BBC
Macauley Owen: Family tribute after Anglesey farm death
The family of a 26-year-old man who died after an accident on a farm say they are "broken" by his death. Macauley Owen died in hospital on 6 January after he was seriously injured at Carreglefn, near Amlwch, Anglesey. "Words can't express the sorrow I feel from the loss of...
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders
A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
BBC
Bradford brothers jailed over heroin haul found at house
Two brothers have been jailed after a man walked into a police station and told officers they were storing drugs at his home. A search of his house in Bradford found heroin worth more than £1.5m as well as £100,000 in cash, Bradford Crown Court was told. Daniel...
BBC
Anglesey farmer Macauley Owen killed by trailer gate
A farmer was killed when he was hit on the head by the rear gate of a trailer, an inquest has heard. Macauley Owen was using a tractor and tipper on a farm at Carreglefn, near Amlwch on Anglesey, when he was hurt. The 26-year-old died three days later at...
BBC
Man arrested on US TV after toddler filmed waving gun
A man has been arrested on live TV in the US state of Indiana after his four-year-old son, appearing to wear a nappy, was seen waving a gun. Shane Osborne, 45, was charged with neglect after neighbours reported a child in a hallway carrying what they believed to be a handgun, police said.
BBC
Cemfjord sinking: Crew lost during 'extraordinarily violent' seas
The crew of a small cargo ship died after their vessel capsized in strong winds and 10m-high waves, a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has heard. The bodies of the eight men were never recovered after the MV Cemfjord sank in the Pentland Firth, a stretch of sea between Orkney and the Caithness coast.
BBC
Cows which trampled Yorkshire couple had no alternative field, farmer says
A farmer has told an inquest he had no alternative but to put his cows in a field with a footpath, where they trampled a walker to death. Michael Holmes, 57, was killed and his wife Teresa Holmes is in a wheelchair following the incident in 2020. They crossed a...
BBC
Oldham trio who imported cannabis from the USA jailed
Three men who imported cannabis by posting packages to their own homes from the USA have been jailed. Jason Warren, of Oldham, masterminded the scam by arranging for packages to be sent to his address and others. The 35-year-old was jailed for six years at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.
BBC
Birmingham house explosion neighbour relives 'horrible day'
A man has relived the moment his next-door neighbour's house exploded, killing a great-grandmother. Lami Charlery said he still struggled to sleep six months since the blast in Birmingham that fatally injured retired pub landlady Doreen Mace. He spoke to the BBC as he returned to the site of the...
BBC
Draining of Harlow pond where human remains found concludes
The draining of a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has concluded, a police force said. The remains of Phillip Lewis, 59, who lived in Harlow, Essex, were recovered from Oakwood Pond in the town. Essex Police said Lee Clarke, 55, charged with murder, had been...
BBC
Snetterton: Harness worn by racer Angela Lucas released in fatal crash
A racing driver died after a restraining harness came undone as her car crashed, propelling her through a side window, an inquest has heard. Angela Lucas, 42, was taking part in a Citroen C1 series event at the Snetterton circuit in Norfolk on 4 July 2021 when her car hit a barrier.
BBC
Ryan Jones: Man, 18, who died in crash named by police
A man who died in a crash in Derbyshire has been named as 18-year-old Ryan Jones. Officers were called to a slip road on to the A50 at Hilton at 02:15 GMT on 6 January after a red Nissan Qashqai hit a pedestrian. Mr Jones, from Derby, was pronounced dead...
BBC
Aslan singer receiving end-of-life care
Christy Dignam, the lead singer of Irish rock band Aslan, is receiving palliative care at home, his family has confirmed. The 62-year-old Dubliner is being treated for amyloidosis, which causes an abnormal protein to build up in the body, triggering organ failure. He was admitted to hospital in July 2022...
BBC
Rayleigh mother and son stored £800k in cocaine and ketamine
A mother and son have been jailed for conspiring to supply class A drugs estimated to be worth £800,000. Essex Police found 4kg (9lb) of cocaine in Tye Cook's car after he was stopped on the A127 at Rayleigh on 19 May. They found an extra 4kg in ketamine...
BBC
Antidepressants exit must happen in stages, says medical watchdog
Reducing an antidepressant dose should be done in stages, with help from a medical professional, according to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). It says this helps manage withdrawal symptoms that can occur from the drugs. NICE has published new information that sets out how mental health...
BBC
Death of man trampled by cows near Wakefield was accidental, jury finds
The death of a man who was trampled by a herd of cows during a lunchtime walk in lockdown was accidental, an inquest jury has found. Michael Holmes, 57, was fatally crushed and his wife Teresa is in a wheelchair following the incident near their home in Netherton, West Yorkshire.
BBC
Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent
In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
BBC
CCTV shows people fleeing drive-by shooting outside church
CCTV footage shows people fleeing and screaming after shots were fired from a moving vehicle outside a London church. Suspects fired a shotgun during a memorial service at St Aloysius Church in Euston. A seven year-old girl is in a life threatening condition, and five others were injured. A 22-year-old...
