179 feet tower in the...
mymoinfo.com
MoDOT 2023 Scheduled Road Work in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Other than the start of the I-55 expansion, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has three large scale projects planned for this year. MoDOT Engineer Stephen O’Connor says the number of road work plans are down this year; however, the projects they do have planned are going to require more time and workforce power.
FOX2now.com
Funeral for businessman Frank Bommarito happening today
Funeral for businessman Frank Bommarito happening …. The funeral is Tuesday, January 17, for the late businessman Frank Bommarito. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The anti-social …. In theory, social media connects us. In reality, in many ways, it disconnects us. Renovation on Laclede’s Landing continues. A historic district...
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
Metro East smash-and-grab thieves busted with heroin, loaded guns
Three people are behind bars after police impeded a smash-and-grab theft at one Metro East store.
